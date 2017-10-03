Would The Sale Of Central Europe Operations Change Anything For Tesco?

Hungarian newspaper Magyar Idok suggested on Monday, that Tesco (TSCDF) is considering selling Hungarian, Poland, Czech and Slovakian operations.

The sale should be initiated by wage raise demands of employees from all Central European (CE) entities. With unemployment in all four countries at historical lows, the job market starts to be very tight. Competitors as Lidl, Kaufland offer pay raises to existing and new employees, which makes Tesco situation worse.

Tesco is not in a condition when any cost increase will be acceptable by investors. The lesson from past crisis years is clear. Costs have to be managed and kept low at any price.

Therefore, even with Tesco official denial of any sale process, it could be a way how to cope with wage increase requests in respecting countries.

Looking at the numbers, the loss of Central Europe sales will not be severe for Tesco. In reality, it would be hardly noticeable for many investors. Czech, Slovak, Hungarian and Poland operations together bring 6 156 million GBP in yearly revenues from 987 stores. It makes 11 percent of total Tesco revenues. In terms of operating profit, my guess is approximately 100 million GBP produced in 4 countries mentioned above.

The sale would be an elegant solution how to resist to wage raise demands. The way how to show markets that costs are a priority for the management. On other hand, proceeds from the sale would not be very high. Strong competition in respective countries and tight job markets would not attract many suitors. Therefore, the deal price expectations should be very conservative.

However, Tesco should consider selling central Europe stores even with a low expected return. Any increase in costs is unacceptable with gross margin around 2 percent. It is better to lose insignificant part of business and show markets the company knows how to manage costs. Not saying, that any proceeds from the transaction can be used for reducing the debt.

Sale of international stores would not make Tesco "buy" in my eyes. But it will show they are staying on the right path to make it the company worth to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.