Liberty All-Star Equity Fund: It's Not As Bad As You Think

This article is in response to to Trapping Value's take on avoiding The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) like the bubonic plague. You can read that article here. While some great points were made, I'd like to go over ways in which an investor can effectively use USA in their portfolio if they're comfortable with the investment's risk profile.

On the tail end of an 8 year bull run, historically low interest rates, and a maturing business cycle, income investors have been left out in the cold to figure out a portfolio that provides sufficient yield without sacrificing principal and diversification. While I agree with Trapping Value that USA is a horrible pick in a traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds, income investors should consider this position when combined with other assets to create a non-traditional portfolio that significantly increases your yield in a tax-efficient way.

I will break down my argument into the following segments:

Higher Yield

Diversification and Security of Principal

The Higher Yield

According to the fund's annual report, the fund's objective is total return through capital growth and current income while the benchmark in which USA should be judged is the Lipper Large-Cap Core Mutual Fund average. Considering that this really isn't a growth investment and can't keep pace with Large Core, we will examine USA's yield against other comparable high-yield funds: Fidelity Capital & Income Fund (MUTF:FAGIX) and Vanguard Managed Payout Fund (MUTF:VPGDX).

But is the quarterly dividend stable?

Well, looking looking at the below graph you can see that distributions have usually ranged between $.10-$.40 and have on the whole been trending downwards since inception in 1986. The dividend has been on the up and up since the '08 recession, however. Rising rates will continue this trend. Although it should be noted that Trapping Value found that the fund's Net Investment Income doesn't come close to covering dividend distributions. I never said the fund was perfect.

Tax Efficiency

In light of the Net Investment Income shortfall, Liberty All-Star Fund's Return of Capital (NYSE:ROC) policy comes in handy with the high dividends you'll receive. The following policy according to their website:

If, for any calendar year, the total distributions made under the distribution policy exceed the Fund's net investment income and net realized capital gains, the excess will generally be treated as a non-taxable return of capital, reducing the shareholder's adjusted basis in his or her shares.

Diversification and Security of Principal

As you can see from the chart and table below (click to enlarge), when paired with long-term corporate and treasury bonds, the resulting portfolio is well-diversified. The seemingly simple portfolio is well-position to perform in bear markets as well. While the high-yield position is likely to be the worst performer in a bear market, the corporates will retain its value and treasuries will significantly outperform. All the while receiving the high yield from USA and the LT. Bonds. The key is disciplined rebalancing. Under normal circumstances the positions will have negative correlation which present buying opportunities.

For moderately aggressive investors my suggested use is:

USA 60%

Vanguard Long Term Investment Grade Fund (WESX) 25%

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) 15%

