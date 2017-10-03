Will Galaxy Resources Be Next With Some Good News?

Will Galaxy go with Volkswagen, which recently put out tenders to source key EV metals for their plan to reach 3 million EVs?

Word on the street is Galaxy has done a deal with Panasonic/Tesla, but it is not yet confirmed by Galaxy.

To get some background on Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF), investors can read my past articles:

Reports of a Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY)/Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Deal With Galaxy

Today's Hot Copper report, Motley Fool's article "Galaxy Resources Limited shares rocket on Panasonic deal speculation," and today's Australian Financial Review article "Galaxy Resources strikes deal with Japan's Panasonic" have all left investors in a frenzy. But there is no official statement from Galaxy Resources yet, and no trading halt. It all seems a a bit mysterious.

The AFR article states the following:

Sources told this column managing director Anthony Tse, chairman Martin Rowley and other directors were in Japan for a signing ceremony two weeks ago. Shipping data also shows product from Mt Cattlin being shipped to Japan. Galaxy is developing the Sal de Vida lithium brine project in Argentina and has for months flagged discussions with 'investors, offtakers and potential strategic partners' for the project's production. It is also studying the development of its James Bay lithium project in Canada. Galaxy chief financial officer Alan Rule told reporters on the sidelines of the Diggers and Dealers conference in August the company had held discussions with large car manufacturers about lithium supply, particularly from Sal De Vida.

Galaxy 100% Owns Three Excellent Lithium Projects

Galaxy currently has a market cap of AUD 1.15b (~USD 900m) and 100% owns three outstanding lithium projects. Their flagship Sal De Vida posted an August 2016 DFS result with a post-tax 8% NPV of USD 1.426 billion, or AUD 1.8538b, and an IRR of 34.6%. Added to that are the Mt. Cattlin lithium mine, which is currently producing at capacity of 220-250ktpa spodumene, and the James Bay lithium spodumene project.

Mt. Cattlin

Sal De Vida

James Bay

Valuation

My DCF model currently values Galaxy at AUD 4.36. My target is assuming both James Bay and Sal de Vida make it to production within the next three to five years. Bell Potter, in their August report, have a valuation price of AUD 3.35.

The analyst consensus price target for Galaxy Resources currently is AUD 2.95. The reason this is lower than mine is that analysts are heavily discounting the value of both Sal De Vida and James Bay as they are not yet fully funded, and also 2018 off-take for Mt. Cattlin is not yet finalized. While I agree this is reasonable and cautious, if these factors were to change with a substantial off-take deal with, say, Panasonic or Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), then price targets would start to rise toward my target -- especially as funding became clearer.

Conclusion

It is looking very likely that a very significant off-take deal, or equity partnership, is just around the corner for Galaxy. Other miners such as Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF) and Altura Mining (OTCPK:ALTAF) have all signed superb long term off-take deals over the past year, and I would expect Galaxy will do the same if not better.

Galaxy's advantage is they have both brine and spodumene, they 100% own their three projects on three separate continents, and they have very strong connections in China. Those investors who might have missed some of the lithium boom until now would do well to urgently jump aboard Galaxy Resources.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

