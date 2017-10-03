Retirement Strategy: Dividend Growth Investing Is Like Fine Wine

Now that you have a plan, and are watching how the model Team Alpha Retirement Plan II is progressing, there are at least two ingredients to the plan that have nothing to do with any one stock but rather with an entire portfolio and how it is managed.

Compounding Patience

As the old saying goes, "Rome was not built in a day." The same holds true for a successful retirement portfolio. If you are looking for a plan that will magically work overnight, then this approach is not for you. I guarantee that you will get frustrated with slow, boring growth and eventually make mistakes that will derail the entire approach. I know this because in the beginning, it happened to me!

I would sell perfectly fine stocks that paid me to simply own them in order to take a flyer on a stock that I was given a "tip" on. Invariably I would lose. Finally, I stuck to the original plan and if I wanted to place a bet on something I used spare cash, not cash cow dividend payers. It worked, but it took many years. For those of you who have 20+ years to go before leaving the rat race, I suggest you ask yourself if you truly have the patience to make this work.

If you do, you have a good shot at becoming an old geezer like me who has a fairly decent portfolio and a pretty good retirement.

Let The Magic Of Compounding Work For You

The eighth wonder of the world is compounding, Albert Einstein was reported to have said. I might not go that far, but when it comes to a retirement plan, compounding is the one ingredient that when allowed to happen, will happen with just the passage of time. It doesn't take a genius to describe what compounding actually is, so I will give it a shot:

Compounding is when you let something (money) continue to build on itself over time. In our case, it is the dividends we receive and redeploy right back into either the same stock or other solid dividend-paying equities. Then we simply let compounding do its job.

OK, maybe my explanation is not perfect, so I will refer you to a really good website that will explain it better than me.

Instead of getting simple interest, when an investor keeps redeploying the dividends, the money will grow upon itself due to added shares and the dividend being paid on all the accumulated shares - unlike simple interest, which pays you only on the original investment.

Per the website noted above:

Not only will you earn money on what you have saved, but you also earn money on the interest you received on that money (if you leave it in the bank). Let’s take that $500 you put into your bank. If you don’t touch it for five years, your account would be worth, $634.14. This would be compared to $625.00 if you only had simple interest, not compound interest. Furthermore, if you continue to add money each year to your account, say $100 per year, by the end of five years your account would be worth $1,218.33. Your money keeps growing as long as you don’t touch it.

Perhaps the most difficult aspect of compounding is found in the last sentence in the above paragraph: "Your money keeps growing as long as you don't touch it."

That is called patience, and it is a MUST.

Patience Is A Must

I am not advocating a buy-and-never-sell approach, but all too often a less knowledgeable investor will sell shares for either a short-term gain or, even worse, at a loss. That loss probably could have been avoided - as long as you have patience. Just about every single dividend-winning stock that I know of can and should be held for a long period of time to allow the magic of compounding to create more and more income when you will probably need it for your retirement.

The other mistake I hear of is that the younger investor uses the dividends received to buy something for themselves. I am not preaching here, and it's your money, but if you keep taking the dividends out, it simply will not compound. The entire idea of dividend growth investing for retirement is compounding and growing the INCOME received annually.

Patience = increased income, and it's all about the income!

TARP II Updated For October As We Get Started In Our Journey

Remember to have some patience as we take a look at the model TARP II chart for October.

The new model TARP II consists of the following stocks as of today: Altria (MO), PepsiCo (PEP) Hormel (HRL), Lowe's (LOW), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Realty Income (O), Omega Healthcare (OHI), LTC Properties (LTC), Community Healthcare (CHCT), Apple (AAPL), Gilead (GILD), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Visa (V), Microsoft (MSFT), Novartis (NVS), Bank of America (BAC), AT&T (T), Facebook (FB), NextEra Energy (NEE), Consolidated Edison (ED) Qualcomm (QCOM), and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

I have circled the monthly cash infusion of $1k, as well as the dividends that will go ex-dividend in the month of October. Those dollars have been added to the cash reserves and are ready to be deployed when we decide which stocks to buy or add to. There are still some stocks that have not been purchased yet, and as you can see, their price is NOT in the "buy zone" at this time, so I will wait awhile for those.

I also made a slight change to the chart within the "BUY ZONE" column. I have put the price that the stock needs to be to be considered "green," and if not they are "yellow" or "red" for the time being. That price can and will change when the 52-week low and high prices (on the far left) change.

I would also like to "smirk" a bit by pointing out that my "fling" pick, BBBY, has gone up by about 5% since I wrote about it here. I still like it and will keep a close watch on it. I also wrote about O (here). I have not added more shares to this model as of yet, but I am leaning towards doing so this coming week.

All in all, the model is up a drop from the original $50k, and if we had a time machine that would take us 20-40 years from now, you would be amazed at the progress that will have been made - hopefully! Of course THAT is where your patience is required.

The Bottom Line

Starting out slowly will not show any spectacular moves one way or another, but it is a plan and a start. Now all we need to do is manage it well - and have patience.

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

**One final note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships. That is my personal blessing in doing this and how I can offer my experiences to as many regular folks as possible, who might not otherwise receive it.

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance. The long positions held are based upon what the model portfolio holds and I personally could have held all of the stocks noted at one time or another.