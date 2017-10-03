Dynavax On Another Roll: Will The Move Last?

There is no shortcut to achievement. Life requires thorough preparation – veneer isn’t worth anything.

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) has experienced yet another big upward share price move. After closing Friday, September 29th at $21.50 a share, DVAX climbed in after hours trading to $23.40 at the end of the session. Traded on low volume, of less than 50,000 shares, the spike might have been considered an aberration caused by limited liquidity. Yet most of the after hours gains were sustained during the next week’s first session, on a volume of 3.6 million shares, well above the rolling average of 2.75 million.

On Monday, DVAX opened at $22.65 a share and rose as high as $23.67 before closing at $23.25, about 8% above its price at the close on Friday.

What caused this latest move? And does it mean anything for the investment thesis as the all-important November 10th PDUFA date for Heplisav-B, DVAX’s best-in-class hepatitis B vaccine, homes into sight?

A Bit of News Goes a Long Way

Evidently the proximate cause of the big after hours move was a report from Reuters that DVAX is actively evaluating the merits of marketing partners for Heplisav-B. This is hardly news in itself, as a licensing partnership always seemed like the natural path DVAX would take, even after it raised $75 million in a secondary offering in August to strengthen its cash position and its bargaining hand. The Reuters article made it clear, however, that both options are still under consideration, stating that, “The review is at an early stage and the company has made no commitment to conduct a sale or licensing process.”

While on the investor conference circuit in September, management made some references to establishing key partnerships to penetrate the highly concentrated market, but the references were always somewhat vague. The Reuters report doesn’t offer much depth of detail, but it does reveal some new insights into the situation on the ground inside DVAX. Clearly, excitement continues to run high in DVAX headquarters. As DVAX assesses its various options for commercialization, it still has its eye on November 10th, when the PDUFA decision will give the final answer on Heplisav-B. Management has been working with the FDA to iron out the contours of the proposed post-marketing study, which will be essential to getting the final green light.

The Reuters article shines some further light on the high level of confidence within DVAX, which understandably helps bolster confidence in folks on the outside. It also flags up an important benefit of partnership, pointing out that it would “give Dynavax a cash infusion that it could use to finance its portfolio of cancer drugs under development.” The prospect of DVAX being able to focus its attention on SD-101, its very promising cancer treatment, instead of getting bogged down in marketing Heplisav-B represents an important strategic decision for DVAX. Investors will likely reward any efforts to allocate finite attention to a potentially blockbuster pipeline candidate, and to farming out the marketing function to a more experienced and better connected salesforce.

Accumulators Getting into the Game

The Reuters news was interesting, but hardly worthy of launching DVAX up nearly 9%, as happened in after hours on Friday. On low volume, fairly big price moves are not uncommon. Yet the share price was not forced down on Monday during regular trading, despite high volume.

Evidently, the next phase of accumulation has gotten underway, with investors – most likely institutions – building up their positions in the run-up to the PDUFA. Usually this is a slower process, but the Reuters report appears to have accelerated some timetables. With relatively lackluster positive news pushing the stock up past $23, clearly there is still plenty of upside post-PDUFA.

Rather than get priced out of that upside, investors are getting off the sidelines. The price should settle down again, but there should be some pressure from accumulation until not long before the PDUFA date.

Updating the Thesis

DVAX shares have risen higher and faster than I had initially projected in August. More of the PDUFA upside is reflected in the current price, though a positive result is far from entirely priced in. A positive result should see the share price rise close to $30 overnight, possibly even breaching it.

Investors who have been in DVAX since before the Advisory Committee vote on July 28th, and even those who got in during the company’s brief spell in the mid-teens in the wake of its secondary offering, are sitting on substantial unrealized gains. Those who took a position just before the AdCom at around $9.50, are looking at a gain of more than 140%. Those who got in during the share offering kerfuffle at, say, $15.50, have gained close to 50% – still mighty impressive.

With a little over a month to go before the PDUFA, and less than a month before the pre-PDUFA conferences and presentations, there is still a bit of room for further accumulation to push up the price a bit further. But the more a positive result is priced in, the more it alters the risk-reward profile of holding through the critical catalyst. Conservative investors might consider lightening up their positions before long, in order to book some of the gains they have already made on DVAX’s soaring upward ride since the end of July. As with any FDA decision, even an apparent slam-dunk may get nixed. The probability of such an eventuality is very low, of course, thanks to a resoundingly positive AdCom vote and active discussions between DVAX management and the FDA to ensure the latter gets everything it wants in a post-marketing study. Even so, dispensing with a piece of one’s position in the next couple weeks might be called a prudent decision.

I pared down my own position at various times over the year to lock in some gains. However, with the PDUFA looking very positive, I intend to take the less conservative route and hold the current position through the catalyst. That decision might change if DVAX shares start to flirt with $30 before the date – but otherwise holding through is the way to go.

