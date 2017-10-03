Procter & Gamble: All But In The Books

Procter & Gamble (PG) is feeling the heat, now more than ever. Activist investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners is gaining a lot of ground. In many cases, he’s already gained all the ground. Him getting the board seat on P&G is a foregone conclusion. Peltz has already gotten the support of both major proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and ISS. P&G still hasn’t done a “well-enough” job of convincing shareholders that Peltz isn’t worthy.

Peltz recently had former co-members of the Heinz (KHC) board (where he was a member for seven years) write a letter to P&G explaining that he’s a positive force in the boardroom. The letter was signed by five Heinz board members. The highlights included that unlike the expectation of Petlz being a distraction, he was constructive. Then there’s another major P&G investor, Yacktman Asset Management, which has voiced public support for Peltz.



Moving beyond Peltz ‘potentially’ being on the board to how can Peltz help?





Or will Peltz’s plans prove profitable for P&G shareholders? Peltz will likely bring a fresh perspective - given his experience in the consumer staples industry - that some of the other board members just can’t. Other P&G board members include the American Express (AXP) CEO, Macy’s (M) CEO, former Boeing (BA) CEO, HP (HPE) CEO and former Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) CEO.



Peltz brings a plan - which will create three autonomous companies within P&G. The idea is that each will pursue its own greatest and best growth opportunities. He will only have one board seat on an 11-person board, so it’ll be hard for him to make sweeping changes unless he makes a very convincing and strategically strong argument. And he’s not asking for a conventional break-up of P&G, nor is he looking to oust the current CEO, David Taylor. This despite Taylor’s aggressive tactics in fighting Peltz.



Peltz certainly has his work cut out as P&G is trading at 25x earnings, which is right in line with Unilever (UN) (UL), Colgate Palmolive (CL) and a premium to Kimberly Clark (KMB). P&G owns the big brands Gillette, Pampers, and Crest, but it hasn’t managed to come up with anything ‘new’ in a long time. It’s lost market share to startup and organic-focused brand.



P&G still has a lot of work, as does Peltz. Getting the board to agree to split P&G into three independently managed businesses - beauty, grooming/healthcare and homecare will be a big task in itself. If he does gain enough support for this, it won’t be until late 2018 at the earliest that we see the first steps toward shifting the internal operations.



But what could be implemented sooner is a change in M&A strategy. P&G has been lackluster with growing via M&A - that is, buying up smaller organic and natural goods companies and scaling them. Meanwhile, this strategy that Peltz might try to force upon P&G is something that Unilever has taken to heart. Unilever has bought up Seventh Generation, Dollar Shave Club, Blueair and Sir Kensington (with talks to buy Honest Company) in just the last year or so. Meanwhile, P&G has been stuck divesting its poor past acquisitions over the same period.



In the end, Peltz brings the experience and perspective that the P&G board needs. And with Peltz on the board, and having about a quarter of his fund’s assets invested in the company, it’ll be more about figuring out how the consumer staples giant can grow and less about collecting the 3% dividend yield and calling it a day. For longer-term investors, Peltz should be a welcome sight. For potentially new investors, there is still time (12-18 months) before we start to see any fruits from Peltz's (potential) board appointment and strategy talks.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.