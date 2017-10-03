A Volatility Sandwich: Q3 2017 Market Commentary

Risk appetite recovered from the August scare that saw the VIX spike to 15-16 from a low of 9-10 and high yield credit spreads widen from July lows.

In the third quarter, volatility came in like a lamb, turned beastly in August, and then pacified at the end of the quarter near its lowest levels for the year.

In the third quarter, volatility came in like a lamb, turned beastly in August, and then pacified at the end of the quarter near its lowest levels for the year. If you were able to sleep through August, then you may perceive the third quarter as uneventful. But if you had stayed awake, then you probably felt like you ate a volatility sandwich with a big meaty dose of August volatility sandwiched between two slices of near record low volatility.

In our 2nd Quarter 2017 Market Commentary, we posited that the macro environment had reached an inflection point and that investors were signaling the end of the Trump cyclical trade in favor of a view of low growth and inflation. In reflecting upon the trends that characterized the first half (a premium for 'scare' growth, underperformance of cyclicals, lower interest rates, a weak U.S. dollar), we suggested that the 2nd half of this year would see more of the same. This was highlighted by investors pressing their bets on 'lower volatility', whether via lower implied volatility priced in equity options (i.e. the VIX) or via narrow credit spreads (i.e. below investment grade credit and emerging market debt). One area where the cyclical trade has worked out is the recovery in commodity prices from the 2nd quarter sell-off, particularly in energy (WTI now around $50/barrel) which has rallied as the global energy market has become more balanced (Exhibit 1).

Exhibit 1 - Global Energy Market More in Balance

Indeed, this appeared to be the case as July saw implied volatility reach new depths (a cycle low of 9.36 for the VIX), but then risk appetite took a sharp turn for the worst in August following saber rattling between the U.S. and North Korea, President Trump's comments following the Charlottesville protests, and heavy flood damage in Houston and Florida from hurricane activity . In mid-August, we wrote a short blog piece speculating that perhaps the Charlottesville incident represented the end of the so-called Trump cyclical trade. In hindsight, this turned out to be the turning point (at least as measure by the lows reached in the 10-year Treasury yield) and serves as a reminder (perhaps too frequent reminder) that the sentiment reflected in our writing can represent inflection points in near-term risk appetite (in other words, the turnaround in the Trump trade began the moment we asked whether it was dead or not). Writing on market conditions can be humbling exercise and is a reminder of the futility in trying to time short-term sentiment-driven movements.

However, we more than welcome this humility if it translates into a more positive macro environment comprising lower risk, higher interest rates, and a broadening of cyclical performance (i.e. the outperformance of small versus large caps). With a more confident Fed committed to staying the course on a December rate hike, the market followed suit. The market tail is no longer wagging the Fed dog based on the higher probability of a December rate hike priced into Fed Funds futures following the September 20 meeting (the Fed also announced it was tapering its balance sheet by letting maturing bonds roll off). Risk appetite recovered from the August scare that saw the VIX spike to 15-16 from a low of 9-10 (Exhibit 2) and high yield credit spreads widen ~50 basis points from the 3.1% lows seen in July.

Exhibit 2 - A Volatility Sandwich

Small caps and, to a lesser extent, 'Value' also rallied on the prospects of Republican-led tax reform even after another failed vote on health care reform (Exhibits 3a and 3b).

Exhibits 3a and 3b: Trump Trade Makes a Comeback

Investors betting on long duration (interest rate sensitivity) were probably scratching their heads following the sell-off in U.S. Treasuries (Exhibit 4) even though forward inflation expectations remain below 2%. Investors bought safe-haven Treasuries (pushing down the yield to a YTD low of 2.04%) anticipating a worst-case scenario of property/casualty damage to the southeast region from Hurricane Irma; but the hurricane turned westward and inland, resulting in a loss of strength and lesser damage than what could have resulted if the hurricane tracked along the eastern coast. Despite the damage the hurricane caused for much of Florida, damages came in below estimates which resulted in a relief rally led by financials (insurance stocks). Treasury yields began to rise as investors saw the green light to exit the safety trade. Following hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve, the sell-off in Treasuries accelerated as the 10-year Treasury Yield spike to 2.33% at quarter-end.

Exhibit 4 - Hello Reflation? Treasury Yields Spike from August Lows

Interest-sensitive sectors such as utilities and REITs also underperformed this month (Exhibit 5) as did High Dividend and Low Volatility factor strategies (Exhibit 6). Indeed, many in the financial press are still calling 'lower-for-longer' on global interest rates (consistent with low growth) despite the pick-up in rates, but this month's spike in interest rates is a reminder that even volatility can find its way into safe haven assets.

Exhibit 5 - Interest Sector Sensitive Sectors Lagged in September

Exhibit 6 - High Dividend and Low Volatility Factors Underperform in September

Following the Fed's reaffirmation of its near-term outlook on growth and inflation (recent inflation declines considered transitory i.e. mobile plan pricing), the Trump Administration and congressional leaders released their blueprint for tax reform which seeks to lower the corporate tax burden (to make it more competitive globally) and simplify the tax code. Small caps, which had been lagging for the better part of the year, sharply rallied into quarter end. Credit spreads narrowed further as oil prices rallied to $50/barrel on reduced inventories, even though it appears that the removal of the corporate interest expense deduction for non-financials is still being considered. And the VIX dropped below 10 as short volatility became popular again based on speculative interest in VIX futures.

Low volatility is back and it's produced a rich menu of high valuations and low credit spreads, so eat up.

Populism Re-Emerges in Europe

Add a couple more bricks to the wall of worry. In mid-September we wrote about the market's lack of appreciation for the upcoming uncertainty surrounding the makeup of the Federal Reserve come early 2018. Now add electoral uncertainty to the wall which should cause the forward earnings multiple to advance a point or two (kidding aside).

European investor sentiment hid a roadblock (how minor remains to be seen) following the 9/24 German elections that saw the vote share of mainstream parties hit post-war lows and the surge of populist-nationalist Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) from "nowhere to third-largest party, with 13% of the vote." Although expectations are for German chancellor Angela Merkel to form a coalition with the German Free Democrats and Greens, some are speculating that Merkel will find it difficult to push through major legislation with such an unwieldly coalition and that she may not last her full fourth term. The election could also chill the prospects of further euro integration being pushed by newly-elected French President Emanual Macron. The euro weakened versus the U.S. dollar following the election and it may give pause to some who have been vocally bullish on the continent.

Riding on nationalist sentiment against a North Korea Threat, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for a snap election hoping to solidify his party's power in parliament. But just as with Theresa May overestimating Tory party support in the aftermath of the June UK elections, investors are concerned that Abe may have overplayed his hand as the opposition parties are uniting around a new party formed by popular Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who is running as a reform candidate.

Some of this electoral uncertainty along with a confident Fed willing to move forward on rate hikes has led to a small rally in the U.S. dollar (Exhibit 7).

Exhibit 7 - Small Relief Rally in the U.S. Dollar

Earnings and Tax Cuts Can Support Further Market Advances

Sentiment remains strong for the U.S. macro backdrop (Exhibit 8) and tax reform that results in lower business taxes could provide additional stimulus to the U.S. economy.

Exhibit 8 - U.S. Business Sentiment at a Cycle High

According to the 9/29/2017 Factset Earnings Insight, the consensus S&P 500 earnings growth for 3Q2017 is expected to be 4.2% led by a recovery in the energy sector, and analysts expect earnings to grow 8% over the next 12 months, driven by consumer and technology sectors. Analysts expect some weakness due to hurricane activity, but the cuts to 3Q estimates have trended below the long-term average. For all of 2017, analysts expect S&P earnings to grow 9.6% on top of revenue growth of 5.7% which has been consistent throughout the year.

Should tax reform not pass, there could still be some gas left in the economic tank to achieve incremental growth, but Washington D.C. developments will likely drive market volatility until companies provide more clarity on how 4th quarter earnings are developing.

For now, sentiment remains positive as we're about to enter the fourth quarter which has typically been seasonally stronger for equities. The bond market may provide early clues on whether investors' risk appetites begin to sour or not, but for now, equities have quite a bit of momentum heading into year-end.

3Q2017 Performance Charts

