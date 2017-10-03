The Doldrum In Platinum - Part I

The global supply-demand for platinum has never been this balanced, at least going back a few years.

According to the latest report by the World Platinum Investment Council, investment demand for platinum has declined by 50% from a year ago.

Automotive demand and industrial demand, which together represent over 60% of total demand, have both declined by 2% and 9% respectively from a year ago.

This is the first article in a three part series. Our focus in this article will be on the supply-demand trends in Platinum.

Introduction

This article will be the first one in a three part series on Platinum (PPLT). Our objective in this series will be to construct a hypothesis on the outlook for platinum prices using three pillars:

Supply-Demand trends State of South Africa and its currency Future of combustion engines

As a recap, in our previous write up on Platinum, we wrote:

Platinum (NYSEARCA: PPLT) has been steadily gaining its share of investment demand from precious metals investors, alongside gold (NYSEARCA: GLD) and silver (NYSEARCA: SLV). As per the World Platinum Investment Council, investment demand for platinum was 150 koz in 2014, 260 koz in 2015, and 505 koz in 2016. The possibility of a declining industrial demand going forward will make it a tough battle for precious metals investors to continue justifying platinum's preciousness.

Concerning Supply-Demand Trends

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) publishes a detailed quarterly report on the state of global supply and demand fundamentals for platinum and based on the latest report published last month the picture continues to look bearish. We continue to believe that the doldrum in platinum is far from over.

The total supply of platinum, on a year over year basis, has declined by 2% but the total demand for platinum has declined by 6%. What is more concerning is that the demand has declined in all but two categories: medical (+2%) & other (+1%), which together only account for about 7% of total platinum demand. In every other category platinum demand has declined: automotive, which represents over 40% of total demand (-2%), jewellery, which represents about 33% of total demand (-1%), industrial, which represents about 20% of total demand (-9%), investment, which accounted for a little over 6% last year (-50%).

Evolution of Supply and Demand - market well balanced

Despite concerns that South Africa is on the verge of being a failed state and that mines could shut down due to lack of electricity, and labor, and disrupt production in a country which is responsible for nearly 75% of total world supply, we see no signs of such concerns being materialized. Yes, supply is lower than it was a few years ago but so is demand.

After years of dealing with a consistent supply deficit, the market is now showing a surplus for Q2 2017.

On a yearly basis, the platinum market has never been as balanced as it is today.

Conclusion

Based on the first leg of our argument: supply-demand trends in platinum, our view is that, ceteris paribus, we will see a repeat of what happened to platinum prices in 2015 & 2016, when the supply deficit shrank by almost half.

Here's what happened - Platinum prices declined by 30% from the end of 2014 to the end of 2016.

We look forward to building our second and third pillars, and to your comments. Stay tuned.

