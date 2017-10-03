Tesla Q3 '17 Deliveries: Buying Opportunity

I sure am not doing the Evolution of Dance in my seat, but I'm not going bananas either. On Sunday, I presented Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q3 2017 Deliveries: What I Will Be Watching, so let's take a look at the results.

E lon?!

You said this on July 3... just 92 days ago - yes, I counted.

Handover party for first 30 customer Model 3's on the 28th! Production grows exponentially, so Aug should be 100 cars and Sept above 1,500.

And now this?!

... with 260 of them being Model 3. Model 3 production was less than anticipated due to production bottlenecks.

This is frustrating for Tesla bulls. I understand. I feel you.

Review Time

Model S

Tesla delivered 14,065 units, in-line with my expectation of 14,000 units as communicated to Tesla Forum subscribers on September 23 in My 3Q17 Deliveries Expectation And Rationale.

This represented a 17% sequential growth compared to the 12,000 units delivered in 1Q17. The year-over-year comparison is not meaningful due to the large swings in quarterly deliveries from 2Q16 to 3Q16 and then to 4Q16.

Model S is doing fine. I expect Model S to continue to grow as Tesla's brand value, its Supercharger network, and the geographical coverage of its sales/service centers expand across the world. The next step for Tesla is increasing Model S gross margin above 30% by optimizing the production line.

Model X

Tesla delivered 11,865 units, 135 units below my expectation of 12,000 units, representing a strong 20% and 35% growth compared to the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

As I illustrated in Model X: Interesting Demand Sign on August 23, Model X demand is now approaching Model S levels, and 3Q17 represented a big step for the SUV. Readers should note that Model X achieved Model S level demand nearly twice as quickly, which is stunning. I expect Model X demand to grow above Model S in the coming quarters due to several reasons I will discuss in a subsequent article.

Model 3

This was disappointing. I did not expect Tesla to deliver 1,500-plus units, but I did expect production of ~1,500 units and deliveries close to 1,000. Tesla is behind its production plan.

The question is "by how long?"

Some less-than-informed articles have declared that Tesla missed its goal by 83%, which although is mathematically correct, it is misleading and meaningless.

The following is the correct way to think about it. Let's revisit Elon's July 3 tweet:

Tesla was expected to produce 30 units by the end of July, a cumulative 130 units by the end of August, and 1,630 units by the end of September. Since Tesla produced 260 cars by September 30, which is between the original end-August and end-September goals, Tesla is behind its goal by only two to three weeks.

Big whoop!

Buying Opportunity

The morning after Tesla released its 1Q17 earnings on May 3, the stock sank more than 6%, and a few minutes after noon, I published this blog post with the definitive title: 1Q17 Results: Buying Opportunity.

The stock then went onto rise more than 30% in just six weeks.

Today's $330 per share presents a better buying opportunity:

Model 3 has a waiting list longer than the number of bears who scream at their screens when I publish an article... That's a lot of people.

The unofficial Model 3 reservations counter, which has proven fairly accurate in the past, showed more than 553,000 reservations as of this morning.

Model S and Model X sales are growing and exceeding even management guidance. Tesla now expects "to exceed (previous 2H17 guidance) by several thousand vehicles. In total, (Tesla expects) to deliver about 100,000 Model S and X vehicles in 2017, which would be a 31% increase over 2016." This is a very positive change in guidance, because both Model S and Model X command very high gross margins.

The gross profit benefit from extra Model S and Model X units Tesla delivered in 3Q17 will partially offset any hit from the two-to-three week delay in Model 3 production. I will discuss this very important concept in detail in a subsequent article this week.

As I discussed in Tesla Q3 2017 Deliveries: What I Will Be Watching, given that Powerwall 2 installations have recently accelerated in the United States, Europe, and Australia, and that Tesla is well on its way to completing its large battery installation project in Australia ahead of the 100-day deadline following Friday's interconnection agreement, I expect Tesla Energy revenue and gross profits to grow substantially in 2H17, which I expect will fuel the stock in the coming months.

of the 100-day deadline following Friday's interconnection agreement, I expect Tesla Energy revenue and gross profits to grow substantially in 2H17, which I expect will fuel the stock in the coming months. Tesla Semi, which is expected to be "the biggest catalyst in trucking in decades," will be revealed in three weeks.

Bottom Line

Elon has many times indicated there could be hiccups along the exponential production ramp, and the arbitrary quarter-ends could make the hiccups seem exaggerated. The following is from the last earnings call on August 3:

So, I would simply urge people to not get too caught up in what exactly falls within the exact calendar boundaries of a quarter, one quarter or the next, because when you have an exponentially growing production ramp, slight changes of a few weeks here or there can appear to have dramatic changes, but that is simply because of the arbitrary nature of when a quarter ends.

Keep calm, go bananas, and buy the dip.

