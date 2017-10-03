Market Volatility Bulletin: Q4 To Determine Whether VIX Posts All-Time Low For Year

Interview with Bill Valentine is out this morning; ongoing announcement about getting you better instablog coverage.

CBOE chart demonstrates that VIX may well have lowest recorded average year going back to 1990.

It's a pretty quiet start to the day, but averages are higher. Recent market action in line with last November.

Thus far today, markets are once again seeing modest gains in early trade, led by consumer discretionary (XLY) and lagged by utilities (XLU).

Source: CNBC - 10:09 ET

Energy stocks are on the decline as oil (USO) continues to lose ground.

As Charlie Billello points out, sector performance over the last three weeks has closely mimicked post-election performance:

In currency markets, the dollar (UUP) is back to strengthening against the euro (FXE), after giving back most of last week's gain yesterday. According to CNBC, this is partly because of large option expiries, and partly because of comparative expectations for future monetary policy.

Here's the 5-Day for EUR/USD, courtesy of CNBC:

Shout Out

Today's shout out goes to Bloomberg contributor Aaron Brown for the following article:

"Dispelling a Myth About Stock Market Volatility"

The author begins by quoting former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who fell prey to a common misconception about volatility: "when the stock market goes up, its volatility naturally goes down."

The reasoning Dr. Summers provides is that

if a company has $100 of debt and $100 of equity, and then the stock market goes up, it's 50/50 levered. If the stock market goes up by $100, then it has $100 of debt and $200 of equity and it's only one-third levered.

The following chart provides evidence that Dr. Summers' claim is not validated empirically:

As you can see, the reality is that high returns are generally coupled with high volatility.

Here is Mr. Brown's explanation as to why the posited relationship failed to hold, followed by his conclusion:

I think the reason the myth is popular among economists insulated from markets is that they assume anything that reduces leverage, even a bubble, reduces risk. This is one reason regulators seek risk in the wrong places: They look where prices have fallen and apparent leverage is high; while the risk is mostly where prices have risen and apparent leverage is low. The healthiest markets have volatility commensurate with genuine economic uncertainty, neither panic nor obliviousness to risk. Big market moves should be based on real economic factors, and thus should be accompanied by increased volatility. If they are not, it's not necessarily a bad thing, but it's something to be investigated, not waved away.

We think this article is worth noting not only because it deals with an interesting claim made by a former Treasury Secretary, but also because it illustrates the point that no one is immune to the mischaracterization of risk: it seems almost embedded within our DNA.

To the point that "The healthiest markets have volatility commensurate with genuine economic uncertainty," many feel that this is far from the case in equity markets currently. The question we have for our readers is: How problematic do you think this core assumption is in constructing reasonable portfolios?

For a related post, check out Silent Trader's recent article on the relationship between risk and return.

Thoughts on Volatility

Source: Interactive Brokers

We've gotten a little pop out of spot VIX near the morning open. The index scraped down near 9.30 in the premarket session. Note from the one-week chart above that there have actually been a good many of these little mini-spikes. They have all concluded the same way: reversal.

F1-F2 is just getting started. This spread desperately needs an increase in the spot VIX, or it needs some combination of a very stubborn Oct contract with a buckling Nov, in order to not just pump higher.

Why?

Because spot is trading so far from the F2. The gap is just about as far as we've seen going back to pre-election. This is especially true if we consider the spot-F2 gap as a percent of F1.

F1 lives between spot and F2. It has two weeks to drift away from F2 and converge on spot, as it expires on the morning of October 18.

That's standard stuff really. Nothing to see there. What's special, then, is the width of the spread, and the low current level of F1.

What interests us in the table above is not only the low levels of vol, but also the low range that we are seeing for 2017. The high point of this year's VIX reading is approximately in line with the average levels over the past five years or so. Click here for better detail.

The CBOE tweet above states that the Q4 VIX average needs to stay below 15.55 in order to claim record low year for the index going back to 1990. The other years with quite low average VIX levels were 1993, 1995, 2005, and 2006. Do note that both low range, low level regimes tend to cluster, as do high range, high level regimes.

This single graph demonstrates that, far from predicting an eminent blow up, the reality is that VIX levels and ranges tend to be autocorrelated. That is to say that what happened in the last period influences what is likely to happen in the next period.

We are not saying that the past dictates the future. That would be going way too far. But the recent past may well tell us the general "mood" investors have in responding to news. Are they laid back and casual with respect to news flow, or jittery and responsive?

This raises an important point: higher vol does not necessarily mean the beginning of a new bear market.

Much is made about how "scarred" investors are from the events of 2008 and 2009. Perhaps.

More importantly, note that there is not that great of a correlation between VIX levels and calendar returns. There is a relationship, just not necessarily as strong as people may believe.

The weekly and quarterly ES dates that we track rolled forward. We're hovering right around the all-time lows. We see ATM implied vol as a buy here. This is a relatively new call.

We were hesitant sellers of the modified iron condor over the last week or so: sell the quarterly guts, buy two-month wings 50 points out (2450 2500 2550 strikes). We'd say that now is a good time to exit that kind of trade.

We just don't see the vol as going that much lower. True you could pick up some theta from continuing to sell: we'll grant that. But we think a trade like that is not an attractive set up.

We do think that trading the time fly here can be pretty strong. We see inertia settling in, which can grind the weekly contract quite strongly. Theta has a more limited impact on the monthly, so we think that's a justifiable pair. Finally we like the prospect of monthly gamma over the quarterly: hence our extra pair (long monthly ATM, short quarterly).

Something like this:

What's your take?

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section. As always, trade ideas, questions, and general sharing are appreciated.

Our interview with Bill Valentine, CFA is out! Bill generates food for thought in terms of ideas that are circulating about what a "crowded trade" a short VIX position represents. We encourage you to take a look at the Q&A session here. Thank you Bill!

Finally, in our ongoing efforts to make MVB more of a community/hub where readers come to share ideas and questions, we'd like to make our posts a better resource for you in the following way:

Sometimes readers want to expand out on an answer to a question or issue that's circulating in a thread (here on a BOT post or quite likely elsewhere on SA, the Twitterverse, etc). A short answer is perhaps not enough to give your idea the full support it deserves, but you don't wish to do a full-blown Premium article on SA.

We encourage you to write an Instablog here on SA. It's quick and pretty painless, with no editorial scrutiny (which speeds things up but we do like having a second pair of eyes from the editors). Your Instablog post will show up on an alert for your followers, but it does not show up on the SA list of articles, which reduces its likelihood of being seen.

Once you've posted, you can share the link here on a BOT message thread. That way other readers have a chance to read what you have to say, and you can vet your ideas more clearly with potentially a larger audience.

We want TBOT to be a platform for respectful readers to be able to ask questions, discuss trades they are in, and generally form community. Sometimes the comment thread is not an ideal place to discuss meatier topics.

If you like the idea but you don't know how to take screen shots or just need a little push, contact us in PM and we'll give you a couple pointers.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.