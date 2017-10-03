Is The Reflation Trade Back From The Dead?

The release of the Republican tax reform framework on Wednesday (27 Sept.) mirrors a similar template released in April for want of details. However, several broad themes emerge:

Corporate tax rates will fall dramatically under the template, following an established pattern in the post-WWII era. In 1967 US corporations paid 23% of all federal tax revenues. That level has fallen to 9.17% through the end of 2016. The Republican tax cut proposal will see that corporate tax rate fall even further;

The tax framework appears far from revenue neutral and takes on the distinct flavor of the Republican tax cuts of 2001 and 2003-which will likely require built-in sunset provisions in 2027;

The framework appears to signal a continuing shift in overall tax liability from the corporate to the individual side of the ledger. In 1967 tax receipts from individual tax filers comprised 41.34% of all federal revenue. By 2016 the receipts from individual filers had increased to 47.31% of total revenue. Under the Republican tax cut proposal, the individual's component of federal revenue receipts appears likely to rise moving forward.

Has the reflation trade been resurrected from the dead?

Markets were quick to begin the process of pricing out the possibility of the biggest tax reform package since 1986 after largely squeezing out of the market the very same windfall in the wake of back-to-back failing attempts at repealing the Affordable Care Act in the early and latter parts of spring. With scant details on how the estimated $1.5 trillion tax package would be financed, Treasury yields soared over the month from a year-to-date (YTD) low of 2.039% on the 7th of September to 2.335% at Friday's market close (29 Sept.). Powershares US dollar (UUP) slumped to a YTD low of $23.70 in the first week of September, rebounding to $24.18 at Friday's market close for its first monthly gain in seven months (see Figure 1, below). Both 10-year Treasury yields and the US dollar broke through their 50-day average trading thresholds to the upside as markets continued to price in the probability of a Republican tax package actually becoming the law of the land.

Figure 1: Ten-Year Treasury Index and Powershares US Dollar UUP

Arguably, small- and mid-cap issues are quintessential beneficiaries of any potential windfall from a remake of the national tax regime. The index is packed with companies that are largely domestically sourced with little foreign or forex exposure-which places their annual tax liability at the high range of the overall corporate tax structure. The S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index (MID) began its upward move in mid-August before spiking with earnest in the first week of September, finishing the month with a 6.16% gain and a 7.55% gain for the year. Dido with the Russell 2000 (IWM) for the period. Small companies rallied 9.87% during the course of September, hitting a high for the year through Friday's market close (see Figure 2, below). By way of comparison, the S&P 500 gained 2.52% during the month. These companies are even more domestically positioned with next to no foreign or forex exposure, placing their tax liabilities similarly at the high end of the corporate tax regime. A tax cut of the proportions currently under consideration would provide windfall revenues to plug into the local economies providing a ground-up stimulus-a growth variable that has largely been absent from the top-down stimulus package orchestrated by the Federal Reserve since the beginning of the Great Recession of 2007.

Figure 2: S&P 400 Mid Cap Index and the Russell 2000 Index

A third component of the revived reflation trade brings small, regional and international banks into the equation. Small and regional banks profit margins turn decidedly positive as interest rates rise and yield curves steepen. Of course, a more immediate benefit would come from captured revenues that normally flow to Washington in the form of annual income taxes on balance sheet profits. Small and regional banks are even more exclusively domestic in overall business orientation. Large windfalls from tax savings would release new-found capital to loans in the community and regions they serve, furthering the economic stimulus and growth potential on the local level. Powershares Regional Banking portfolio (KBWR) rocketed through its 50-day trading average for an outsized 14.74% gain for the month of September. Tellingly, the portfolio is still down 3.27% on the year. The underlying fundamentals of most small- and mid-sized have not changed much to date, which all the more emphasizes the potential market impact of the legislation being proposed. For larger financial institutions such as JP Morgan Chase (JPM), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) and Bank of America (BAC), September's gains logged a cool 8.29%--almost 83% of the sector's YTD gains (see Figure 3, below).

Figure 3: Powershares Regional Banking Portfolio KBWR and SPDR Financial Select XLF

A quick peek at the emerging market space displays decidedly less enthusiasm for the Republican tax program-particularly for the strengthening of the dollar in world currency markets and for rising yields on US Treasury notes. A stronger dollar means higher commodity prices that are almost universally denominated in US dollars. Headline inflation in the euro-zone, the US, the UK as well as China is already being felt as energy prices rise with the strengthening dollar. The renminbi dropped 3.1% against the dollar in the past three weeks for its first monthly fall against the dollar since April. The drop in the renminbi comes at a very delicate time for Beijing and the People's Bank of China (PBOC) as the communist party congress is set to meet this month that will set, among other things, economic policy for the next 5-year cycle. The PBOC has recently ended measures that supported the renminbi that made it more expensive for speculators to bet against the currency. Ending this measure, combining with the Fed's clear market signal of an uptick in the federal funds rate in December and the Republican tax plan all in short proximity of one another is largely responsible for the current decline in the renminbi's fortunes. The renminbi is once again on a path to breaching the psychologically important $7.00 threshold against the dollar (see Figure 4, below).

Figure 4: I-Shares MSCI Emerging Markets (EEM), WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (CEW and Market Vectors Renminbi/USD (CNY)

Elsewhere in the emerging market space, Wisdom Tree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) fell almost 2% during the month of September, falling below its 50-day trading average for the first time since early July. Rising yields on US Treasury securities enhances the demand for US assets and institutional capital flows respond accordingly, adding upward pressure to interest rates across the emerging market space. Countries with yawning current account deficits, such as Turkey, South Africa and to a lesser extent Brazil and Indonesia, financed in US dollars are particularly exposed to a strengthening dollar as debt service obligations become more expensive.

The expectation is for investors to move from emerging market stocks to US stocks, from multinational to domestic companies and from large to small capitalization companies. Technology stocks, which have driven markets to date, will likely fare poorly given the sectors high dependence on foreign revenue sources that will be pressured by a stronger dollar. Given the sector's already low effective corporate tax rates that largely resides well below the newly proposed 20% threshold, technology issues are not likely to experience outsized changes to their bottom lines. If history serves as any guide, the proposed one-off repatriation windfall from cash stashed abroad will be a boon for shareholders in the form of special dividends payments and other enhanced shareholder programs with little multiplier effect for the greater economy.

Of course, how much of an impact the Republican tax package will have on markets is dependent upon the progress the program makes toward enactment as it weaves through Congress. The Republican leadership is carefully setting the stage to rewrite the tax code without Democratic support under the reconciliation rules that sidestep the 60-vote floor requirement in the Senate. The plan is to tie the tax cut to the budget and pass the legislation with a simple majority vote, taking full advantage of the slim 52-vote Republican majority in the Senate. The budget process instructs the two tax writing committees in the House and Senate to come up with tax changes that will form the backbone of the estimated $1.5 trillion package. The Republican leadership has also tasked the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee to come up with about $1 billion in deficit reduction proposals. The Committee is chaired by Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who gained national attention with her vote against the Senate's first attempt at repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in May. Opening up Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas exploration is an obvious play.

As details of the tax program emerge, investors will be in a better position to judge the probability of passage and markets will likely respond accordingly. Potential headwinds include the proposed repeal of state and local tax deduction which primarily impacts large high-tax states like New York, California and New Jersey. These are perennial blue states where an estimated 45 million filers claimed $550 billion in such deductions in 2015, according to IRS data. There are 14 Republicans from California, 5 from New Jersey and 9 from New York for a total of 28 Republicans from these high-tax states. Republicans hold 221 seats through the end of January 2017. A majority in the House comes to 218. A repeal of the state and local tax deduction will place a good deal of political pressure on these and other Republican representatives from high-tax states. The stakes are high and just how any possible repeal of the deduction will play out is simply too hard to predict at this juncture.

Investors will continue to hedge their bets as this drama unfolds and details of the program emerge, with the final vote count coming sometime in the early spring--setting the stage for the mid-term elections of 2018.

