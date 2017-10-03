Cal-Maine Foods: Simply No Catalyst In Sight

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) has just reported its earnings and we will discuss the results and outlook for the name in this column. Remember that this stock has fallen from grace since we said we were walking on eggshells. We recommended taking some profits after our buy call when the stock hit $50. This spring, we saw a run up in the name, but we have stood by the sell rating. A recent round of speculative buying has driven the stock higher this month, but significant challenges remain in the egg market.

In spite of these challenging market conditions, Cal-Maine has been laser focused on managing its operations in an efficient and responsible manner, responding to customer demand for its products, while surviving the downturn in egg pricing. While the company is weathering the storm, we believe you should wait to buy the stock until the supply and demand fundamentals are more favorable. The Q1 results lend evidence to the fact that the situation is not meaningfully improving.

Q1 EARNINGS SUMMARY

The first quarter of fiscal 2018 results reflect similar pressures seen in prior quarters, namely, pressured egg prices despite some higher demand. Higher demand led to improved sales this quarter, while the decreased price of eggs pressured margins and earnings.

SALES

Sales have been pressured from their highs back in Q1 2016, but rebounded this year versus Q1 2017:

Figure 1. Cal-Maine Foods’ First Quarter Revenues, 2016-2018.

Net sales in the present Q1 2018 were $262.8 million, rising 9.6% from last year. While these revenues are still down markedly from two years ago, they did rise thanks to higher volumes, reflecting higher demand. What is more, the sales mix making up these revenues showed that for the first time in years, the percentage of sales attributable to specialty eggs dipped to 39.6%. This was a direct result of changes in pricing.

PRICING

While demand boosted sales versus last year, prices have the greater impact on sales:

Figure 2. Cal-Maine Foods’ Net Average Price of a Dozen Eggs, First Quarter, 2016-2018.

As you can see in the figure above, the chart pattern nearly matches the trend in figure 1, which suggests that the sales figure is tightly correlated with the price of eggs. This makes sense as this is a commodity play. While the price per dozen of eggs rebounded this year, the price per dozen of specialty eggs actually decreased year over year. Specialty egg prices dipped from $1.973 to $1.878 per dozen. This decline in specialty egg pricing, along with the rise in non-specialty egg prices, is what led to the reported change in revenue sales mix. These pricing trends are worrisome.

While the egg market has improved mildly since last year, it is our opinion that we must wait until there is a clear trend of better pricing before putting money to work in the stock. Prices over the last year leave something to be desired. Over the last year, the trend of pricing is about flat:

Figure 3. Cal-Maine Foods’ Net Average Price of a Dozen Eggs Over The Last Four Quarters

This chart suggests that there is no clear trend in pricing. We think it is prudent to wait for a turnaround in pricing, even if this leads to investors missing the first few percentage points of a rebound in the stock. While Cal-Maine cannot control the price of eggs, we should watch expenses, which Cal-Maine has some control over.

FEED COSTS

With revenues under pressure, we must watch for expenses as this line can make or break earnings. There are several sources of expenses including labor, facilities upkeep, shipping, etc., but we believe the most important expense item to watch is feed costs. Here we have seen a benefit over the last three years, with feed costs declining:

Figure 4. Cal-Maine Foods’ Feed Cost Per Dozen Eggs, First Quarter, 2016-2018.

Feed costs came in at their lowest level in Q1 in years. This is a positive, because revenues also rose. With declining feed costs and rising revenues, we hope to see a benefit to gross margins.

GROSS MARGIN

Gross margins are a key measure to watch for all food companies, but provide a nice metric for companies where selling and expense costs are often out of their hands. Once again, Cal-Maine cannot control the overall egg price or input feed costs. The good news is that with sales rising and feed costs declining this quarter, there was a positive benefit to gross margin:

Figure 5. Cal-Maine Foods’ Gross Margin, First Quarter, 2016-2018.

NET INCOME

Factoring in rising sales and overall expenses, net income saw a boost versus last year. However, the company still reported a loss. Cal-Maine saw a huge net loss of $16.0 million, or $0.33 per share. While this may seem dire, and it is indeed disappointing, it is a strong improvement from last year where the company saw a massive loss of $30.9 million, or $0.64 per share.

The loss was greater than expected, and missed expectations by $0.11. The miss versus consensus earnings was due in large part to sales missing consensus revenue estimates by $10 million, as well as some higher selling and administrative expenses. Given these earnings results, there will be no dividend paid once again.

VARIABLE DIVIDEND

Casual followers of this stock may not be aware, but Cal-Maine has a variable dividend policy that is tied directly to earnings performance. Given that earnings have been negative, a dividend has not been paid in some time. Cal-Maine pays a cash dividend that is one-third of quarterly income. In addition, any losses are carried forward to the next quarter. So, if there is a quarter where Cal-Maine does not report positive net income, the company will not pay a dividend for that quarter and will not pay one in a subsequent profitable quarter until the company is profitable on a cumulative basis.

The painful part? This cumulative is totaled from the date of the last quarter for which a dividend was paid. Cal-Maine has not paid a dividend since fiscal Q3 2016. At this time, cumulative losses that need to be made up before a dividend can be paid are $90.6 million.

We do not see earnings improving, and consequently, a dividend being paid, until there is a solid rebound in the price of eggs. Despite favorable declines in feed costs, as well as production facility costs, the price of eggs are key. But is there a catalyst in sight?

NO EGG PRICE CATALYST IN SIGHT

We do not see a positive catalyst for egg prices any time soon. While demand remains strong, the supply is more than adequate. Egg prices have been normalizing since the 2015 avian flu outbreak, which hit supply hard. Average egg prices have been cut in half since that time. At present, there do not appear to be any risks to the hen supply, or any issues with feed costs that could benefit input expenses.

The company always keeps an eye out for any avian influenza or other issues that could jeopardize supply. We always keep an eye on the hen supply as well. There just doesn't seem to be any pending catalyst that will drive up prices. Of all the commentary provided by the company, one statement stands out from CEO Dolph Baker:

“While overall market conditions are more favorable than a year ago, we do not expect any sustained improvement in pricing until we have a more stable supply and demand balance.”

The demand for eggs are there, but supply is keeping prices down. As for demand, Americans are seeking out organic products and looking for free-range and hormone-free eggs. As we know breakfast is consumed every day by millions. Eggs continue to be a top choice and serve as an ingredient for countless others. The problem is on the supply side of the equation. Therefore, something must happen to materially impact egg supply. There is some favorability on egg shell exports:

“The USDA reports that shell egg exports have returned to historical levels since the beginning of calendar 2017, but are still below the peak levels reached prior to the AI outbreak. We are encouraged that the export outlook has improved.”

While export levels can help balance domestic supply, we need to watch for chick hatch levels, which gauge the number of hens coming into the world. According to the most recent USDA report, hatching is up, suggesting higher supply. This is a negative, and suggests pricing is going nowhere. One thought is that the hurricanes may have caused issue with supply, but Dolph Baker shot down that potential:

“While the recent hurricanes that hit the United States following the quarter caused disruptions to operations in Texas, Florida and Georgia, we were fortunate to not sustain any material loss of egg production.”

While no major loss of production is good news, there were no further comments on the overall hen supply or egg supply. What we should be on the lookout for however is a bump in expenses stemming from hurricane-related delays/damage. This is also a negative catalyst going forward.

BOTTOM LINE

While the overall market has improved slightly from a year ago, there are not positive catalysts in sight. The egg markets are still under pressure and the uncertainty is prevalent. There are over $90 million in losses to be recovered before a dividend will be paid. The company is controlling costs well, and we are encouraged by declining feed costs, however, egg pricing drives sales and earnings here as we showed. We have nothing going for the name that makes us want to urge you to buy the name. We must wait for a turnaround in pricing before buying.

