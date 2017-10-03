Rite Aid Is Now Rock Solid, But Still For Sale

Rite Aid (RAD) financials are going to have an amazing turnaround since the partial sale to Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) has been approved. The sale will also provide investors with future and better deals now that Rite Aid is not financially desperate. These deals will also have a remarkably positive effect on Rite Aid's low stock price. Keeping these points in mind, Rite Aid investors should see significant gains within the next 6-12 months.

In a previous Seeking Alpha article, I wrote that the FTC will approve the new deal and that Rite Aid's current management wants to sell the company. Now that the deal has been approved, Rite Aid management can continue their plan to sell the company but from a position of strength instead of desperation. I'm sure everyone familiar with the previous deals with Walgreens can smell the desperation coming from Rite Aid. Fortunately, those days are now over, and investors should see only stronger deals in the future. The reasons why are the following:

Rite Aid can now play a waiting game with future buyers. The cash from Walgreens is going to pay down debt and significantly decrease future interest costs. This point alone will make Rite Aid profitable and a profitable company has time on its side. The remaining stores have a higher percentage of Wellness remodels along with higher total sales per store and average weekly scripts. The new and smaller size of Rite Aid will make future deals more manageable. Now that Rite Aid is a much smaller player it can make deals that are not so eye-catching to the FTC. The sale to Walgreens was over 42% of the entire company since it included 1932 stores out of a total of 4507 stores plus distribution centers. Rite Aid will be smaller and stronger with 2575 stores as stores are sold during the October 2017 to Spring 2018 time-frame. Parts of a company are easier to sell than an entire company. Buying assets involves much less risk than buying an entire company. The buyer has less liability since assets do not have the historical baggage attached and therefore asset deals do not take as much due diligence. Rite Aid now has much lower generic drug costs due to the 10-year option to purchase generic drugs through an affiliate of Walgreens Boot Alliance. Lower drug costs along with lower interest costs will make Rite Aid an unpolished gem. Investors can take advantage of this now before Rite Aid gets a little polish and starts to shine.

So, what lies ahead for Rite Aid? The pictures below show the before Walgreens deal and after Walgreens deal store profiles. Rite Aid has basically turned into a Northeast and West Coast retailer.

The table below shows the number of Rite Aid stores in each state, before and after the deal with Walgreens, for easier analysis.

Alabama 91 - 0 Georgia 174 - 0 Maryland 139 - 43 California 576 - 576 Idaho 14 - 14 Massachusetts 144 - 11 Colorado 21 - 3 Indiana 10 - 0 Michigan 274 - 273 Connecticut 77 - 34 Kentucky 115 - 0 Mississippi 25 - 0 D.C. 7 - 0 Louisiana 52 - 0 Nevada 1 - 1 Delaware 42 - 42 Maine 79 - 0 New Hampshire 68 - 62 New Jersey 251 - 133 Rhode Island 43 - 0 Washington 139 - 139 New York 596 - 323 South Carolina 87 - 0 West Virginia 103 - 0 North Carolina 222 - 9 Tennessee 80 - 0 Ohio 224 - 217 Utah 22 - 0 Oregon 73 -73 Vermont 37 - 6 Pennsylvania 536 - 534 Virginia 185 - 82

I expect Rite Aid management to focus more on key states in the future and start selling additional stores in marginal states. This would not only bring in additional cash to lower debt and interest payments but also allows for a consolidation of marketing strategy. It would also simplify logistics and costs since there would no longer be a need to supply states that had a minimal number of stores. What is left is a lean company with a commanding presence in a few states. These states would consist of Washington, Oregon, and California for a West Coast concentration and Pennsylvania, New York, Michigan, and Ohio for an Eastern concentration.

Rite Aid's headquarters is in Camp Hill, Pa., just outside of Harrisburg so it is well positioned for the remaining eastern states. This strategy would mean the sale of only 456 stores in 12 states. After the deal with Walgreens is completed, Rite Aid will be in only 20 states with a very low number of stores in many of them. Selling these additional stores, at a price comparable to the price per store sales to Walgreens, would give Rite Aid an additional $1 billion. The lower costs and interest payments will more than make up for lower revenue from these stores.

Rite Aid has many options now that the deal with Walgreens is approved and going forward. I believe that management will continue to sell stores, focus on a few key states to continue operations, and eventually sell the entire company. Investors buying at the current stock price have a low amount of risk if they are willing to patiently wait for additional sales. I have personally purchased additional shares after the recent quarterly report and conference call.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.