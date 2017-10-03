For Tesla, Winter Is Coming

We have the Q3 delivery numbers, and that means we have pinned down the only variable in CoverDrive’s Q3 earnings forecast.

Before we get to that, though, in reading the comments to last week’s article, I was again struck by how, for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), everything depends on the Model 3. And yet, Tesla is taking an appallingly reckless approach to the Model 3.

Let me explain.

The Models S & X Were, Are, and Always Will be Losers

For years, many investment banking types and Tesla advocates here have expressed the belief that once Tesla increased the number of Model S and X cars it delivered, the per-car SG&A would fall, resulting in positive net revenues.

The deliveries have indeed increased, but those economies of scale have failed to materialize. While Tesla fans hate it when anyone says that Tesla loses money on every car, the inescapable truth is that as Tesla has produced a greater numbers of cars, its loss per car has increased.

Why is that? Because what the plumper delivery numbers give, the skinnier margins required to achieve those numbers take away.

There’s just no getting around these numbers and this history. This is not going to change. Both the Model S and the Model X have in the past been, are now, and will continue to be money-losing vehicles.

So, it all depends on the Model 3. (And, yes, I’m assuming Tesla Energy will continue to be approximately breakeven, that the advertised synergies from the SolarCity merger are phony, and that the solar roof tiles, if and when they appear, will be a niche product at best.)

The Model 3 Will Roll Out into Some Fierce Headwinds

The Model 3 already faces some daunting obstacles:

The macro auto market is softening, forcing all automakers to cut prices;

In the U.S., Tesla will hit the subsidy “wall” in the first half of 2018, at which point phase-down of the $7,500 federal income tax credit begins;

Tesla is introducing a small sedan at a time when car buyers are increasingly moving away from sedans and toward crossovers, SUVs, and trucks;

The Model 3’s margins will be, at the very best, exceedingly skinny, especially for any version priced below $45,000;

As Donn Bailey recently explained, those hoping to lease a Model 3 are in for some serious sticker shock;

That sticker shock will be compounded by the actuarial data that is now teaching auto insurers about how expensive it is to repair a Tesla, and how easy it is to total one;

To date, Tesla has no third-party “leasing partner” for a Model 3 leasing program, and to attract one, it may have to guarantee stout residuals;

Telsa has used the Model 3 deposits to market lower-cost Model S cars to would-be Model 3 buyers, thus depleting the ranks of those who would otherwise buy highly-optioned Model 3’s;

Tesla’s Fremont factory is likely incapable of manufacturing 250,000 Model 3s next year, never mind the 400,000 promised by Musk;

Tesla’s need to maximize on Federal Income Tax credits in the U.S. all but assures that Tesla’s European and Asian markets will see few if Model 3 cars until late 2018 at the earliest;

And, in a related vein, inexorably, and from many directions, EV competition is coming. This competition will squeeze margins on all three of Tesla’s models.

Musk Has Exposed Tesla to a Staggering Risk

In the face of these daunting problems, Tesla’s CEO has decided to make the entire enterprise even more risky.

With an all new model, incorporating many new parts, a completely different motor type, and using a totally new battery cell and pack design, and with a radically different driver cockpit and interface, Elon Musk has decided to substitute, in place of the traditional beta testing, an ad hoc, hurry-up driving derby conducted by Tesla insiders and employees.

In my article last week, Seeking Alpha member Wilibear expressed his astonishment that Tesla was substituting employee guinea pigs for trained beta testers, prompting this response from CoverDrive:

Wilibear is absolutely correct. Handing out cars to random people in random driving situations will uncover only the largest problems. Most of the defects will go unnoticed or unreported.

And, in no case will you be testing under worst case conditions. It's the poorest possible way to do a product validation. That's why “othermakers” (as Tesla fans dismissively call the other automakers) perform four-season beta testing using drivers who are trained to find subtle issues that may result in customer dissatisfaction. And, those test drivers are trained to record the issues in a test incident report. Every one of these test incident reports goes back through engineering to discover root cause and identify corrective action. Sure, beta testing is a very expensive and time-consuming process. But it saves money in the long run in manufacturing, warranty, and customer satisfaction. Unfortunately, Tesla does not have the time or money to do it. And their engineering managers don't have the fortitude to stand up to Elon when he says, "Launch in June."

The ramp-up is slow. The rollout is troubled. The beta testing – the part that has not been skipped altogether – is incomplete and inept.

No surprise, then, that all Model 3s delivered in July and August have already been called back. (And, no surprise either that Tesla first fed the news to its reliable propaganda outlet, elecktrek, as it could be counted on to minimize the problems.)

The operating losses will be staggering in Q3, and may be equally bad, if not worse, in Q4.

Tesla will need more capital again before Q1 2018 is over. Unless, of course, it again skimps on desperately needed capital expenditures.

The risks are growing.

Winter is coming.

Apple v. Tesla on Car Safety

To encourage drivers to keep focused on the road ahead, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is telling them to use this feature:

Meanwhile, Tesla moving in the opposite direction, is forcing Model 3 drivers to fiddle endlessly with an off-center touch screen to control functions that in other cars can be accessed without distraction:

Does anyone imagine Tesla's beta testing, such as it is, will explore the learning curve and limits of this interface across all weather conditions, terrain, and age groups?

Who is right, Apple or Tesla?

Back to our Regularly Scheduled Programming…

OK, enough about the Model 3. As CoverDrive expected, Q3 2017 was the best of quarters in terms of deliveries. Tesla clocked in with 26,150 (CoverDrive’s last estimate was 26,500).

But sometimes the best is not so good.

Here is the Trailing Twelve Month (or, in our case, trailing four quarters) delivery chart for the Model S:

For Tesla, this has to be a worrisome trend. Despite aggressive price cutting, and concerted use of the Model 3 deposit list to market lower-cost Model S cars, Model S sales have been persistently flat for the past eight quarters.

Which Tesla model will the Model 3 most cannibalize? The Model S, of course.

Model X sales are all but flat in 2017 as well. Although Tesla did not report precise numbers, the best available data is 11,550 in Q1, 10,000 in Q2, and 11,865 in Q3. Far from explosive growth.

Some growth is better than treading water, or shrinking, but these are disappointing numbers for a company whose share price is founded on an assumption of explosive growth. But slow growth is not the worst of it.

The worst of it is, to achieve even this modest increase in deliveries, Tesla engaged in massive price cutting. It cut prices on its web site. It paid dearly for referrals. It discounted on the Sales Center floors and inventory lots.

In hopes of making up for lost margin, Tesla last April tried bumping up the price of its premium products, the 100D versions of Model S and Model X.

However, as CoverDrive illustrated with his eye-popping pie charts in my most recent article, the price change appears to have driven consumers away from the high-margin premium versions, and into the low-margin 75kWh alternatives.

Tesla back-tracked at the end of August, reducing prices on the 100D versions to a bit below where they were before the price bumps.

It appears Tesla is no longer able to generate high margins by selling a relatively large number of high performance, highly-optioned cars.

CoverDrive’s Revised Earnings Forecast

The number of Model S and X deliveries is the only variable input of CoverDrive’s earnings forecast. (He assumes at this stage the Model 3 deliveries will be revenue neutral.)

Now that we know the number of Model S and X deliveries (25,930), CoverDrive’s model offers a solution to the earnings question. The result? A GAAP loss of $498 million, which translates to a per-share loss of $3.01 GAAP and $1.97 non-GAAP.

The two big wild cards remain - a potential increase in revenues of up to $75 million if Tesla liquidates its ZEV and other regulatory credits, and a potential downside of $65 million if Tesla cannot pull another “non-controlling interests” loss-shifting rabbit out of the SolarCity hat.

Accounting for the wild cards gives us a best case of $423 million in losses and a worst case of $563 million in losses.

Here is the detail on those revised numbers from CoverDrive:

Several commenters had some thoughtful criticisms of CoverDrive’s assumptions and methodology. To his credit, CoverDrive engaged with his critics. It was a real pleasure to read the back and forth.

We’ll know in November how well he did. If he’s close, I’ll bask in the reflected glory. And if he misses, I’ll own some of the shame.

SolarCity Mysteries

Have you seen any indication that paying customers are now buying solar tile roofs? You know, the ones that were to start going on sale last June?

No, you haven’t? That’s interesting, because I haven’t either.

There are lots of curious things happening (or not happening) at SolarCity. That matters a lot to Tesla; SolarCity’s debts are the final destination of lots of Tesla’s cash.

No one does a better job of digging into SolarCity’s financials and writing clear, factual, and illuminating articles about them than Bill Cunningham. His latest piece, called Should SolarCity Be Renamed Investigation City?, was yet another example of his terrific work.

If you’re not following Bill, I encourage you to do so.