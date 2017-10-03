Ubiquiti Networks: A Sound Company With An Unorthodox Business Model

Citron Research piece set in motion slew of articles about Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) claiming several red flags about firm’s business practices were identified accusing the company for fraud. Citron and other articles questioned the legitimacy of a couple of Ubiquiti's European and South American warehouse distributors and hockey stick increase in accounts receivable.

Citron claims the European distributor Anteny24 is a front for fraudulent sales as it looked like it was being run from a tent. Citron also thinks increase in accounts receivable and days sales outstanding (metric used to measure the cash conversion cycle and identify if a firm has sufficient liquidity to manage growth) are too high versus past years. Hence the company and CEO have something to hide and must be engaged in fraud.

After examining the Anteny24 web site, the company’s location, the bank it works with and based on our past experience on logistics of moving packages across Europe, we believe aAnteny24 looks like a solid business and reliable distribution partner to move Ubiquiti Network’s products in Europe. Below we present what we found about the distributor.

Anteny24 is strategically well located to be a distribution center. The firm’s location is very close to Katowice airport to receive air freight shipments from Asia as well as a being connected to Poland’s main sea-port Gdansk via the E75 highway in five hours (see second graph). Its geographical location is right at the center of Europe next to multiple highways and railways making it ideal to store and distribute goods to Western and Northern Europe. It is well situated for frequent, fast and low-cost connections as can be seen on the third map below.

In the simulation we ran, shipping a consignment from Anteny24 hometown Czestochowa to Amsterdam via railroad would take 16 hours or less making it an excellent warehouse and distribution center. It takes half that time to reach Berlin, Germany.

Anteny24’s being a distributor of multiple networking equipment such as TP-Link and Huawei among others and working with the pan-European Dutch banking group ING is another positive sign of legitimacy. Anteny24 has many offices throughout Europe to manage forward and reverse logistics. Direct contact details including phone numbers and names per country listed on its website. It is a logical choice for a genuine business to work with a banking partner present in the same countries to handle payments. Had Ubiquiti’s distributor been working with a small and unknown local bank, and there were no contact details and they were only exclusive to Ubiquiti, we would have given more credibility to Citron’s allegations. After this analysis the logistics partner seems like a well considered choice to us.

As to the business run from a tent... Logistics being a notoriously cost-sensitive and low-margin business requiring agility, flexibility and efficiency, we don’t really see a problem with Anteny24 erecting an industrial tent on location to store and ship increasing inventory. On the contrary, we like the pragmatic approach to increasing storage while minimizing cost and ensuring fast fulfillment times are respected for online orders.

Applying same checks to Flytec Computers, another Ubiquiti distributor targeted by Citron Research, the soundness of the business, breadth of products, proximity to markets and access to transport infrastructure we diverge from Citron's conclusions. But fundamentally, Flytec Computor is only one of the 16 distributors and 71 resellers in South America, and South American sales represent only a small piece ($106 million) of $865 million total revenue.

Flytec has been in business since 1995. Flytec distributes many known brands including Cambium, which is Ubiquiti's main competitor in the WISP segment on their web site. From a logistics perspective Flytec Computers' location is half an hour drive from Paraguay's main airport and the city of Ciudad del Este is located conveniently at the tri-border between Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina.

Ubiquiti’s cash conversion cycle has increased significantly in FY2017 compared to previous years. However, we believe there is no cause for real concern for the moment. According to the latest 10-K the company did not write off any bad debt as expense in FY 2017 and only $1m in 2016 and less than $0.5m in 2015. Debt collection does not seem to be an issue at the moment. The CEO also has been quite transparent and informative about explaining why the company took the decision to introduce longer payment terms and extending credit to its distributors in previous analyst calls.

Ubiquiti’s working capital requirements in parallel with sales have increased when we look at past 10 quarters. The inventory that was written off for obsolescence was $9.5 million in FY2017, $2.5 million higher than FY2016. When we compare it with total inventories of $141 million and $55.7 million, write offs are 6.7% and 12.6%. These are high figures but Ubiquiti's CEO was again quite up front about the reasons in conference calls (for example initial Amplifi problems at launch causing redesign) and in FY 2017 the company has improved write-offs substantially. Ubiquiti has ample liquidity to cushion a potential debt collection issue it may encounter in the future. We did find a potential risk in dependency on a single large customer. 10-K mentions the exposure to "Customer C" is at 18% of total receivables. Given the size of customer and it also represented 18% of AR year before we think this customer could be Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ubiquiti can (and should) manage the AR risk by asking Customer C to provide a letter of credit or similar form of bank guarantee which is standard practice.

Our conclusion is inventory write offs, debt collection and bad debt expenses are the three attention points we recommend to follow up close. They should be closely followed anyway at least once a year to assess the health of the underlying business for any serious investor.

Finally, the channel stuffing allegation where Citron tried to make a link with Valeant and Philidor, we do not really see how both can be compared. Ubiquiti does not seem to own or control its logistics partners. On multiple online retailers we checked in both the US and Europe (such as Amazon and Coolblue) we see increasing number of authentic, verified and delighted customer reviews.

What is Ubiquiti’s intrinsic value?

As a relatively young and fast growing business Ubiquiti Networks’ P/E ratio looks quite reasonable at around 17.5x TTM net earnings. Since 2009 IPO Ubiquiti increased its net earnings almost 26x from $10 million in 2009 to $258 million in FY2017. There was only one year, FY2010, where Ubiquiti lost money from operations (-$7 million) during the period.

Examining Ubiquiti’s earnings performance in three-year periods since IPO we see CAGR growth of 124% between financial years 2009-2011, 31% during 2012-2014 and 24% from 2015 until 2017. Size is the adversary of fast growth. Given the low interest rate environment and the company has increased its long-term debt over the years (to $242 million) its current capitalization is 30% debt and 70% equity. We assume the company's cost of capital lies between 8% - 10%.

We assess a range of growth scenarios to analyze sensitivity starting with a zero growth scenario to determine a price floor. Dividing FY2017 net income of $258 million by weighted cost of capital 8% and 0% growth we calculate the intrinsic value of the company is $3.2 billion (258/8%). If the discount rate was 10%, the intrinsic value would be around $2.6 billion. Hence, at zero growth Ubiquiti would be worth around $3 billion today.

But Ubiquiti is not a zero growth company. It is a franchise with two competitive advantages: A significant cost advantage especially in SG&A, and superior engineering and technology know-how versus its main rivals. We believe these advantages are long-term sustainable and will allow the company to defend its high operating margin. We also believe further growth rates will decline as Ubiquiti reaches $1 billion sales.

Assuming Ubiquiti will grow 12% CAGR the next 10 years discounted at 8% we calculate 10Y NPV at $3.2 billion and terminal value to be $3.9 billion from year 11 at 0% growth afterwards. Combining both figures, intrinsic value of Ubiquiti is $7.8 billion at 12% growth. If Ubiquiti’s 10Y growth rate was 10% and 14%, the 10Y NPV would be $2.9 and $3.5 billion, respectively. Every 2% change in the growth rate amounts to $300 million change in intrinsic value. As Ubiquiti’s market cap is currently $4.5 billion the share price does not look overpriced. Our one issue with DCF-based valuations is the terminal value makes up more than half of the valuation. There is too much uncertainty to reliably predict both growth and discount rates beyond a few years in the fast-evolving technology sector.



Ubiquiti is a high-quality company with a disruptive business model executing its strategy very well. We think current share price lies somewhere between bargain and fair value. Investors should understand what they are buying into with Ubiquiti Networks: If they can live with price volatility and the occasional hic-up due to ultra-thin layer of management baked into the business model we believe the business is sound and it offers a promising long-term investment opportunity.