Novo Nordisk Looking Healthy Again: An Update

If this occurs in conjunction with potential strong growth, this defensive stock can provide alpha to patient investors.

This article reviews this data and finds that NVO's relative P/E to its Big Pharma peers and the market may be corrected over time.

Now in bull mode as usual, this move is occurring on the back of a stream of positive newsflow on its lead products.

Background

Shares in Novo Nordisk (NVO), a Danish company that generates about 80% of its revenues from diabetes drugs and the rest from biotech drugs, have been on a strong recovery path lately. This is an interesting story of setbacks which generated massive P/E shrinkage, but which may have been transitory. With a potential mega-blockbuster for diabetes and then for a second indication of weight loss, which could set a new standard for its class by being given orally in addition to by injection, this drug (semaglutide) could propel NVO to new heights.

This 3-year chart shows the stock stalling at all-time high prices, dropping nearly 50%, and then enjoying a new bull market:

NVO data by YCharts

Note, this is on an arithmetic scale, not semi-log.

NVO's $60 high was reached in 2015; the low was at $31.50 in late 2016.

As of Monday's close, it has returned back to the $48-49 range, which it first approached twice in 2014 and then reached and surpassed in March 2015. The question before us is whether NVO still can provide alpha after rising about 50% from its low.

I think it can, so I'll begin with the recent stock recovery and provide some fundamentals that correlate with NVO's ongoing good relative strength over the past year.

The major reason for the collapse in the stock last year was pricing pressure in the diabetes market in the US. This is now abating, though I would not count on anything like the go-go years of price increases that preceded some (brief) relief for consumers and insurers. This wasn't much of a price war as price wars go, but it was enough to lead NVO to lower its projected sales and EPS growth for the next few years by a few percent each year. With all that and other disappointments, NVO got a big hug from the bear.

But all may be forgiven if NVO's big guns begin firing more loudly and more often.

Next, I'll take the favorable newsflow one by one. The next sections are roughly in a declining order of importance. The later ones may interest readers who keep track of drug company press releases, as they reflect the tactics used by the best companies to keep their brands as fresh as possible, with the best image amongst physicians. Keep the thought leaders positive on a drug, and the mass of doctors will follow - that's a good strategy. NVO is a savvy player in utilizing that plan.

First, the largest current growth driver for NVO:

Victoza gets a big FDA win

The first reason I got bullish on NVO in the $55 range in early 2016 was that it reported that its flagship diabetes drug Victoza had a positive cardiovascular outcomes trial. This was an important milestone, and the stock reacted well for a while. Then, the full results were released at a major conference, and they did not meet the expectations of traders. They had wanted a greater degree of risk reduction than what was achieved. That led to what for me was a frustrating sell-off, because overall, I thought that the results were very strong and put Victoza in an elite category.

Here it was joining with Jardiance from Eli Lilly (LLY) as the only two diabetes drugs ever to show benefits in major adverse CV events, known as MACE. And that wasn't good enough to hold the stock at a peer group P/E: strange, but it contributed to carnage in the stock along with pricing pressures in insulin.

Some things move slowly, but finally, good news came in late August this year:

The internals of the data were consistent, as MACE includes such relatively less important outcomes such as non-disabling stroke all the way up to the most major, namely CV death. Thus, a key part of the press release has my italics (lightly edited, as well):

The FDA has approved a new indication for Victoza® to reduce the risk of MACE in adults with type 2 diabetes and established CV disease. The FDA's decision is based on the results from the landmark LEADER trial, which demonstrated that Victoza® statistically significantly reduced the risk of cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack or non-fatal stroke by 13% vs placebo, when added to standard of care, with an absolute risk reduction of 1.9%. The overall risk reduction was derived from a statistically significant 22% reduction in cardiovascular death with Victoza® treatment vs placebo, with an absolute risk reduction of 1.3%, and non-significant reductions in non-fatal heart attack and non-fatal stroke.

If the MACE reduction comes from reduction in death as the leading event to be reduced in incidence, that's as good as it gets.

As an aside, alert and well-informed readers may wonder why the title of the press release said this was the only diabetes treatment approved to reduce MACE, when Jardiance received a similar CV-related approval. That's because per the Jardiance P.I., that drug received the indication similar to that of Victoza but only to reduce the incidence of death, not major CV events in general. (Even though the predominant benefit of Victoza was preventing death...)

Given that Jardiance works via a different mechanism than Victoza, the above point is a distinction with little difference, but what difference there is favors Victoza. And NVO, pro that it is, made sure to take maximum headline advantage of that small distinction.

This label is a big win for NVO. It also could pay even bigger dividends for semaglutide, if this label is assumed to transfer over to sema, which got good news recently as well:

High hopes for semaglutide, the next-generation Victoza

Prospects for this pipeline drug was the second reason I stuck with NVO last year and got burned for it.

Victoza's major competition a LLY drug, dulaglutide, branded as Trulicity. This has been gaining market share in large part due to its once-weekly dosing, whereas Victoza is once-daily. Trulicity's CV outcomes trial should be completed in or around July next year.

Semaglutide had a favorable mid-size CVOT announced last year despite being in Phase 2. In light of the positive Victoza CVOT, and sema's structural similarity to Victoza, this was very promising.

If semaglutide were to receive FDA approval before year-end, I expect many or most doctors to take all the above evidence and offer patients the choice of Victoza or semaglutide. With Victoza, one has the specific indication of reduction in MACE; with semaglutide, I think that one has it by inference along with once-weekly injections. Thus, sema could defend and extend Victoza's franchise.

So semaglutide was already looking like a drug with a long patent-protected life and mega-blockbuster based on Victoza's CVOT and its sema's competitive duration of action.

Then, in August, NVO announced evidence that sema might be superior to Trulicity, in a press release from August 16 titled Semaglutide superior to dulaglutide on glucose control and weight loss in people with type 2 diabetes in SUSTAIN 7. In addition to reportedly superior glucose control, sema was associated with more weight loss than Trulicity, as well.

This adds to a strong SUSTAIN program, for example with superior results in SUSTAIN 2 and 3 versus Januvia and Bydureon.

I'm hopeful that sema will be approved timely by the FDA (which unfortunately is always a risk for NVO) and then will have a great launch, especially if diabetes thought leaders believe as I do that it deserves to be treated almost as if it had passed a full-size CVOT as Victoza has.

That's plenty of good news, but there's more, perhaps of different levels of importance. Reviewing them may help understand NVO's growth strategy, and it shows how Big Pharma data-mines to keep a drug's sales and marketing strategy moving forward with medical updates from previously-announced studies.

Beginning with the other pillar of NVO's intermediate term success along with Victoza/sema:

Tresiba begins to act like the best-in-class long-acting insulin

While Sanofi (SNY) with Lantus held the lead position in long-acting (or, basal) insulins, NVO now stands alone with the best-in-class Tresiba.

Tresiba has a much longer half-life than Lantus, which allows Tresiba but not Lantus to be given at different times during the day. This comes in handy during travel, illness, forgetfulness, and at other times. Tresiba has been gaining market share globally over Lantus and its biosimilars but has a long way to grow.

The DEVOTE study compared Tresiba to Lantus and found, per a recent press release, that Tresiba "reduced the rate of severe hypoglycaemia by 40% and the rate of nocturnal severe hypoglycaemia by 53%." That's clinically relevant but old new; it has helped Tresiba get attention.

The new news from DEVOTE was released 3 weeks ago:

Tresiba® trial shows that people with type 2 diabetes who avoid severe hypoglycaemia have a reduced risk of death The risk [of death] was four-fold higher 15 days after an event and two and a half-fold higher anytime following an episode of severe hypoglycaemia.

I'm not certain how far NVO can take this finding beyond the main findings in DEVOTE, but it could help the sales cause. In addition to minimizing hypoglycemia, Tresiba causes less intraday variability of blood sugar levels, and the press release also reports that:

... results also showed that daily fluctuations in blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes are associated with a higher risk of death.

Note, DEVOTE did not show a statistically significant reduction in death from Tresiba versus Lantus, though in the DEVOTE study, a trend toward fewer major adverse CV events was seen (9% reduction), including a small 4% reduction in death rates. DEVOTE was a noninferiority study, and the number of deaths was not large enough to be expected to generate statistically significant improvements even if in reality that could be proven.

So, reporting as NVO did in the recent press release is part of the way that NVO may make doctors wonder just how superior Tresiba may be to Lantus.

Many very successful drugs do get extra sales because prescribers extrapolate that if the drug is superior one way, it could be superior in another way, even if the "other" superiority is unproven and just inferential.

In addition, NVO announced last week Tresiba's marketing approval in China, with marketing to begin in Q1 2018.

I believe that Tresiba looks like a global mega-blockbuster in the making.

On the other end of the insulin duration of activity scale are ultra-short-acting versions. Here, NVO had some good news as well.

Fiasp may have a bright future

This represents NVO's hope for a next-generation winner in the market for insulins that are given with or just before meals, with the goal of acting quickly to prevent the rapid rise in blood sugar levels upon food challenge to which diabetics are prone. One bit of good news was that after almost a 12-month delay, Fiasp received FDA approval. This was no surprise. Fiasp had been approved in other major markets. But it's still good news. With Fiasp and Tresiba, NVO has what I believe to be the best insulin products on the market.

A little more good news was announced that in Type 1 diabetes patients (juvenile diabetes), NVO confirmed that the benefits of Fiasp over its prior-generation ultra-short-acting insulin held up for a full year, extending the 26-week study previously announced.

This sort of product update is, like the above Tresiba study, helpful if and when the drug can claim best-in-class status, which I believe Fiasp can. If 26 weeks of sustained benefit is good, 52 weeks is better.

And a small update on one more important drug:

Xultophy - the cherry on top of the NVO cake

As I discussed this past March in comparing NVO's drug ecosystem to that of Apple (AAPL), both companies sit at the top of their field and have the ability to develop multiple products from similar building blocks. Think of the segue from the iPod to the iPhone and then to the iPad. They kept similar but evolving and different technologies, software, etc. AAPL also has now evolved a line-up of iPhones that cover the gamut from best in class (iPhone 8) to even better-in-class (iPhone X, coming soon), and several different earlier versions, each of which was great in its time. This represents technical brilliance meeting up with marketing brilliance.

NVO does something similar. It matches AAPL's different generations of iPhones by marketing different generations of its internally-developed insulins, to different global markets.

Separately, NVO found a way to get the most out of Victoza and Tresiba by combining them into a fixed-dose injection product, Xultophy. Aside from the awkward name, Xultophy has a lot to offer in diabetes treatment, but as with all products, it needs to be sold. Sales have indeed been growing fast, after the same delay in FDA approval that dogged Tresiba and Fiasp.

NVO, continued its science-based marketing, announcing at a European diabetes meeting a few weeks ago that an analysis of two prior Xultophy clinical trials showed "significantly lower systolic blood pressure, lower total cholesterol as well as lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (so-called 'bad cholesterol'), and significant weight changes in favour of Xultophy® compared to people" treated with Lantus or Tresiba.

None of this is earthshaking or surprising, but it keeps selling the Xultophy story. Xultophy is a unique drug product. Mixing two different types of injectable drug into one mixture is not done often, so as a unique product, Xultophy sales may gain special benefit by these sorts of presentations by experts to experts. Then, the promotional cycle can continue by publishing these results in a non-prestigious peer-reviewed journal as well as in "throwaway" journals that are not peer-reivewed.

NVO - a relative value and growth play within Big Pharma



NVO boasts high profit margins relative to Big Pharma, yet it is trading around 21X TTM EPS (it reports using GAAP). In contrast, these are TTM GAAP P/Es for leading Big Pharma stocks:

Pfizer (PFE): 26X

Novartis (NVS): 31X

Merck (MRK): 35X

LLY: 37X.

It's not that NVO is cheap on an absolute basis, it's that it's cheap in relation to its peers. That often means good things when a company has refreshed its product line as NVO has done.

Conclusions

NVO is a complex company. It markets three generations of diabetes drugs, one combination product as well as high dose Victoza under the Saxenda brand for weight loss. Projected EPS for this year are around $2.45 USD (it reports in Danish kroner) on projected sales at or just below $18 B USD. That size company has room to grow; it appears that Big Pharma hits a growth wall at or above $35-40 B in annual sales.

It is semaglutide plus Tresiba, helped by Xultophy and Fiasp, that I believe can lead to a new era of growth at NVO. Especially promising are both the subcutaneous and oral versions of sema. The oral version is moving along in NVO's usual efficient manner in Phase 3. I think that oral sema could set the diabetes world on fire, leapfrogging Trulicity and the others. The main weakness of oral sema is that it causes more nausea than subcu sema or Victoza.

Thus, oral sema is just being studied in the lower to mid-range doses. Perhaps some combination of metformin (the old oral standby), Jardiance and oral sema could become the new oral standard of care for Type 2 diabetes. If all goes as planned by NVO, sema will later be approved for weight loss. If first subcu, once-weekly sema for diabetes; then oral sema for diabetes; then sema for obesity, come to market, there is no telling just how large sales can be for this molecule.

Longer term, NVO is focusing on next-generation treatments for diabetes and weight loss. Thus, I'm optimistic that it can prosper for decades to come. In that context, I also think that it can grow earnings to and above $3 per share in the next 2-3 years and maintain a high P/E. If so, the stock can return low double-digit total returns for the next several years.

NVO likes to talk about the very large undertreated plus undiagnosed number of Type 2 diabetes cases globally. Improved, more convenient medications may drive a higher percentage of people to be diagnosed, treated and treated within modern guidelines. Thus, the secular trend may very well be in NVO's favor. As diabetes treatment evolves to superior drugs such as Victoza and Jardiance, I find NVO's discount to the 24X TTM P/E of the S&P 500 (SPY) as representing an attractive relative value situation.

There are no guarantees; sema is not even on the market anywhere yet. And market P/Es can drop, perhaps substantially. Plus, the Fed is reversing QE, which may pose a multi-year headwind against valuations of financial assets, especially for US investors (as only the Fed creates USD).

In summary, I like the specifics and tone of the news out of NVO since the summer and am optimistic that the stock can provide alpha for years to come.

