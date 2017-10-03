Kevin Warsh To Replace Janet Yellen? Be Prepared

Warsh is the next Fed chair?

On Friday, September 29, several news agencies reported that President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met with Kevin Warsh about his potential nomination to be the next Fed Chair. Notably, last week, NYT published an article saying that Warsh is one of the candidates reported to be on the shortlist to potentially replace Janet Yellen. As a result, the possibility that Warsh may succeed Yellen has triggered a notable move in the U.S. Treasuries (TLT) (TMV) and the dollar as Warsh is viewed as a hawk by the market.

Importantly, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up despite soft inflation data. As the table below shows, US Personal Consumption Expenditure Index increased by 1.3% y/y in August, while consensus had expected it to grow by 1.4% y/y. Normally, such a weak set of inflation data would trigger a sharp decline in bond yields.

Who is Kevin Warsh?

Kevin Warsh is a former Fed governor. President Bush nominated him to fill the Fed vacancy in 2006. Notably, he was the youngest appointment in the history of the Fed. According to Financial Times, Mr.Warsh is the son-in-law of businessman Ronald Lauder, a friend of President Trump.

Warsh is considered much more hawkish than Janet Yellen. First, he has been consistently critical of the Fed’s current policy. In an interview with CNBC, which was published a year ago, Warsh said that the Fed's decision-making has been a bit puzzling:

"It is not obvious what their strategy is. I know they say they're data dependent. I don't know exactly what that means," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box" in an interview. "They look to me asset price dependent, more than they look [economic] data dependent." The Fed has been using turbulent financial market conditions as an excuse — before and after December's interest rate hike — not to make a move, giving the impression policymakers care more about not tanking asset prices than reacting to economic conditions, Warsh said. But now U.S. central bankers have waited too long, he contended. "The Fed had a long window to tighten policy, to raise rates — 2013, 2014 and [most of] 2015 — and it strikes me they missed that wide-open window."

Second, Warsh has been a strong supporter of more aggressive fiscal measures and the Trump’s pro-growth agenda. In July, Mr. Warsh, John Cogan, Glenn Hubbard and John Taylor published an article, in which they argued that the Administration’s proposed tax reform and regulatory reform agenda would raise the U.S. economic growth rate to 3%.

"The tax reform plans propose significant reductions in marginal tax rates on corporate income (to 20 percent or lower), reductions in marginal tax rates on business income and earnings from work at the individual level (to 33 percent or lower), fundamental tax reforms to limit special interest benefits and increase employment opportunities. These proposals, if enacted, would raise both productivity and employment, and provide opportunities for broad-based prosperity. These needed reforms would help turn the recent upswing in animal spirits into a significant improvement in economic activity by resetting long-term higher economic growth expectations. The Administration’s proposed regulatory reform agenda – including the reinvigorated presidential effort to remove unnecessary, antiquated federal rules, a rigorous, independent benefit-cost analysis of proposed rules, and a regulatory directive to ensure that regulations are pro-competition, not pro-incumbent – would further enhance economic growth by boosting net returns to investment in physical and human capital, and by reducing barriers to employment. Could implementation of such a comprehensive economic plan raise the economic growth rate to 3 percent? We believe it can. We judge that such a policy package, in part by encouraging firms to expand by bringing new investment to production, can help raise trend labor productivity growth to around 2.3 percent per year in the nonfarm business economy and perhaps higher, which translates into approximately 2.0 percent labor productivity growth in terms of GDP."

Notably, Albert Edwards, who is a Societe Generale strategist and permabear, praised Warsh’s economic views in his recent research piece.

"Much to my own regret I had never familiarised myself with the views of Governor Warsh, who was at the Fed from 2006-11, and played a key role in navigating the Fed through the crisis. He got a rousing reception from the BCA audience as he talked a lot of sense – in particular on how the Yellen Fed has lost its way and current policy is deeply flawed. He explained that the Fed has been “captured” by a groupthink of academics led by the ‘Secular Stagnation’ ideas of his friend, Larry Summers. Rather than admitting they are wrong, this group, who failed to predict the current economic malaise, have constructed this theory to explain why ever more stimulus is required. In particular Warsh warned that the Fed had become the slave of the S&P (I think the cartoon below from the fine folks at Hedgeye sums up the situation nicely). Warsh’s views were indeed a breath of fresh air for someone so close to policy. I have recently seen his name mooted as a future Fed Chair, and should a vacancy (unexpectedly) arise, he would definitely be my choice."

How to play “the Kevin Warsh” theme

It should not come as a surprise that U.S. Financials should be the biggest beneficiaries of higher bond yields and a stronger dollar. The chart below illustrates a strong correlation between KBW Banking Index and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note.

As such, in our view, should Warsh replace Yellen, Financials would significantly outperform other U.S. equities. Bank of America (BAC) and JPMorgan (JPM) would be the biggest beneficiaries among the large-cap U.S. banks.

BAC has a relatively large variable-rate commercial loan book and a higher share of deposit funding, thanks to its strong franchise. It is also worth mentioning that BAC’s deposit beta is one of the lowest among its peer group. As a result, the bank's interest income is highly rate-sensitive, with the significant part of that sensitivity coming from the long-end of the yield curve.

JPMorgan also has an interest rate-sensitive balance sheet. In addition, a Warsh nomination would deepen uncertainty over Fed’s actions and the future path of rate hikes. That would bode very well for JPM’s FICC (Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities) division, which is more weighted towards the rates business, compared to Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C).

Finally, it is also worth noting that there is a company that is even more rate-sensitive than BAC. Brighthouse Financial’s (BHF) earnings are highly correlated with US interest rates due to the company’s exposure to variable annuities business. As a reminder, in August, MetLife (MET) separated BHF in the form of a spin-off. Although Brighthouse has had a good run since our bullish call, the stock is still cheap.

Bottom line

To be fair, there is still a high probability of Janet Yellen’s re-appointment. With that being said, Kevin Warsh’s odds of becoming the next Fed chair have risen significantly. Importantly, according to various sources, he has been lobbying for the job. As such, we believe investors should be prepared for a major shift in the Fed’s policy.

