CA Inc.: Compelling Entry Point

The shares of CA Inc. (CA) are basically flat over the past year, and in my estimation, now is a good time to take a position in the company. The shares remain inexpensive relative to the income-generating power of the underlying business, and the dividend is very compelling. I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financials, and by modeling the dividend. I’ll also draw a comparison between this company and the overall stock market. Finally, I think investors would be wise to follow Ken Fisher, who added to his position in the company in June of this year.

Financial Snapshot

When reviewing the financial history of CA, it becomes obvious that this is a relatively volatile business. Both revenue and net income have been rising and falling for some time now. So potential investors should be aware that this business is subject to the business cycle. At the same time, though, management has reacted very well to the vagaries of the business cycle by reducing the share count at a 2% clip over the past five years. The business may be cyclical and less predictable, but management’s reactions to that are consistently shareholder-friendly.

On the back of this falling share count, the dividends per share have grown nicely (at a 14% clip) since it was initiated. Although the dividend was constant from 2013 to 2016, in fiscal year 2017, it started to grow again. In my view, this growth will inevitably return, as the payout ratio is relatively light, and the debt level is quite manageable.

The debt level is so manageable, in fact, that I have none of my usual concerns about leverage. The company has on hand sufficient cash to pay off all of the long-term debt, and 50% of the debt is due after 2022. Finally, the interest expense is about 2.2%, suggesting that it would actually make little sense for the company to pay off debt at this point.



Modeling The Dividend

Although the financial history here acts as a guidepost for us, investors are obviously more interested in the future than in the past. For that reason, I must spend some time forecasting what I think will be a reasonable rate of return in future. Whenever I perform a forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I hold all but the most relevant variable constant. In this case, the dividend is the most relevant variable, so I will “move” it, while holding all else (i.e. yield) constant. I’ll infer what I expect in terms of price based on this.

Although the payout ratio of 60% would support a more aggressive rise, I’m going to be more conservative and model a longer-term dividend growth rate of about 5% from here. Although this is much lower than the long-term dividend growth rate, it has been relatively stagnant for a few years, and it’s always better to receive positive surprises. When I model this dividend growth rate, I infer a CAGR of about 7.8% for the shares. I consider this to be a very reasonable return given the risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for CA would turn bullish with a daily close above $33.50. This would signal a bullish breakout from a Descending Triangle pattern. From here we see the shares climbing to the $35.00 level over the next three months.

Today, we will buy CA call options, which will provide us with approximately 16x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $33.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $35.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe CA is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

Investing is a relativistic game, which means that we need to decide where we allocate capital. When we buy one company, we are by definition avoiding other companies. In my view, it makes most sense to buy those companies that trade at a relative discount to the overall market, because these are shares that most other investors have avoided, and that’s the source of returns. If we want to “buy low,”we can only do so if others are willing to part with the shares at “low” prices. At the moment, shares of CA are trading at a fairly hefty (23%) discount to the overall market. This is a huge positive in my view.

In addition, the shares seem to have support from a number of talented investors. Ken Fisher stands out among them as the only one who recently added to his position in June. That said, I don’t want to discount the fact that five institutional investors (T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund, Joel Greenblatt, Private Capital, Ken Fisher, and David Dreman) collectively own ~2.32 million shares worth about $77.4 billion. If these talented investors have put this much capital to work here, it may be a good idea to consider doing the same.

The business is stable, the dividend is secure and set to grow in the coming years in my view, we’re on the same side of the table as some very talented institutional investors, and, most importantly, the shares are relatively cheap. These shares trade at very compelling multiples right now, and I therefore recommend CA Inc. to investors who want a combination of safe dividend with the potential for growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.