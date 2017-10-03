Ani Pharmaceuticals' Hidden Value

Ani Pharmaceuticals intentionally omits many of their licensing partnerships and some of their pipeline. Some with potentially great value.

Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) has never presented potential investors with a full picture of their pipeline and existing partnerships. The following lays out the company as presented by management in their Corporate Presentation followed by information on the Libigel franchise and the pipeline of products under development that have been out licensed with future potential royalties and milestone payment opportunities. For some reason Ani Pharmaceuticals appears reluctant to acknowledge the partnerships.

According to ANI Pharmaceuticals August 2017 Corporate Presentation you see a profitable company with consistent annual growth.

In addition, Ani Pharmaceuticals has a robust pipeline of formerly approved generic and branded products under development. The business model of acquiring discontinued approved drugs and re-commercializing them has proven successful in growing the company at an accelerated pace.

Much attention is being paid to the re-commercializing of the corticotropin assets acquired from Merck (NYSE:MRK) January 2016. According to Ani Pharmaceuticals' CEO, Art Przybyl, if approved, the drugs have the potential to add upwards of $200 million in operating income (Note: this should not be considered as guidance). They look to take market share away from Mallinckrodt PLC’s (NYSE:MNK) Acthar (excluding Infantile Spasms). To put this into perspective, Ani Pharmaceuticals' operating income for 2016 was approximately $20 million. Ani Pharmaceuticals management intended to meet with the FDA in the second half of 2017 to discuss their strategy for re-commercialize the corticotropin drugs. If this meeting results in being successful the following presents a rough timeline for its future development.



If you were to look at Ani Pharmaceuticals' web page listing Partners and Licenses, this what you will see.



This represent a fraction of Ani Pharmaceuticals' partnerships and licensing agreements. The following will provide potential investors with a clearer picture of Ani Pharmaceuticals' partnerships and licensing agreements. It includes a pipeline of out-licensed products, information related to their stage of development, and where applicable observations and questions worth considering. The following pipeline is being developed at no further cost to Ani Pharmaceuticals and does not represent any pre-clinical development programs such as those conducted by CaPtivate Pharmaceuticals, in which Ani Pharmaceuticals owns a minority share of the company.



Libigel Franchise



Upon examining Ani Pharmaceuticals' website, the only mention of Libigel is on the Contingent Value Rights page. In the 2016 Annual Report, Libigel is not even mentioned.

However the following will describes a number of potential condition that Libigel could eventually target along with the stage of development and additional information that you may wish to consider as it relates to Libigel. It appears that much more is going on with Libigel, a drug initially developed to treat hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD), than Ani Pharmceuticals acknowledges.

Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (Phase 3 Clinical Trials consisting of two efficacy trials plus a larger safety/efficacy trial).

Two efficacy trials for treating HSDD in surgically menopausal women failed, suffering from placebo effect and possibly other factors.

What has never been mentioned, that potentially contributed to the disappointing results, was the fact that for some reason they modified the phase 3 trials protocols to remove from the inclusion criteria the requirement that patients be on a stable dose of estrogen. Even though, in the phase two trial, patients were using estrogen and proved very effective over placebo with a 238% increase over baseline. Why chance it? Biosante Pharmaceuticals also believed the trials moving from a weekly diary to a daily diary may have contributed to the results.

According to the American Heart Journal Article titled "A cardiovascular safety study of Libigel ( testosterone gel) in postmenopausal women with elevated cardiovascular risk and hypoactive sexual desire" (January 2012), based on 2899 of the 3656 patients enrolled at the time, Biosante Pharmaceuticals was on pace to enroll a similar number of surgically menopausal women as the two failed efficacy trials combined. The following is a direct quote from the article: "Efficacy will be evaluated at office visits and telephone contacts using the Subject Global Assessment and Perception of Benefit Questions." which clearly indicates efficacy was being collected.

Could efficacy from the 3656 patient safety/efficacy trial be used to gain approval for an NDA to treat HSDD in post-menopausal women? No such treatment presently exists. If so did it play into AbbVie's decision to acquire the Priority Review Voucher for $350 million the day after Addyi was approved as the first drug to treat HSDD in pre-menopausal women.

Note: Hon Louis W. Sullivan, M.D., Biosante Pharmaceuticals' Chairman of the Board of Directors who recommended the merger between Biosante Pharmaceuticals and Ani Pharmaceuticals also sits on the Board of Directors for United Therapeutics, who sold AbbVie the Priority Review Voucher (originally issued March 10, 2015).

Hypertension (Partial results from the above noted larger Phase 3 safety Efficacy trial involving 3656 patients)

According to patent applications published May 11, 2017 which are continuations of patent applications originally filed in 2011 by Biosante Pharmaceuticals and subsequently prosecuted by Ani Pharmaceuticals, they observed a 70% reduction in cardiovascular events, initially based on 4000 patient years of data. It is unknown what percentage of the reduction is attributable to hypertension, however according to the American Heart Journal, it appears that 67.9% of 2889 patients enrolled at the time suffered from hypertension.

Note: Neither Ani Pharmaceuticals nor Biosante Pharmaceuticals have ever disclosed information related to the discovery of the 70% reduction in cardiovascular events outside of the patent applications.

Dyslipidemia (Partial results from the above noted larger Phase 3 safety Efficacy trial involving 3656 patients)

According to the above noted patent application a 70% reduction in cardiovascular events was accidentally discovered based on 4000 patient years of data. It is unknown what percentage of the reduction is attributable to dyslipidemia, however according to American Heart Journal article , it appears that 64.7% of 2889 patient population, enrolled at the time, suffered from dyslipidemia.

Diabetes Mellitus (Partial results from the above noted larger Phase 3 safety Efficacy trial involving 3656 patients)

According to the above noted patent application a 70% reduction in cardiovascular events was accidentally discovered based on 4000 patient years of data. It is unknown what percentage of the reduction is attributable to diabetes mellitus, however according to American Heart Journal article , it appears that 21% of 2889 patient population, enrolled at the time, suffered from diabetes mellitus.

Breast Cancer (Partial results from the above noted larger Phase 3 safety Efficacy trial involving 3656 patients)

The level of reduction in breast cancer events has yet to be disclosed.

The discovery that Libigel reduced cardiovascular events was made in 2011. Whereas the more recent discovery that Libigel reduced breast cancer events only presented itself in late 2015. This strongly suggest that the second phase of larger safety/efficacy trial was being conducted, even if Libigel was not being marketed, as per initial FDA agreement.

The patent application filed October 2016, and published May 11, 2017, lists Ani Pharmaceuticals as the applicant, however the Application Data Sheet left the Assignee portion blank. The application provides no evidence to support claims that it reduces breast cancer events. Which is consistent with a party other than Ani Pharmaceuticals having the supportive information for this breast cancer related claims.

I highly recommend reading the patent applications and compare how well the claims surrounding the reduction in cardiovascular events is supported in contrast to the little information that is provided to support the claim that it reduces breast cancer. It becomes even more evident when reviewing the specifications document through the Public Pair portal.

Would adding the information in the patent application expose the existence of a partner actively working on Libigel?



Cognitive Function (Completed phase 2 trial)

Phase 2 trial completed with results supporting the move to Phase 3 trials.

The safety/efficacy trial, conducted under an FDA Special Protocol Assessment, was designed to be divided into two phases (pre-approval and post-marketing). The pre-approval phase conducted by Biosante Pharmaceuticals, now a subsidiary of Ani Pharmaceuticals, collected 7300 patient years of data, including the first 4000 patient years of data used to support the claim that cardiovascular events were reduced by 70% in post-menopausal women at risk of a cardiovascular event.



According to the above noted patent application, cardiovascular events included one of the following occurrences: a cardiovascular death, a non-fatal stroke, a non-fatal myocardial infarction, hospitalized unstable angina (including acute coronary syndrome), angioplasty, coronary bypass surgery, a pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis.

The breast cancer reduction appears to have been discovered by an unnamed larger pharmaceutical partner during the second phase of the five year follow up study for each patient. This is supported by the fact, that at the time Biosante Pharmaceuticals completed their part of the trial in December 2012, the breast cancer reduction benefit had yet to surface. Since Ani Pharmaceuticals' R&D expenses do not reflect the cost associated performing annual breast examinations and mammographies, in addition to endometrial biopsies being performed at study years 1, 2, and 5 for each patient, as indicated in the American Heart Journal article, it is highly likely a partner with deeper pockets made this discovery.

The discovery of 70% reduction in cardiovascular events, by most accounts, would be considered a material event, yet on June 1st, 2012, Biosante Pharmaceuticals effected a 1 for 6 reverse split, in order to regain share price compliance and stay listed on Nasdaq Global Market. Meanwhile, Biosante Pharmaceuticals was sitting on this major discovery. One could argue that Biosante Pharmaceuticals' management had a fiduciary obligation to disclose this discovery, unless of course they were bound by a confidentiality agreement. If so, it is likely that the merger between Ani Pharmaceuticals and Biosante Pharmaceuticals was set up to minimize dilution for Biosante Pharmaceuticals, as they waited for the partner to continue the larger safety/efficacy study, which would have been completed August 2016. Ani Pharmaceuticals happens to own the two former Solvay, now AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), manufacturing plants with hormone production capabilities.

During the first quarter of 2013, Dr. Michael Snabes, the study director for the Libigel trials and one of the listed inventors in the patent applications worked for both Biosante Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie simultaneously. March 15, 2013, Dr. Snabes resigned from Biosante and was hired as AbbVie's Director of Men and Women's Health. This would make AbbVie the logical choice as the silent partner on Libigel.

Assuming the trial was completed by AbbVie, they would now have up to 18,280 patient years of data to support findings.

A long-time employee of both Abbott/AbbVie, who was unfamiliar with Libigel, was very interested in my findings and stated that they would be highly surprised, if AbbVie had not taken the lead on Libigel. The employee stated that if Libigel was eventually approved for all indications, the revenues could eventually rival Humira type numbers. For further information on potential market size for various indication refer to AbbVie And ANI Pharmaceuticals Appear Poised To Announce A Deal For LibiGel.

Licensing Partnerships not listed on Ani Pharmaceuticals Website

The following are drugs out-licensed and presently under development that are not listed anywhere on Ani Pharmaceuticals website:

Bladder Cancer - CG0700 - (Phase 2 - Safety and Efficacy of CG0070 Oncolytic Virus Regimen for High Grade NMIBC After BCG Failure (BOND2))

Estimated Primary Completion Date: December 2018 (Final data collection date for primary outcome measure).

Trial being conducted by Cold Genesys.

In return for licensing worldwide rights to CG0700 Biosnate Pharmaceuticals received 19.9% of Cold Genesys (Private Company) in 2010 (now probably closer to 15%). Ani Pharmaceuticals are eligible to receive future milestone and royalty payments.

Ani Pharmaceuticals' CEO Arthur Przybyl sit on their Cold Genesys' Board of Directors.

Oral Contraception - Androgen Restored Contraception (Phase 2 trial completed)

Phase II trial demonstrated the efficacy and safety of the ARC pill concept. After extensive discussions with the European Medicine Agency (NYSEMKT:EMA) a limited phase III development program has been agreed upon.

Pantarhei Bioscience is looking for pharmaceutical partners to finalize the clinical development and bring the Female Balance Pill to the market.

Pill rights are licensed to Pantarei Bioscience while ANIP maintains the transdermal rights.

GVAX Portfolio Sold to Aduro Biotech

The following is a list of active clinical trials involving some of the GVAX portfolio products. Ani Pharmaceuticals will receive royalties and milestone payments should any of the products become commercialized.

Pancreatic Cancer - (Phase 2 trial Neoadjuvant/Adjuvant GVAX Pancreas Vaccine (With CY) With or Without Nivolumab Trial for Surgically Resectable Pancreatic Cancer)

Sponsor: Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center

Pancreatic Cancer - (Phase 2 trial- GVAX Pancreas Vaccine (With CY) and CRS-207 With or Without Nivolumab)

Estimated Primary Completion Date: January 2019 (Final data collection date for primary outcome measure)

Sponsor:Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center Collaborators: Bristol-Myers Squibb, Stand Up To Cancer, Aduro BioTech, Inc., American Association for Cancer Research

Pancreatic Cancer - (Phase 2 trial - GVAX Pancreas Vaccine (With CY) in Combination With Nivolumab and SBRT for Patients With Borderline Resectable Pancreatic Cancer)

Estimated Primary Completion Date: September 2019 (Final data collection date for primary outcome measure)

Sponsor: Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center

Pancreatic Cancer - (Phase 2 trial -CRS-207, Nivolumab, and Ipilimumab With or Without GVAX Pancreas Vaccine (With Cy) in Patients With Pancreatic Cancer)

Estimated Primary Completion Date: October 2019 (Final data collection date for primary outcome measure)

Sponsor: Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center Collaborators: Aduro Biotech, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pancreatic Cancer - (Phase 2 trial- CY, Pembrolizumab, GVAX, and SBRT in Patients With Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer)

Estimated Primary Completion Date: July 2020 (Final data collection date for primary outcome measure)

Sponsor: Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center Collaborators: Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Metastatic Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma - (Phase 2 trial - Epacadostat, Pembrolizumab, and CRS-207, With or Without CY/GVAX Pancreas in Patients With Metastatic Pancreas Cancer)

Estimated Primary Completion Date: February 2021 (Final data collection date for primary outcome measure)

Sponsor: Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center

Pancreatic Cancer - (Early Phase 1 trial - Pilot Study With CY, Pembrolizumab, GVAX, and IMC-CS4 (LY3022855) in Patients With Borderline Resectable Adenocarcinoma of the Pancreas)

Estimated Primary Completion Date: February 2021 (Final data collection date for primary outcome measure)

Sponsor: Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center Collaborators: Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Eli Lilly and Company.

Prostate Cancer Adenocarcinoma in Situ - (Phase 2 trial -Androgen Ablation Combined With Cyclophosphamide and GVAX Vaccine for Localized Prostate Cancer)

Estimated Primary Completion Date: April 2018 (Final data collection date for primary outcome measure)

Sponsor: Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center

Myelodysplastic Syndrome, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia - (Phase 2 trial - GVAX vs Placebo for MDS/AML After Allo HSCT)

Estimated Primary Completion Date: July 2019 (Final data collection date for primary outcome measure)

Sponsor: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Collaborators: Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer - (Phase 2 -GVAX (With CY) and Pembrolizumab in MMR-p Advanced Colorectal Cancer)

Estimated Primary Completion Date: March 2021 (Final data collection date for primary outcome measure)

Sponsor: Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center

Having listened to a number of Ani Pharmaceutical Presentations, I have yet to hear one analyst inquire about Libigel, Cold Genesys or any of the other products that are out licensed. Not that you can blame them, as the company does a good job of suppressing their connection and importance, especially when it comes to Libigel. Therefore it is likely all target prices set to date have given the partnership and agreements zero value. The length they have gone to keep Libigel discoveries and development from public knowledge would indicate their is much value.

Since August 2016, when the larger trial would have been completed, Ani Pharmaceuticals has allowed the Libigel trademark to expire without submitting a new name to replace it. A new name makes sense, as it will be targeting much more than HSDD. It certainly looks like the silent partner that will be choosing the new name. In addition, since August 2016, three new patent applications were filed, replacing the existing applications initially filed in 2011. Ani Pharmaceuticals also no longer lists Libigel as a licensing opportunity on the Deals.bio website, which it had been offering since before the merger.

Note: There is patent protection related to HSDD to 2028 and broader testosterone replacement therapy related patent coverage to 2031.

Risk

In the near term, if Ani Pharmaceuticals reports a favorable reception to their corticotropin strategy from their meeting with the FDA it could reflect positively on PPS. On the other hand the FDA could require clinical trials to support re-commercialization of the corticotropin products. If this is the case the time line presented in the slide titled Key Re-commercialization Milestone will punt approval much further down the road and at a greater expense to Ani Pharmaceuticals. If present share price is factoring in a favorable meeting with the FDA, share price could stumble.

Ani Pharmaceuticals' present share price does not appear to factor in Libigel or any of the other products not listed in their Corporate Presentation, therefore it may present a good buying opportunity, conditional on Libigel or drugs in the pipeline of out-licensed products being commercialized. Keeping in mind that many of most of the drugs are at various levels of phase 2 trials. There is no guarantee of the drugs moving beyond this stage.

Libigel poses a number of questions. You have to ask yourself why the discoveries were never publicly announced. Would the matter becoming public potentially hamper the ability to secure patents? Or would it invite additional suitors? If a confidentiality agreement was not in place, what level of exposure does that place on Ani Pharmaceuticals as it now owns Biosante Pharmaceuticals?

The FDA may still require another two efficacy trials for HSDD which could also suffer a similar fate to the original efficacy trials. If so, what impact will it have on the partner moving forward on the other indications?

Conclusion

A combination of the corporate presentation and the information provided regarding Libigel, licensing partnerships, not listed on Ani's website and the GVAX portfolio provides a broader view of Ani Pharmaceuticals potential growth. The secrecy surrounding discoveries relating the cardiovascular event and breast cancer event reductions clearly indicates something is going on. Especially, the fact that the recent patent application intentionally withheld information related to breast cancer reduction. In its present state, it is impossible to expect the claim to be allowed. If Ani Pharmaceuticals made the discovery, it would be reasonable to expect them to add the information in the patent application. Therefore the silent partner must have made the discovery and more information is on the way.

An argument can be made for a confidential agreement being in place since 2012, possibly with an option for a buyout or full asset acquisition hinging on receiving the cardiovascular related patents. The breast cancer reduction appears to be an added bonus only learned as the partner continued the trial. If this is the case, Ani Pharmaceuticals just had to continue with the growth of their generic and branded business, as the partner completes the safety efficacy trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANIP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.