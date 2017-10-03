My Stock Portfolio's New Addition: CorEnergy

I wanted more diversity in my equity REITs and this gives it.

It has a dividend yield of 9% when added and 8.2% dividend growth rate.

It is a diversified infrastructure equity REIT, an unusual and ground breaking addition to "REIT-dom" and my portfolio.

CorEnergy equity REIT is a new addition to The Rose Fund of 80+ stocks.

CorEnergy (CORR)

I was looking for more diversity in the REIT sector. It is the first energy infrastructure type REIT to be offered in equity "REIT-dom."

It is a triple net lease company for utility like assets such as pipe-lines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It has upstream, midstream and downstream assets.

This is the CorEnergy website:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust | Energy Infrastructure REIT

I was amazed I had missed this one and then remembered all the trouble it was having with tenants back in 2016. Brad Thomas mentioned it was recovering in an article back in July here. I let it pass, but I do remember reading that article and rather liking CORR. It had a 8.5% yield and was trading @ $35. I noticed recently it dropped in price and was now an eye popping 9% yield. This got me interested.

ESTIMATES

Reits are not an easy type of investment to get suggested fair value prices for, or even a good consensus for them. I did find the following:

-Yahoo Finance had $36.25 for it’s projected analyst price.

-Morningstar had a Buy rating on it.

-Value line had nothing so I continued my search for estimates.

-Nasdaq said $35

-CFRA for S&P Capital on Scottrade had it as a Buy.

FAST GRAPHS "FG"

Below is a Fast Graphs for which I have a subscription and permission to use in my articles from Chuck Carnevale.

The black line is the price for which you will see it did experience some real issues in 2014-15. It held on and even kept the dividend and raised it into 2016. The FFO or Funds from Operations shown by the orange line indicate it has room to grow the price. Current Price /FFO is only 9.5, it was close to 15 in 2014, when the price was 42.70.

That same P/FFO for 2017 would be $57.15 as shown below.

It is heading to success again and I decided to seek some for the portfolio. If it paid the dividend through that mess - it must have some really great management. I did miss much of the price advancement, but really remain pleased with the dividend and 4 yr growth rate of 8.2%.

Note it only had 22% debt and the Payout Ratio appears to be about 80% - that can be seen where the white line or dividend line meets the side of the chart in the dark green earnings area. This means that there is room to grow the dividend, as most REITs must pay out 90% or more of taxable income.

I own it now and got some happily at that 9% yield.

I did think I had a bit more time to accumulate @ 9% , but it has advanced higher again in price, with no complaints from me. It might still be time to add, I haven’t really decided, but overall I'm pleased with this purchase. Even a 8.5% current yield is nothing to argue about and I might just get more.

Keep it on your radar too.

Happy Investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CORR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.