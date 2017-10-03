PCN: Good Spot For An Exit

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to attempt to determine how well the fund will perform as we look to wrap up 2017.

First, a little about PCN. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital preservation and appreciation. Currently, the fund is trading at $17.39/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.1125/share, which translates to an annual yield of 7.76%. Year to date, the fund has soared, giving investors a total return around 24%. I recently wrote an article about PCN, recommending the fund, which has since returned about 4.5%, after accounting for distributions. However, since that time period, the NAV of the fund has stayed relatively flat, even though the market price has appreciated. Furthermore, the Fed has taken a more hawkish tone, to the surprise of some investors. Therefore, I thought this was a good time to re-evaluate the fund and see if further upside is likely, or if it is a good time to take the profit and exit. For the reasons I will outline below, I think now is a good time to cash in.

One, PCN's strong performance has been rewarding to investors, but it has come at a cost. As I mentioned, while the market price has gone up, the NAV of the fund has not moved during the last two months (only dropping a fraction of a percent) and stands at $15.31/share. The implication of this is that the fund's premium to NAV has risen consistently over this time period. At the start of August, the fund was trading at a premium of around 10%, now this premium has grown to almost 14%, stretching the fund's valuation. This gives me cause for concern, because I want to see growth in market price and NAV, in order to give me comfort the share price appreciation is sustainable. Increasing premiums make me believe they are not, which usually tells me it is a good time to take some profit and wait for a correction. PCN's premium is not just high in isolation, it is above-average when compared to other closed-end Pimco funds. Of the twenty closed-end funds on Pimco's website, PCN has the sixth largest premium. This means the majority of the funds trade at more reasonable valuations, so it is unlikely new investors will be in a hurry to select PCN when they are evaluating their options.

Two, the Fed's announcement that it will begin shrinking its $4.5 trillion of assets this month, coupled with its more hawkish stance on interest rate hikes, leads me to believe high yield funds like PCN will face short-term pressure. As interest rates move higher, along with the expectation of higher rates further down the line, investors will begin to rotate out of riskier debt funds as safer alternatives begin to offer more attractive yields. I do not expect a mass exodus, since rates are likely to still be at historic lows for quite some time, but I would expect investors to drop riskier funds at high premiums (like PCN) first. Importantly, this is a trend I see continuing throughout 2018, and investors are taking notice. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, a few weeks ago (9/18), investors were only giving a 55% chance of a rate hike in December. Today (10/2), the probability of a rate increase during the December meeting is just under 73%, which includes a 1.1% chance of a half point increase (rather than a quarter point). Therefore, market sentiment expects higher near-term interest rates, and that expectation alone should pressure PCN. Part of the reason for this shift in sentiment was a result of Janet Yellen's statements last week in Cleveland. Yellen insinuated that rate hikes will continue in 2018 despite her inflation target of 2% not being met. She was quoted: "Given that monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation with a substantial lag, it would be imprudent to keep monetary policy on hold until inflation is back to 2 percent". To me, this is a dramatic shift in policy, as the Fed has maintained for years that rate hikes were tied to inflation and unemployment targets. Yellen has now stated that the 2% inflation target will no longer be the guiding force behind future hikes, and that leads me to believe we should expect multiple rate hikes next year, a net negative for funds like PCN.

Three, while PCN's metrics are strong, I don't think they justify a 14% premium to NAV. Specifically, I am referring to the funds undistributed net investment income (UNII) and distribution coverage ratio. PCN has positive UNII for the year, but its only $.02/share, which does not leave a lot of cushion room in the reserves if current income is not enough to meet its stated distribution. Furthermore, its distribution coverage ratio, which for the year is an impressive 118.60%, is at 93.52% on a three-month rolling basis. This means recently, the fund is not earning the income it needs to cover its distribution. While the distribution is trending upwards (its six-month rolling ratio was around 89%), it still gives me pause. At this point, it is not at a level I would say is alarming, in fact, it's actually quite good when compared to its peers. The problem I have with it is it does not justify a 14% premium, since other funds have similar metrics but trade for less. Case in point is PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), which has similar distribution coverage ratios and UNII to PCN. Yet, PDI trades at a premium under 7%, which is less than half PCN's. So again, while PCN's metrics are not sending up any obvious red flags, they do not appear good enough to warrant paying such a premium.

Of course, selling PCN, or avoiding the fund, has risks of its own. As I mentioned, PCN has had a great run since the start of the year, and that performance could certainly continue. While I mentioned my expectation for rate hikes throughout next year, the fact is the interest rate outlook for 2018 remains murky. While Yellen offered some clarity recently, it was simply guidance and not a concrete policy decision. Economic realities could derail the Fed's ambition for further rate hikes, which could send investors back in to high yield funds, driving up the premiums further as the hunt for yield continues. However, at this point, I see more downside risk than upside, since I do not expect the Fed to shift from its new hawkishness without solid justifications.

Bottom-line: PCN has been a solid year-to-date performer and is managed by one of the most respected companies in the world. However, PCN's market price has recently gotten ahead of itself, continuing to climb while its NAV stays steady, driving up the premium and cost of ownership. This increases the risk for investors, as the likelihood of a correction increases the further the valuation gets stretched. As I expect a more aggressive Fed in 2018, look for funds trading at above-average premiums to feel the effects first, as investors begin a gradual rotation away from them. At this level, I don't believe there is a lot of upside left for PCN and I would encourage investors to get out while they are still ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.