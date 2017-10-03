Weekly Fund Spotlight: Dividend Dogs Meet Sector Equal-Weight

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory a month ago with more actionable and detailed recommendations.

In the Weekly Fund Spotlight, I aim to profile one CEF or ETF each week, which will usually be a fund that I own, am considering owning or have owned in the past. I also take fund requests. The searchable tag for the Weekly Fund Spotlight is "fundan".

This week I've decided to take a break from CEFs, and turn to an ETF, the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG). This was in part stimulated by my article last week Dogs Are Great But Don't Buy This ETN (+Implications For ETRACS ETNs) where I noted that the ELEMENTS DJ High Yield Select 10 ETN (DOD) was a poor way to execute the "Dogs of the Dow" strategy. As we'll see below, SDOG also executes a "dogs" strategy but with an extra wrinkle on top.



Basic details about the fund and its relevant passive benchmarks, the ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL), the SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) are provided in the table below. I also chose the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), the largest dividend-focused ETF, as a peer for comparison.



Fund SDOG EQL SPYD SPY VIG Yield [ttm] 3.37% 2.73% 4.41% 1.89% 2.05% Expense ratio 0.40% 0.48% 0.12% 0.10% 0.08% Inception Jun. 2012 Jul. 2009 Oct. 2015 Jan. 1993 Apr. 2006 AUM $2.2b $164m $183m $240b $24.5b Avg. Volume 271k 7k 44k 79.5m 718k Morningstar rating **** *** n/a **** **** No. holdings 48 0 80 505 185 Annual turnover 49% 13% 23% 4% 19%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Why three benchmarks? As we'll see in a moment, SDOG combines a "dividend dogs" approach on the S&P 500 with an equal sector-weight overlay that allocates 10% of the portfolio to each of 10 GICS sectors. EQL also equal-weights sectors, but is not dividend focused (also, it is market capitalization-weighted at the stock level). Therefore, comparing SDOG with EQL allows us to more accurately evaluate the merits of the "dogs" strategy on its own.

In contrast, SPYD also applies a high-dividend filter on the S&P 500 universe, but does not equal-weight sectors. Thus, comparing SDOG with SPYD allows us to compare the effect of equal-weighting on a high-dividend strategy.



Finally, given that SDOG is ultimately a domestic equities fund, comparing it with the S&P 500 is also very appropriate.

I should also mention that VIG is a dividend growth-oriented ETF, as it only includes stocks that have shown a history of growing their dividends year over year.

SDOG is a relatively new fund, being incepted just over five years ago. Its average volume of 271k is decent, and it has amassed a very nice $2.2b in assets. In comparison, EQL which comes from the same sponsor ALPS has only amassed $164m in AUM, despite being nearly three years older than SDOG. SPYD is also a relatively small fund at $183m in AUM, but it is also less than two years old. Finally, SPY and to a lesser extent VIG are both very large funds with long histories.



Description of fund

According to the fund website:

The Fund seeks investment results that replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the performance of the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs Index (SDOGX).



Looking more closely at the index, it draws from the S&P 500 as the starting universe. Then, the five highest yielding securities in each of the 10 GICS sectors is selected, giving a total of 50 stocks. Each stock is given at equal weight of 2%, which also indirectly equal weights at the sector level. The fund website claims that "equally weighting at the stock and sector level provides diversification while avoiding sector biases".



The methodology document states that the index is rebalanced quarterly on the third Friday of the last month of each calendar quarter, and is reconstituted annually on the third Friday of December. This means that every quarter, the constituent weights are re-weighted to equal weight (2% each), but the actual identity of the constituents themselves only changes once per year.



This methodology causes SDOG to have a relatively high turnover of 49% compared to the other four funds being considered, which have turnover ratios of between 4% to 23%.

Management and expense ratio

ALPS manages about 20 ETFs, including the multi-billion dollar giant Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP). Besides SDOG, the manager also offers two other "dividend dogs" funds, namely the ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) and ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (EDOG).



SDOG has an expense ratio of 0.40%, which is moderate for a passive domestic fund. In comparison, three other benchmarks/peers considered in this analysis (SPYD, SPY, VIG) have expense ratios of only 0.08% to 0.12%. Only EQL, which is also an ALPS fund, has a higher expense ratio (0.48%) than SDOG.

The expense ratios of the funds are presented in the chart below.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Portfolio

Here are all 50 (actually, 48) constituents of SDOG. Remember that the ETF is equal-weighted, so each stock has a weighting of about 2% in the portfolio.

The 10 "original" GICS sectors are consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunications and utilities. Note that the index was not changed to accommodate the creation of the real estate sector in 2016. The effect of this is that SDOG does not have any REITs in the portfolio! This is despite the fact that many S&P 500 REITs yield significantly more than the paltry 3% yields being offered by some of the stocks selected for the financials group (the sector that REITs used to belong to).



Consumer discretionary: General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Mattel (MAT), Garmin (GRMN), Staples (SPLS) Consumer staples: Procter & Gamble (PG), Coca-Cola (KO), Philip Morris (PM), Altria (MO), Kimberley Clark (KMB) Energy: Chevron (CVX), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Valero Energy (VLO), Williams Companies (WMB), Oneok (OKE) Financials: T. Rowe Price Group (TROW), Invesco (IVZ), Arthur J Gallagher (AJG), People's United Financial (PBCT), Navient Corp (NAVI) Healthcare: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer (PFE), Merck (MRK), Abbvie (ABBV), Eli Lilly (LLY) Industrials: General Electric (GE), Caterpillar (CAT), Emerson Electric (EMR), Eaton Corp (ETN), Pitney Bowes (PBI) Information technology: International Business Machines (IBM), Cisco Systems (CSCO), HP Inc (HPQ), Seagate Technology (STX), Xerox (XRX) Materials: Dow Chemical (DOW), LydondellBassell Industries (LYB), International Paper (IP), Mosaic (MOS), CF Industries (CF) Telecommunication services: AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), CenturyLink (CTL) Utilities: Duke Energy (DUK), Southern (SO), PPL (PPL), FirstEnergy (FE), Entergy (ETR)

Why are there only 48 constituents rather than 50? The answer lies in the fact that there are only four stocks in the telecommunications sector in the S&P 500! One of these, Level 3 Communications (LVLT) does not pay any yield and so is excluded from the index. This leaves T, VZ and CTL as the remaining three stocks in this sector. Note that the unallocated weight of the telecommunications sector is evenly partitioned across all remaining 48 stocks (rather than being solely allocated to the remaining three stocks in the sector alone), which brings up the weight of each constituent to 2.08%.

Let's now take a look at the sector distribution of SDOG versus its peers. Note that Morningstar names the sectors slightly differently than GICS, but I believe there should be a one-to-one correspondence between the two systems. To make the charts simpler I'm only going to include SPY and VIG in the comparisons.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

We can see from the chart above that SDOG has a pretty even sector distribution, with the exception of real estate with 0% allocation and telecommunications with about 6% allocation (due to only having three stocks instead of five, as explained above). The reason that the other sectors do not have exactly the same weight is because it's been about 2 months since the last rebalance, and so enough time has elapsed to allow the sector weights to change relative to one another as different stocks gain and fall in price.



In comparison, neither SPY nor VIG have very even sector distributions. SPY has the greatest allocation to technology, as expected, but only low allocations to materials, real estate and utilities. VIG has an even more lopsided sector distribution, with nearly 30% in industrials but zero allocation to real estate, communication services, and energy.

Taking a look at market capitalization distribution, SDOG definitely has a smaller-cap tilt compared to SPY and VIG. For example, SDOG has 27.5% allocated to medium-cap stocks while for SPY and VIG the proportions are 13.5% and 17.7% respectively.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Distribution

SDOG's trailing-twelve months [ttm] yield of 3.37% is the second-highest amongst the funds being considered. Only SPYD has a higher distribution yield (4.41%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

It is possible to rationalize why SPYD would have a higher yield than SDOG. Both select high-yielding stocks from the S&P 500 universe. However, SPYD has no sector restriction allowing it to allocate more weight to stocks with higher yields regardless of their sector designation. In contrast, the equal-sector methodology of SDOG forces it to include sizable allocation to lower yielding sectors, such as financials.

As I've mentioned elsewhere, the yield of VIG (2.05%) is surprisingly low for a dividend ETF, being only 16 basis points higher than SPY (1.89%). As you can imagine, funds that have been able to increase their distribution year-on-year over long periods of time will be viewed as conservative, safe stocks and command a premium valuation.

Although SDOG has an above-average yield, its distribution growth has been relatively slow. For some reason, there was a drop in distributions paid out in 2015. This means that while its 1-year dividend growth rate [DGR] is a decent 10.2%, its 3-year DGR falls to a less impressive 5.9%. In comparison, SPY has a lower 1-year DGR of 5.8%, but a higher 3-year DGR of 8.9%.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

The yield of SDOG reached nearly 4.0% in the early 2016 lows. In hindsight, that would have been a good opportunity to purchase the fund.



Performance

Over the past 1 year, SDOG has performed the worst out of all the funds, with a +5.74% total return. SPY performed the best with +14.92%, followed by EQL with +12.24%. This matches with our observations that dividend stocks have generally underperformed growth stocks in the past year.

Over the past 3 years, SDOG is still the worst performer at +23.85%, while SPY is again the best performer at +29.91%. Note that SPYD could not be included in the 3-year chart due to its short history. The fact that EQL (24.82%) also underperformed SPY suggests that the equal-weight strategy hindered performance during this time frame.

Over 5 years, SDOG does much better with +91.21% and has a nearly identical return to SPY (+91.59%). In fact if you look at the chart below you can see that SDOG has led all other ETFs for most of this time.

Valuation

As before, I'm only going to compare with SPY and VIG in this section.



(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

We can see from the chart above that SDOG beats both SPY and VIG across all four valuation metrics (P/E, P/B, P/S, P/CF) and also has a higher dividend yield to boot. This is not surprising because high-yield stocks are often value stocks as well. On average, stocks in SDOG are about 20% cheaper than the stocks in SPY. It's probably also not surprising that VIG is more expensive than SPY by both P/E and P/B, although it is cheaper on a P/S and P/CF basis.



For growth metrics, SDOG is inferior to both SPY and VIG across all categories. Again, this is not surprising because value is after all the opposite of growth. However, academic literature suggests that value stocks outperform growth stocks in the long-run, so I do not think that this is a deal-breaker.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Cambridge Income Laboratory members only

Here we provide an overall verdict of SDOG taking into account quantitative and qualitative analysis of the data. Please subscribe here to view.

Cambridge Income Laboratory

If you have enjoyed my article, please click the "Follow" button next to my name to be alerted to my new free content! The Cambridge Income Laboratory is Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha focused on income and arbitrage strategies for closed-end fund [CEF] and exchange-traded fund [ETF] portfolios. Members receive exclusive subscriber articles and an early look at public content with more actionable recommendations and ideas.

To find out why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research", join us by clicking on the following link: Cambridge Income Laboratory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.