Don't Jump Back Into Equifax Too Quick

By Parke Shall

While the stock price of Equifax (EFX) seems to indicate to the market that the worst may be over for the embattled credit bureau, we think there are still a number of overhangs that make the stock potentially too expensive here and we believe that EFX may wind up heading back into double digits before it can put the worst behind it. Namely we believe that investors need to have a better grasp on the company's future earnings and potential legal overhang before diving back into the stock.

EFX data by YCharts



Much like what has happened with other embattled companies in the past, such as Valeant (VRX), the onboarding of a new CEO seemed to give the market confidence that smoother sailing would be ahead and this has helped keep the stock price steadily over $100 per share after the company's initial post breach collapse which took shares as low as $94, as you can see from the chart above.



Since then, the stock has recovered some after a slew of analyst upgrades, but we are not sure that the underlying facts warrant such a bounce higher in the stock. The onboarding of a new CEO is certainly a positive for the company‘s future endeavors it may undertake years from now, but it is not a direct solution to any of the problems that will continue to manifest as a result of the data breach. For instance, just yesterday the company announced that more people had been affected by the initial data breach then was originally reported. The company said yesterday in a press release,

The completed review determined that approximately 2.5 million additional U.S. consumers were potentially impacted, for a total of 145.5 million. Mandiant did not identify any evidence of additional or new attacker activity or any access to new databases or tables. Instead, this additional population of consumers was confirmed during Mandiant's completion of the remaining investigative tasks and quality assurance procedures built into the investigative process.

This indicates to us that the company is still in a fact finding mission about the details of the breach and that not all pertinent information may even be disclosed to the market yet. While we hope that the company's disclosures are accurate and up-to-date to the best of the company's knowledge, there is still a possibility that more unknowns could surface and wind up changing the story even further. To try and accurately assess risk when we are so early on from when the initial breach occurred may prove to be difficult and it is one reason, of any, that we believe EFX deserves a conservative multiple on lowered future estimates.



The company has already become party to several lawsuits over the breach and right now the potential legal liability for the company remains difficult to try and analyze. This remains one large “unknown“ that hangs over the company's head that we believe needs to be examined carefully before investor confidence can be put back into the stock at any price.



Another concept that has not been examined at length is how the breach is going to affect the company‘s future earnings. We are guessing that at some point in the near future, the company is going to need to come out and update its guidance for next year, or possibly even withdraw its guidance while they conduct a examination of how the breach may impact business going forward. As we stated in our last article about EFX, while the company has seen its stock decline since the announcement of the breach, it is still priced fairly aggressively even based on old estimates for next year. Right now, the company trades at about 17X next year's estimates of about $6.30 EPS. If we conservatively lower next year's estimates by about 10%, the company trades again with a multiple over 20X.



While the installation of a new CEO is a step in the right direction, we are not sure that EFX deserves to again trade with such an aggressive multiple until the business and legal ramifications of the data breach can be laid out and examined at length by both analysts and investors.



While shareholders may be encouraged by the price action of late, we don’t believe that the longer term risks for EFX have been dealt with in such a manner that should encourage investors to believe the worst is over. While the company may be making strides toward progress, there are a number of intangibles that need to be properly weighed and addressed, namely legal liabilities and potential impact of future earnings, before we would consider EFX a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EFX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.