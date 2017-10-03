Performance Of Dividend Aristocrats

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market.

Consistent dividend growth investing is one of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market". The Dividend Aristocrats, members of the S&P 500 that have managed to increase their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years, have collectively generated market-beating performance. As seen in the chart below, the underlying index of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index, which is replicated by the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) over a period nearing thirty years. (All total returns in this article included reinvested dividends.)

While I believe the aforementioned exchange-traded fund is a relatively simple way to get exposure to the segment of this market, some investors would prefer to build their own holdings in the underlying stocks. They could disfavor ETFs, opt to forgo the 0.35% expense ratio, or simply believe that they can time entry/exits or modify weights of the underlying constituents to further outperform the market.

For any or all of those reasons, some readers might opt to hold the underlying stocks directly, and this article seeks to provide a snapshot into the recent performance of the 51 current Dividend Aristocrats. Perhaps, that could offer Seeking Alpha's income investing community another tool to examine dividend growth investments.

Below I have tabled the 51 constituents, with current indicated dividend yields, price-to-trailing-earnings ratios, and performance over the trailing 1, 3, 6, and 12 month time frames. These returns are through the end of September. If this information proves useful to Seeking Alpha readers, I have designed this template to be updated automatically, and I will repost. Suggestions for improvement to the format are welcome.

The worst performing constituents over the last month included:

Pharmacy operator Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) at -4.92%;

Consumer staples company Clorox (CLX) at -4.4%;

Electric utility Consolidated Edison (ED) at -3.94%;

Beverage maker PepsiCo (PEP) at -3.81%;

Consumer staples company Kimberly-Clark (KMB) at -3.71%.

This broader Dividend Aristocrats list is going to be inherently populated by stable business able to return increasing amounts of cash to shareholders over multiple business cycles. The presence of basic consumer goods makers and a pharmacy could be related to the Amazon Impact (AMZN), but other consumer staples companies fared fine during the period. Late in the month, higher interest rates would have negatively impacted dividend stocks, but generally the group posted strong returns over the last month.

Laggards over the past twelve months have included:

Maintenance supply company W.W. Grainger (GWW) at -18.04%;



Community shopping center REIT Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) at -16.8%;

Packaged food company Hormel (HRL) at -13.66%;

Health care supply chain giant Cardinal Health (CAH) at -11.74%;

Mass merchant Target (TGT) at -10.63%.

Certainly, the Amazon Impact could be seen through the retailers on this sub-list. Amazon also entered the B2B market dominated by companies like Grainger, where it will presumably compete as a low cost provider on less complex products requiring less customer service.

If at a minimum, a monthly check on the performance of the Dividend Aristocrats can help spot themes like the need to assess the potential impact of Amazon on your investment portfolio, then it should be well worth it for readers. Please offer thoughts that could improve this effort for future periods.

