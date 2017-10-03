A Deep Look At Zillow Group Compared To Global Peers

I recently released my Global Real Estate Portal Report for 2017, a 100+ slide, evidence-based presentation looking at the top real estate portals from around the globe. It gives an illuminating view of best practices, emerging trends, growth strategies, and common insights and challenges.

Of particular interest for this audience is the detailed look at Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG).

To begin with, Zillow is the largest real estate portal in the world in terms of revenue, as shown by the chart below.

And its yearly revenue growth is very strong, especially compared to peers in mature markets.

But profitability lags far behind global peers, as the continued investment and cost of business in the U.S. grows each year.

In terms of organizational efficiency, the revenue per employee is near the lower end of the spectrum globally.

Zillow has always spent more than it makes. It’s an expensive business to operate.

Expenses came in line with revenues for three quarters, but are back up in Q2 2017.

When it talks about EBITDA, Zillow is using an adjusted figure that doesn’t paint an accurate picture of the business. I have adjusted it as follows to arrive at an apples-to-apples comparison.

And because of the low profit margin, its enterprise value is out of line compared to global peers.

The big question: how big can Zillow become? Looking at macro numbers, it’s right in line with global peers in terms of revenue per capita.

The full report, which contains much more information on both Zillow and a variety of global peers, can be seen below: