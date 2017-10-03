PTC Therapeutics Is A Short Ahead Of FDA PDUFA Goal Date

Background

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Reuters notes that company is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines using its expertise in ribonucleic acid (RNA) biology. Its product pipeline includes Translarna (ataluren), PTC596 and RG7916. Its product candidate, ataluren, is an orally administered small-molecule compound for the treatment of patients with genetic disorders due to a nonsense mutation. Ataluren is in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy caused by a nonsense mutation (nmDMD) and cystic fibrosis caused by a nonsense mutation (nmCF). In the EU region, ataluren is already available since December 2014. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) gave conditional approval for ataluren in August 2014 for nmDMD. The committee concluded that the data continue to show that ataluren slows disease progression and there are no major safety concerns, but it said further comprehensive data are still needed to fully confirm that the benefit-risk balance of ataluren is positive. Specifically, CHMP has asked PTC Therapeutics to conduct a new 18-month randomized, placebo-controlled study in patients with DMD, followed by an 18-month period in which all patients will be switched to ataluren. The study results are expected to be available early 2021. PTCT has other drugs in the pipeline but this article will be focused on ataluren.

Current Interest

A lot has been written about PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) and its drug Translarna on SeekingAlpha in the past few days. For more details about the drug and its background, see here. The catalyst of interest was the FDA Advisory Committee (AdCom) meeting that took place on 28 Sept. The path that PTCT had to take to reach the Ad Com was not an easy one. The timeline of events that led to the Ad Com is detailed in the FDA briefing documents that were released prior to the Ad Com (FDA Briefing Document). The FDA has refused to file applications for ataluren for the treatment of nmDMD on the basis of lack of efficacy on two occasions, once in 2011 and again in 2016. PTCT chose to insist that this most recent application be filed-over-protest and the Ad Com was being asked to provide input on the application.

The key question (draft question) the FDA was asking the AdCom was as follows:

The best interpretation of the information presented today regarding the use of ataluren for the treatment of dystrophinopathies resulting from nonsense mutations in the dystrophin gene is that: a. The data suggest that ataluren is not effective. b. Although it is possible that ataluren may be effective, the data are inconclusive, and more work would be needed to establish whether ataluren is effective. c. The data are sufficient to conclude that ataluren is effective.

Ten members of the committee voted that the data was inconclusive and one member (Mr. Jeffery Watkins- Patient Representative) voted in favor that the data demonstrated effectiveness. The overall committee's position, as articulated by the chairperson (Dr. Caleb Alexander), was more data is needed to prove that the drug works. Also, as part of the closing proceedings, Dr. Alexander asked the FDA to make any final comments. One of the non-voting FDA participants Dr. Billy Dunn in addition to thanking the sponsor, patients, and families stated to the following effect (emphasis added, statement transcribed from audio)

FDA echoes the feelings of the committee and found the patient testimonies highly compelling. We are interested in working carefully and proactively with our sponsors to gather these data as best as we can. They are there and we hear them at these committees and we want to make sure we capture them and understand them. It is very challenging, as Dr. Perlmutter pointed out, to see a disconnect between what we hear and what the data pointed out. We will be paying an awful lot of attention to that. FDA wants to reiterate their commitment to continue to work with PTCT... We tried to take great pains to distinguish our concerns about the conclusiveness of the data and not allow that to interpreted as the rejection of the science .... but to discuss the issues that call that into question for us in terms of the degree of its reliability... I want to reiterate our commitment to work with PTCT on efficient paths forward for you so that we can continue to try the interests that we need and the committee has suggested is necessary.

These statements from FDA when looked at in the context of the Ad Com proceeding are reasonable but when looked at as potential policy statement, they are extremely troubling. This is especially relevant when the issues in front of FDA are rare diseases and other debilitating diseases for which there is no effective treatment. There is no denying that a lot needs to be done in terms of research and clinical trials to advance treatments and cures for rare diseases. For patients and families struggling and dealing with these conditions any glimmer of hope is better than no choice at all. For pharmaceutical companies dealing with treatment for rare diseases, the motives can be variable. For example, Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), underwent a similar showdown with FDA for its DMD drug Eteplirsen. The drug was given conditional approval by FDA last year despite concerns about any potential efficacy. What we do know for sure is Sarepta charges $300,000/annum for the therapy despite its effectiveness in question. A behind the scenes' story of the drug's approval within FDA can be found here - FDA approves Sarepta's Duchenne drug.

Specifically, with regard to DMD, FDA has issued a draft guidance titled: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Related Dystrophinopathies: Developing Drugs for Treatment. The guidance clearly states the following regarding efficacy - "The statutory standards for effectiveness apply to drugs for dystrophinopathies just as they do for all other drugs. FDA has long stressed, however, that it is appropriate to exercise flexibility in applying the statutory standards to drugs for serious diseases with important unmet needs while preserving appropriate guarantees for safety and effectiveness." (emphasis added)

The key question here is what is considered as the appropriate level of flexibility? By approving Eteplirsen, FDA has already opened the Pandora's box, taking it to a point where Patient-Reported Outcome(PROs) as defined by individual patients, pretty much became the gold standard for approval of the drug. Not to be cynical or sarcastic here, but are we going to see more drug, especially for rare diseases, follow this path? All scientific evidence failing, can “compelling” patient testimonies in direct conflict with science, be a robust enough standard to support drug approval? Should there be a statistical requirement to define the power and the sample size and the p-value of the testimonies? Or should the new mantra for FDA be "Do No Harm - The drug is safe, and hence may be considered effective!" Talking about safety, what will be considered the new standards for safety? Again can PROs replace escalating dose and other safety trials? Will a statement from patients noting lack of side-effects be adequate to consider the drug safe?

This brings us to a much bigger question relating to this the article. Do Randomized Clinical Trials Have a Place in Drug Development? Are Phase III Randomised Controlled Trials (RCTs) even necessary to request drug approval? Should drug companies, entrepreneurs, apply for approval of an intervention based on patient testimonies and would it be unfair if they ask for such an exemption? In the scientific world, the concept of RCTs was invented for a reason. RCTs are the most rigorous way of determining whether a cause-effect relation exists between treatment and outcome and to further assess if the drug is cost-effective given the benefit-risk proposition of the treatment. The goal of an RCT is to show that a new drug is superior to an existing standard of care (SOC) or placebo with regard to an endpoint that has been defined a prior. The proof of superiority or non-inferiority is consciously and intentionally obtained under controlled conditions. It is understood that these conditions may not necessarily reflect every day clinical practice. But by controlling all aspects of the clinical trial between the intervention and the SOC/placebo arm, all random and unquantifiable variables associated with the disease are eliminated. Specifically looking into rare diseases, critics may argue that RTC does not reflect everyday reality of these patients and are artificial in nature. The question such critics, including patient advocates, need to ask themselves is the following: when the drug has failed to meet efficacy standards under ideal conditions of an RCT, it is reasonable for the drug to demonstrate its effectiveness under uncontrolled routine clinical setting?

Now giving credit to the fact that RCT has a well-grounded rational in clinical decision-making, let us revisit the statement from Dr. Dunn regarding the disconnect between what we hear (from patients and patient advocates) and what the data pointed out. Is there really a disconnect between what Dr. Dunn and others present at the Ad Com heard and what the clinical data revealed? About 18-20 public testimonies from patients, families and clinical experts in favor of supporting the NDA were heard by the Ad Com panel. Even though there was no financial incentive, the majority of the participants were being reimbursed by PTCT for their travel and accommodation. What these testimonies failed to show was the other side of the coin. Probably there was exactly the same number of patients who were taking a placebo but getting the exact same benefit as the drug. Now take a moment and imagine this scenario. Twenty desperate parents (or patients) in separate testimonies walk up to the microphone and say the drug given to my child over the course of the clinical was a life changer. Unfortunately, as we learned at the end of the clinical trial, our child was taking a sugar pill. As a parent, we would like our child to have continued access to the sugar pill. If these additional 20 patient advocates were allowed to come and share their life-changing experience before the Ad Com, would anyone think Dr. Dunn would have been in a position to make the closing statement that he made? I do not think so. A recent article titled: The weird power of the placebo effect, explained; suggests that the placebo effect in medicine is getting bigger and bigger over time. It further goes on to explain how the concept of regression to mean, confirmation bias, social learning, and human connection has a direct role to play in medicine. In the same article researchers also wonder if this powerful effect can be integrated into modern medicine.

This brings us back to PTCT. Is there a path forward for the drug as a scientifically vetted and validated treatment? The answer to this question is a resounding No! Any other interpretation is nothing less than saying that the "miracle water" of Peter Popoff Ministries is the answer to all human miseries. But to end this article on a positive note and support the role of placebo in modern medicine, FDA should give PTCT more time to conduct scientifically rigorous studies with well-defined endpoints to validate the effectiveness of the drug. Over the years, the use of the ataluren has been deemed safe and the drug has met the first hurdle of drug approval, namely safety. As previous stated, CHMP already requires randomized, placebo-controlled study in patients with DMD, followed by an 18-month period in which all patients will be switched to ataluren. As a result, during the time the studies are being conducted, FDA should allow and encourage the compassionate use of the drug for patients (and families) who request it at no cost. FDA should stay away from attaching any kind conditional approval, without appropriate scientific evidence. It should, at the minimum, wait for the results of the of RCT to be available before approving or denying the application.

Short Thesis

The AdCom meeting has been interpreted by the investors as a vote of confidence that FDA is likely to grant conditional approval for the drug and allow PTC Therapeutics to market the drug. Based on current medical and scientific evidence, allowing commercial sale of the drug at any price above the cost of a sugar pill puts the whole model of RCTs (as the minimum requirement for drug approval) at great risk. This will also make payers (insurance companies) to question FDA's drug approval process and furthermore question the scientific validity of such decision-making by the most powerful drug regulatory agency in the world. This is bound to put FDA in a very precarious position of explaining their scientific rationale. It will also encourage every drug denial to be disputed and protested by the sponsor and eat up valuable resources of the agency.

Specifically for PTCT, they are currently making millions of dollars on a sugar pill. This can change in the future (at the minimum 3 years from now) but for now, ataluren is the major chunk of the company's sales. For 2017, Translarna net sales for 2017 are now anticipated to be between $120 and $140 million, an increase from prior guidance of $115 to $130 million. To put it bluntly, EMA is allowing PTC Therapeutics to sell a sugar pill for more than $100 million on an annual basis at a growth rate of close to 200%. After the FDA, the second most powerful drug regulatory agency in the world is comfortable in allowing a drug company to sell a sugar pill for hundreds of millions of dollars is nothing short of blasphemy.

In their second-quarter update, PTCT boasts of its strong global footprint in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, with sales generated in over 25 countries. Due to lack of efficacy, the company has to work hard for market access on a country-by-country basis (basically suggesting that the payers are not on board with the decision and have issues with reimbursement). The update also stated that the strong performance of the drug reflects continued uptake, sustainable pricing levels (emphasis added). This statement clearly identifies the motive of the management of the company. Despite no evidence of efficacy, the company is working hard to exploit the EMA conditional approval to extract the maximum amount of money as feasible from the payers and the patients. There seems to be a complete lack of acknowledgment and disregard of the fact that the company is selling a sugar pill.

(emphasis added). This statement clearly identifies the motive of the management of the company. Despite no evidence of efficacy, the company is working hard to exploit the EMA conditional approval to extract the maximum amount of money as feasible from the payers and the patients. There seems to be a complete lack of acknowledgment and disregard of the fact that the company is selling a sugar pill. NDA for Translarna under FDA review has PDUFA date of October 24, 2017. Based on the debacle of FDA decision-making with Sarepta for their drug Eteplirsen and the recent Ad Com vote on ataluren, FDA will likely take a cautious tone and issue a Complete Response Letter (CRL). The letter may and should allow provision for compassionate use of the medication as requested by patients (FDA Compassionate Use Guidance).

If FDA chooses to issue a CRL, there is a likelihood that EMA may revisit their conditional approval decision. More importantly, they may take issue with the pricing of the drug and force to a company to revisit the cost of the drug. This will significantly affect the near-term revenues of the company.

Payers will be paying close attention to the development and the decision that FDA will be making with regards to ataluren. Any loosening of standards on part of the agency will erode the confidence of the payers in the prescription drug cost debate.

A decision supporting approval will allow for every drug in clinical testing (specifically rare diseases) be pushed by sponsors for approval purely based on safety data. The need to prove efficacy would be secondary. This will create major policy headaches for the FDA and they would like to steer away from such controversies.

Risks

The biggest risk to this thesis is simple. FDA chooses to defy all conventional norms and wisdom of scientific decision-making and grant conditional or full approval to the drug on or before the PDUFA date of October 24. They have done it in the past and are capable of doing it again. If ataluren is indeed approved and payers have to bear the cost of treating the patients, PTC Therapeutics will be in a good position at least until 2021 to earn substantial revenue which it appears is growing at a neck-breaking speed of 100-200% annually.

Overall, given the history of PTC Therapeutics with ataluren and the FDA, the chance of the drug even getting conditional approval is extremely low. The October 24 PDUFA date is the key catalyst. A negative outcome will cause the stock price to drop significantly. Despite current unrealistic exuberance, even if approved, the nature of approval by the agency and payer resistance, etc will limit the upside for the stock.

Concluding Remarks

Assuming PTC Therapeutics gets a CRL and if PTCT has patient interest at heart, it should ensure availability of the drug to the patients. It should not only follow up on the studies requested by EMEA but also work with FDA to design more robust RCT study, which in addition to the standard primary endpoints, should include validated instruments for PROs. There is a unique instance of a drug named Keveyis approved by FDA for a rare disease called Primary Hyper and Hypokalemic Periodic Paralysis, made available to patients free-of-cost after the company Taro Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TARO) failed to find commercial success with the drug. With patient interest at heart, the company chose to make the drug available to any patient in need for no cost - Taro to make Keveyis free to patients. If an approved drug can be made available free to patients, there should be no reason why PTCT should try to make money on a placebo (as of now) by insisting and hoping that FDA will somehow be able to fast track and grant ataluren an approval, conditional or otherwise.

The FDA Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) has been successful in incentivizing companies to develop drugs for rare diseases. Over 600 drugs have been brought to the market over the past 35 years. The agency's mission is to advance the evaluation and development of products that demonstrate promise for the diagnosis and/or treatment of rare diseases or conditions. In fulfilling that task, OOPD evaluates scientific and clinical data submissions from sponsors to identify and designate products as promising for rare diseases and to further advance the scientific development of such promising medical products. There is no reason why FDA should waiver from its gold standard of scientific merit in assessing the validity of a drug for treatment or cure for a rare disease.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PTCT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

