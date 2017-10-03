Interview With 'Short-VIX = Crowded Trade' Debunker Bill Valentine, CFA

We had the fortune of doing a Q&A session with Bill to share with readers.

Bill Valentine of Valentine Ventures put forth a white paper last month to address the points made by these derisions over the short vol theme.

Short volatility as a strategy has taken a lot of flack over the last several months, with many accusing those who trade in such a manner as "vol carry monkeys"

Today we feature a Q&A session that we recently did with Bill Valentine, CFA of Valentine Ventures, LLC. Bill caught our attention when he posted a compelling white paper on his website entitled "Is Short Volatility A Crowded Trade?"

Over the last couple weeks we have been encouraging TBOT readers to study the arguments that Mr. Valentine makes in his paper, and to ask any questions they may have about the material therein. We incorporated these questions asked both on our Market Volatility Bulletin threads, and also via Seeking Alpha's PM. Thank you readers for your input, and we'll set the scene for the Q&A session below.

Last week I (Adam) phoned Bill at his office in Bend, OR after reaching out to him and asking for an interview. We got acquainted for a few minutes, and then agreed that a written Q&A may be the best way to communicate ideas for readers.

I asked Mr. Valentine why he decided to write this paper. He had been reading a lot of (mis)information online that essentially boiled down to the idea that "short carry monkeys" of volatility were largely fools that didn't know what they were doing and a huge blowup was going to wreak havoc not only on individual accounts of those who were short vol, but also potentially escalate to massive declines in equities themselves. He felt the need to address these notions one by one.

We'll give you a quick bullet-form run-down on some of the more salient points in the white paper. Then we'll share the Q&A.

Mr. Valentine is not "committed" to the short vol trade; he also has a long vol fund and has no inherent persuasion toward a short vol philosophy or narrative

The Paper lays out two major foundational premises: You cannot trade the VIX; the "VIX complex" (futures, options on futures, and ETPs such as XIV, SVXY, VXX) cannot be arbitraged to VIX The VIX fully informs the VIX complex…it does not work the other way around

Scaling makes some of the scary VIX charts on futures and ETPs look far more benign

Mr. Valentine provides a working definition for a "crowded trade" vs. a "popular trade" Crowded trades begin with an attractive risk/reward profile that captures imaginations and gains steam. Because of this: There are a disproportionate number of people on one side of the trade relative to the other. This eventually leads to: A "squeeze" of some sort that causes massive, widespread losses that frequently pour out into other markets (contagion effect)

The Paper lays out various evidences that short vol may well be a popular trade, but likely does not qualify as "crowded": Scaling issues Short-cover ratios for short-vol ETPs A sizable volatility risk premium Assertion that net short non-commercial futures commitments do not equal "dumb money", though the notion is popular. There is no direct evidence that major players are not already hedged. In fact, many of these "short" positions are short spreads.

"What Will A Volatility Reckoning Look Like?" evidence on what a sudden increase in spot VIX, and attendant rises in the VIX futures could look like Examination of likely outcomes using Beta The famous "Acceleration Clause" in XIV The size of ETPs and potential to buy into increases relative to institutional money, risk parity schemes, annuities, etc

"What I Haven't Said": the Paper does not assert the following We will not see big blow-ups in vol That individual positions and perhaps accounts will undergo extreme strain Protecting one's account from these eventualities is not highly worthwhile



Now we did not "agree" with every point Mr. Valentine makes in the Paper. In future pieces we may explain where our point of view differs from his. But for now we want to give him the floor, and share the Q&A session.

___________________________________________________________

Could you tell us a bit about your firm, such as how you got started, the volatility products that you offer, the kinds of strategies you employ, and the products you use?

Sure. I went to work out of college for a money manager in the Bay Area, and left after seven years to start my own firm. Our principal endeavors are investment management (using ETFs and bonds) and financial planning for wealthy individuals, but we manage two volatility funds, and provide a 401(K) platform to small businesses.

My familiarity with volatility and the VIX index began in the early '90s, as the introduction of the VIX coincided with the my studying for the CFA exam. I started trading options, personally, about 20 years ago. So between following the VIX as a measure of stock behavior-as it related to managing client investments-and then needing to understand volatility as a component of my option trading, I have became familiar with volatility concepts over time.

I began trading VIX instruments, personally, about the time the ETPs started to come out, and decided to make my strategy available to investors four years ago. My first fund was, and is, short vol. I use a variety of the VIX instruments (options, futures, and ETPs) towards harvesting a premium, within tight risk constraints. I added a second fund this year that is long vol. Using the same instruments, I have constructed a strategy that is designed to produce a convex return during a crisis involving stocks-namely to produce an outsized return in a crash or a "bad" bear market.

Toward the beginning of your article you introduce the idea of volatility as an asset class, but you don't explicitly state whether you believe it deserves such a classification. What, in your mind, justifies volatility as an asset class?

Volatility is a distinct asset class, in my opinion. And this is a good time to point out that people have been trading "volatility" long before the VIX, and VIX instruments. Too often, when people think "vol," they equate it to just the VIX index and its derivatives (options, futures, and ETPs). By my definition, vol is its own asset class because:

It is directly investable, targeted specifically by a large number of investors, and its behavior is independent of other asset classes

Sure, it's related to other asset classes, as it is based around derivatives, but it's not a function of the direction of any other classes necessarily.

For example, if you create a condor on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), you are short vol. Your payout does not directly correlate to the direction of Apple. Apple could climb or fall, within a range, or stay flat, but you could still make money if the implied vol fell over the time your position was open. Or lose money if vol rose, but Apple didn't move. So, equity vol is not a subset of equity.

Do you believe that volatility, so long as it's managed in a reasonable way, is an asset class that has a place in the average investor's portfolio? If so, what range of percentages do you think would be appropriate for a typical retiree?

Average investor? No. And I don't mean that to be conceited on my part. Trading vol-whether as a trader of options, futures, or VIX ETPs, is outside the "average" investor's bandwidth and experience. For an experienced investor, trader, fund, or institution, trading vol can offer substantial benefits when done properly, long or short. But it is infinitely more difficult than investing in the core asset classes that allow the average investor to do well with much less experience and knowledge.

That said, any investment/strategy, kept to a small enough exposure, can do only limited damage. As long as a near-or-total-loss in the investment or strategy doesn't impose undue harm to the investor's total portfolio or net worth, you could make a case for dabbling in any high risk security or asset class, which applies to vol.

If I found out my mom had a 5% long investment in VXX or XIV, I wouldn't lose sleep over it, provided the rest of her money was allocated appropriately to the key asset classes.

If you consider equities to be overvalued, could you see volatility as a potential substitute for equity exposure?

Sure. If we're using my broad definition of volatility to include options, futures, and ETPs that are based on not just VIX (like the Buy-Write and Put-Write ETPs), there are all sorts of ways to use these instruments to get equity-like exposure with limited loss, or play lofty valuations. In a pricey market, you can trade vol to hedge (long SPX puts, VIX calls, VIX ETPs, Inverse Stock ETPs), and could employ covered calls or put writing to add to the yield with limited losses, to say nothing of spreads, etc. There are also ways to scalp upside equity moves without experiencing equity drawdown.

The paper is focused on debunking specious criticisms of the short vol trade, but what are one or two of the most legitimate flaws within a short vol structure?

I prefer the term "risk characteristics" rather than flaws. That something is designed in a way that could result in total loss isn't necessarily a flaw, particularly if there's an offsetting "return characteristic" that makes it attractive. But the two biggest risks to shorting vol in any context are the loss profiles, and the damage wrought by the complexity of the task.

To the first issue, unlike a long position, a short position (of vol, or a stock, or an option, or a future) has a potentially unlimited loss profile. If you write a call against VIX, and VIX spikes, as it's prone to do, you could lose 10, 100, or 1000 times, or more, your investment. If you bought a VIX call, and VIX fell, the most you could lose is your premium paid. Or if you take half your brokerage account and short UVXY, your account could easily get wiped out with a rather inconsequential VIX spike. Most investors know that, so they mitigate the potential loss-turning that sold VIX call into a call spread, or owning long vol exposure via options against the UVXY short.

And I say "most" investors, which leads me to the next point-there are a lot of investors, as best I can tell, that trade "volatility" that really don't understand the dynamics of volatility and derivatives. And I mean a lot. Judging by the dialogues I read online-the questions I read, the blog posts, and, frankly, the media's take-there is way too little understanding going on for those folks to be writing about vol, to say nothing of investing in it!

The advent of the vol ETP has made trading vol pedestrian, and that's frightening. So unless you really understand derivatives, your biggest risk is you don't know what you're doing, and the surprises can be painful. And it's not just retail investors. I'm shocked at the number of "professionals" that write about vol, or trade it, but don't understand it-they're the most at risk-ignorant but full of hubris and money.

You may be aware that recently IB has been imposing significant increases in margin requirements specifically to volatility related products, frequently with little notice. Have you gotten wind of this in other brokerages? What's your take on it? Do you think it is misguided, even predatory; or do you think it is ultimately well intentioned with the goal of protecting clients from taking risks that they might not understand?

Yes, IB, and many brokers, have tightened their restrictions of vol trading. As they should. Vol trading via the VIX complex (ETPs, options and futures), as I said, has gone mainstream and many who are joining the bandwagon don't really understand enough to be doing it, on both the short side and the long.

But I don't think the brokerages are clamping down out of a paternal concern about their clients; they are doing it to prevent their company from outsized losses. We're in the lowest volatility regime since early 90's and eventually, the chicken will come home to roost.

Your paper is predicated on the idea that VIX is non-arbitragable, but do you think that while literal arbitrage may be impossible, that statistical arbitrage between segments of the VIX complex and the SPX volatility surface may in fact be quite feasible? As such is there an opportunity for the tail to wag the dog?

It's not so much predicated on VIX being non-arbitragable-but it isn't arbitragable in the truest sense (VIX is a calculation of the square root of the variance-unreplicatable with securities as true arbitrage). The point is that VIX informs the complex, but not the other way around. Blow ups in the VIX complex will largely stay in the complex. I won't rehash the argument here-it would take too long, and I invite readers to read my Paper-but it's about where the risk to vol traders is laid off. The vast majority of large commercial and non-commercial VIX traders, delta-hedgers, etc, lay their risk off across the VIX complex, where the behavior is consistent and reasonably predictable.

For your trading strategy do you keep to S&P Volatility, or do you work with volatility on other underlyings?

As of now, we only trade S&P volatility because of the liquidity of the derivative instruments around it. But there is now something like 30 volatility indexes across many asset classes and single stocks, and as the rapid growth in volatility trading, for income or hedging, continues, I expect that other measures of vol will offer more liquid and tradable derivatives. I'm particularly interested in VSTOXX, but I need to be able hedge my own positions, and it's pretty tough to do so just yet, but it's getting better.

One thing that's been puzzling to us has been that the market has been peppered with geopolitical events and yet realized vol is at some of the lowest levels that it's ever been. Do you think there's a disconnect there, and if so what do you think is causing it?

That's a great question. And I'm not sure I have the answer. The best I can tell, it has mostly to do with what constitutes the "news" today, versus the past. That and the fact that low vol runs in extended regimes that tend to correspond with the most robust bull markets.

To the first point, I think investors have finally gotten numb to what is put forth as shocking news. The Information Age has commoditized news events, and the media is in a desperate state of needing to hold market share against an exploding marketplace for information. Part of that is manifest in news being released too fast, and part of that is the over-sensationalized nature of news. How many times a day do we see "BREAKING NEWS!!" scroll across the bottom of the cable news shows? The integrity of what we're being told ("fake news") and the face value of its importance is being questioned; rightly so. Investors have always overreacted, but they're learning to take things with a grain of salt, and that most "news" really doesn't count.

To the other point, the equity market is, and has always been, a discounter of corporate earnings in the future. In a broad domestic economic expansion, such as the one we're in now, it takes very profound exogenous events to impede the economy when it has momentum.

That's even more so the case today with the economy being as globally expansive and diffuse as it is. The rest of the world is just starting to catch up with our growth and the exhaustion of that global economic cycle is really the only true risk worth pricing into equities for more than just a few weeks.

One thing you remarked about in your white paper was the Aug. '15 vol spike, it was a huge increase in volatility on a set of events that people still don't understand. People don't care about it anymore, simply because it's over.

There's a notion out there that a sustained increase in vol will result from some sort of exogenous shock, do you think the next sustained increase in vol will result from that type of event or do you think it might be something more innocuous?

There are two types of material increases in volatility: spikes and sustained rises. Spikes, like the one in August 2015, happen on the back of seemingly disturbing events, that ultimately don't move the global economic growth needle, or by systemic breakdowns in the increasingly-computer-driven investment markets ("flash crashes"). Investors are being taught to fade those, despite the fact that they are very frightening to see at first.

Only the more profound, economically-related changes seem to drive sustained volatility, like the Financial Crisis, the Emerging Markets Crisis, and The Tech Bubble Burst (combined with Enron/WorldCom + Iraq War), etc..

So, I expect many more spikes (and increasingly violent ones, from a VIX perspective), but the next true, sustained period of high vol will come on the back of a large, global economic devolution, perhaps from the next massive recession, or high global inflation, or central bank tightening or a global credit crisis on the back of global debt levels.

SPX futures have spent most of their life in contango due to cash and carry, but for the last decade they've been in backwardation.

Do you think, given the short history of VIX futures, people may be overconfident as to what the shape of the futures curve is supposed to be (steep contango at the front end, flat at the back)?

Great question, the discussion of which would run too long for this interview, but I'll do my best.

The VIX futures curve is, and will probably always be, upward sloping (with flattening further out) when VIX is in the range of normal levels, given the risk profile to sellers-nearly unlimited losses against a lower bound for VIX. That's the carry cost in the VIX futures market. It is steepest (relative to VIX per time unit) up front because the front-month futures are more sensitive to changes in VIX than are the back months-as time increases, the probability of being stuck on the losing side of a convex move increases.

VIX moves are short lived and you have less time to ride back down a descending VIX if your future expires sooner, rather than later. The beta of a VIX future to VIX is about 0.7 with seven days to expiration, 0.5 at 25 days, and 0.2 at seven months.

Now, the further out you go, the more time is your enemy in that today's level of VIX informs less and less about the future, so sellers demand a great premium, but they do so at an increasing rate the further you go out (e.g. we don't know much more about where VIX will be in six months than it will be in seven).

Hold. So if volatility is higher at the front end (we agree), then isn't the front-month the riskiest instrument that "deserves" more premium?

It does, per unit of time. Assuming a flat VIX to expiration, VX1, with 30 days to go, will decline more than VX2 will moving to VX1. The probability of higher VIX increases with time, but because the beta decreases, the second derivative (rate of contango) declines. Alternatively, VX1 will decline by more than twice the declination rate of VX2 over the impending 60 days, and so on out the curve.

Our take is pretty different. It's not about requiring more premium at the back. It's that the back naturally corresponds closer to mean vol: it's historical average of around 19. So when vol is really high, the entire market is in backwardation because the front needs to track spot better, but the back is looking for the mean reversion. Ditto when vol is low: the front "needs" to track where vol is, while the back prefers to hold closer to the center of VIX's historical distribution: around 19. It's not about "requiring extra premium", as the loss-exposure at the back is substantially lower than at the front, but rather about balancing the current state against the larger distribution.

I see it differently. The back months do indeed trade in a narrow range around the long term average (roughly), but the curve can, and often does, slope upwardly, in contango, when spot VIX is above 19, with the back months pricing in the highest values along the curve, not indicative of a mean reversion, but a forecasted level of VIX months out that are above 19.

For a similar reason, SPX futures trade in contango. The transactional carry cost of hedging 500 stocks has moved to about zero. And while downside stock moves aren't as damaging to SPX futures buyers as upside moves are to VIX futures sellers (VIX up moves are convex, SPX downside are linear), there is a directional bias against SPX futures sellers based on the downside velocity of stock selloffs versus stock gains, so the SPX seller is being rewarded for that asymmetric risk/reward, relative to time.

I've never heard of this. Cash-and-carry just says that S&P futures are Spot^(interest%*T-expected dividend yield*T). At any given time, if you follow this rule as a market maker, you are essentially completely hedged.

Granted adjustments might need to be made as rates change and expected div yield changes (basis risk). But there is no "big shock" to worry about because as a market-maker you unload your position immediately into the market (you sold a futures, go and buy the physical; you bought a futures, go out and short or sell the physical).

… we're in backwardation today because short rates are still below the expected SPX dividend. As soon as that changes, we'll shift right back into contango. Not pretending that I know everything here, but my understanding definitely conflicts with your explanation.

In a classic Cost of Carry model, you are correct, and this is germane to market makers of SPX as well as Commercial VIX traders (who delta-hedge with options). But the prices of the future also reflect the balance of Non Commercial participant demand to buy and sell based on forecasted price, fear of a correction, etc..

Broadly defined "carry" has many forms of cost depending on the instrument (storage, insurance, etc.) and I consider the embedded risk spread (spot vs. future) a form of cost. If I want to use VIX for hedging over time, I pay the a premium. And the bias of Non Commercial VIX trades lean to hedging the SPX declines. If I want to use the SPX, I sell the future and assume the cost below spot. VIX contango and SPX backwardation are like extensions of the Put/Call ratios for the VIX and SPX--there is normally greater VIX call demand than put, and greater SPX put demand than for calls.

When that relationship breaks down-say VIX futures are in backwardation relative to spot VIX-absent a VIX spike-then, and only then, could you begin to make a claim that Short Vol is a "crowded trade."

______________________________________________________________

We want to thank Mr. Valentine for his time in responding to our questions. If you want to learn more about him and his business, you can click on his web page.

The Paper has given us plenty to think about, and hopefully it has done the same for you. Please do post any thoughts or questions in the comments thread below.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.