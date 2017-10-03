Opioid Fears Specific To Dsuvia Are Exaggerated, What Does This Mean For AcelRx Pharmaceuticals?

I have found one of the most useful platforms - stock message boards. Some Seeking Alpha contributors close many of their articles welcoming comments and criticism; and frankly, I always assumed that went without saying. Yet, I am starting to understand why. There are a ton of individuals, I being one of them, whose passion (or job) is to research financial markets, and, with that passion comes a fair amount of excellent and well articulated commentary.

Let me put on my running shoes to get to the point (VEEP anyone?). As I expanded my observation of commentary beyond Seeking Alpha and onto other boards and article commentaries, one unifying fear remained among the newer potential AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) investors. The opioid crisis. Now this has been addressed somewhat in passing by both Evidenced-based Investing and me. However, neither of us really dove deep into the crisis and why it won't impact Dsuvia's chances of approval on October 12th.

The proverbial elephant in the room for ACRX investors seems to be the fact that Dsuvia is an opioid, and a strong one. How nervous should investors be? Evidently, nervous enough to have roughly 18% of the float be short positions. We have already heard from the executives regarding whether they are concerned about Dsuvia regarding the opioid crisis. We already know that the FDA is looking to curb opioid abuse and that means chronic abuse whereas Dsuvia is an acute pain medication.

We already know that the lack of AdCom is very likely not something to worry about regarding the opioid crisis and Dsuvia's qualities. The FDA did issue a new action plan, promising more AdComs. However, the update made it clear that it was only for opioid NDAs submitted from that day forward. Dsuvia already had their tentative AdCom, which was never scheduled, permanently not scheduled before this announcement even made it to the public.



A Brief Overview Of Dsuvia's Role In The Crisis



In my past articles, I outlined why the opioid crisis is not a threat to Dsuvia's approval. Since I have beat this horse to death, I will quickly outline some points investors should be aware of and move on.

The initiative against prescription opioid abuse is one against chronic opioid abuse. The prescription opioids contributing to the opioid crisis are just that - prescriptions. You can't get a prescription of Dsuvia. This is why hydrocodone, a prescription given for chronic pain accounts for 60% of prescription abuse. This is also why Oxycodone, a prescription given predominantly for chronic pain, accounts for 34% of prescription abuse. This is why the next top perpetrators in the prescription's role in the opioid crisis, namely Codeine and Tramadol, are predominantly used for chronic pain, and both require a prescription be filled.

More details as to the type and frequency of prescription opioid abuse in 2016 can be found in table A.12B here and here.

In a 2016 academic study, "Incidence of and Risk Factors for Chronic Opioid Use Among Opioid-Naive Patients in the Postoperative Period," the authors found that out of 640,000 surgical patients who had never taken opioids, anywhere from .12%-1.4% of operatives used their prescription pain killers longer than three months after surgery.

Another academic study, "Rates and Risk Factors for Opioid Dependence and Overdose After Urological Surgery" found that just .09% or 1 in 1,111 patients were diagnosed with opioid dependence or overdose. Granted this is a specific type of surgery; however, the authors did collect their data from ambulatory and emergency surgeries, a large portion of Dsuvia's market. The authors further found that using tobacco or having depression were notable contributing risk factors.

The government announced recently they are taking action to curb this crisis. These actions focus on strengthening REMS and limiting the amount of prescriptions filled. This is geared toward outpatient opioid usage. Neither of these action plans hinders Dsuvia which has a naturally strong REMS built into the drug profile (see my last article), and can't be prescribed. Additionally, "Since 2012, manufacturers of ER/LA opioid analgesics have been subject to a REMS, which requires, as its primary component, that training be made available to prescribers of those products." Dsuvia would have been developed under the ER/LA opioid analgesics protocol. Thus, no surprises here for ACRX. Notice no mention of limiting approval of opioids was made. The FDA won't deny a NDA simply because it is an opioid. The FDA is more educated and informed on these drugs than the general public. If I can differentiate between Dsuvia and the opioids causing the crisis - so can the FDA.



Now What?

With Dsuvia's approval decision nearing, what does this mean for the future of ACRX? Obviously, ACRX could become a buyout target after Dsuvia's approval. They also could seek to enter into a partnership with a larger pharmaceutical company that can help with the costs of launching and marketing Dsuvia. Or the tertiary option is raising more capital, whether through equity or debt, in order to market Dsuvia exclusively. Certainly, as briefly touched on in my first ACRX article installment, ACRX is starting to make some key hires that would indicate they are leading toward the last option.

In fact, ACRX has also recently opened up some new positions for Dsuvia's roll out, sending a further bullish signal to investors. Regardless of the route they take, the future share price of ACRX will rely heavily on the present value of potential cash flows from Dsuvia.

To find these, I created a discounted cash flow model that controls for pain type, pain setting, price per unit, price per day, total market growth, market share, market share growth, marginal market share growth, profit margin, profit margin growth, marginal profit margin growth, revenue growth, marginal revenue growth, competition, and implements a WACC of 12%. In doing so I was able to create an analysis of Dsuvia's future cash flows. This is shown in image A below.

Disclaimer: Many people confuse marginal calculations (growth) with total calculations. If you are unfamiliar with this concept, tread lightly, as it can get murky.

This model assumes in the first year of Dsuvia's marketing, ACRX is able to penetrate 2.5% of the 51,000,000 patients experiencing acute pain while using emergency services, 5% of the 5,100,000 outpatient/short stay patients experiencing acute pain, and 8.5% of the 8,800,000 in office and ambulatory patients, also experiencing acute pain, for a total market share of 3.51% in year one. The model further assumes a growth in Dsuvia's share of the market ranging from as little as 4.4% to as much as 20.42% year over year.

These numbers follow a typical marginal growth pattern, starting lower and increasing yearly until year five where Dsuvia still continues to grab market share, but at a less aggressive rate (marginal growth of market share growth starts to decline). This is because like any product, as Dsuvia is marketed more, as more hospitals switch to Dsuvia, and as the DoD buys more, the market share will expand. This is especially true where the new product is vastly superior to current options. Such is the case with Dsuvia.

This expansion must slow eventually though. This model also assumes a modest 2.1% growth in the overall number of patients experiencing moderate to severe acute pain (population grows at roughly 0.78% alone, but also factor in an aging population undergoing more surgeries, having more accidents, etc.). For the profit margin, I started out at its highest in year 1. I used 15%, which is at the lower end of some numbers I found from 2013 and 2015. Again, note however that the profit margin diminishes at the margin as time elapses. This is to control for competitors entering the market around year 5. Finally, as mentioned above, I used a WACC of 12%.

For the price, I decided to use what little information was available in order to find a reasonable price per unit and per day. The only known price tag for Dsuvia right now is the price ACRX is charging the DoD for their 112,000 unit option, that price being $20.00 per unit. This very likely is a vastly discounted price, as the DoD to date has funneled almost $22 million (up from $17 million) into Dsuvia's development and commercializing.

Additionally, in an interview with Benzinga, the old CFO of ACRX, Timothy Morris, suggested, "In addition, there is a cost benefit to using a product like DSUVIA. Morphine itself is not very expensive, but when you factor in the cost of the IV, the pump, the nurse’s time, any monitoring equipment that might be needed — we’ve determined that the cost of an initial dose of morphine is upward of $140 per patient. Dsuvia, at $45 per dose would be a significant cost saving."

Perhaps Mr. Morris was just arbitrarily throwing numbers out; however, this model does use his quoted $45.00 per unit. Furthermore, it is unlikely an average patient will only use one unit during a 12-hour stay. In fact, it is important to note in SAP302, patients were given up to four doses of Dsuvia, hourly as needed. It also seems safe to assume that a patient experiencing pain would take more than one dosage of pain killer in a 12-hour period.

However, to be on the conservative side, this model assumes on average, a patient uses 2.5 dosages of Dsuvia for their pain in a 12-hour period, bringing the daily cost of Dsuvia to $120.50, well below the $140 price for the alternative option. Lastly, this model is over a 10-year period.

Taking all of these variables into account, this model found that the present value of the future cash flows generated by Dsuvia, in the United States market alone, is $324,381,461.74. See image B for details.

If you're a bear and you take issue with any of my numbers being too high, remember that my FCF model predicts peak sales of just $850 million. This is just 77% of ACRX's projection and should more than control for any liberties I took. If you are a bull - in my opinion, my FCF model hits ACRX below the belt, I just wanted to undersell in hopes that Dsuvia over-delivers.

Due to European competition, the projected price for ARX-04 (European Dsuvia) is much lower at just over $17.00 (using current ForEx numbers). However, ACRX projects revenues as high as $586,000,000. For the sake of my sanity, I chose to calculate a low FCF using the total revenue (presumably projected over ten years). In doing some reverse engineering, I found the FCF in year 7 is closest to the average FCF for all periods. Thus, I used the calculation for period 7 to project FCF for ARX-04. I also used a smaller than average profit margin of 12%. See Image C for details.

Then of course, there is Zalviso. In the future, I would like to offer readers a more comprehensive FCF model to account more accurately for Zalviso. However, as my writing to date has been centered on ACRX's Dsuvia, I want to stick with this application and its European cohort in order to gauge approximately where ACRX's share price should be after Dsuvia's approval.

As of market close Wednesday, September 27, ACRX's market cap is $199.67 million. Based on the present value of future expected cash flow, which is $356,190,658, it seems clear ACRX has room to run even after the nice run up investors have recently been given.

Based on all the above research and modeling, my one-year price target of ACRX is $7.65-$7.80.

Risks Heading Into The Catalyst

With all microcap pharmaceutical companies heading into a binary catalyst, there is sufficient risk. Namely, the FDA could either deny approval, or require additional information from ACRX regarding the REMS, the data, or the drug in general. If Dsuvia is not approved outright, ACRX will likely sell off, and investors will experience losses. Please do your own extensive due diligence with ACRX before investing so as to better understand the risk profile associated therein.

Updates On ACRX

ACRX has experienced a nice run up that started Friday, September 22, as more investors are starting to catch wind of its potential. Additionally, an insider, CDO Laurence Hamel, sold 13,827 shares on September 25th. Don't panic! Remember, it would be a felony for him to sell these shares because he has information (Dsuvia is receiving a CRL) the public doesn't. It also came out of his trust.

Over the course of these last few months, I think I have now crammed more data on ACRX into my brain than is healthy, but strongly believe it will pay off.

Thank you to those of you who have read my articles, commented on them, added to them, and encouraged me personally. Thank you also to the guys and gals I have come to appreciate on stock message boards. A lot of intelligent and articulate insight and information I am able to put into these articles comes from them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Microcap company - do your own DD, this comes with risks and volatility

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.