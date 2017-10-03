Kohl's - A Value Case Still Exists

A Survivor in a Depressed Industry

Kohl's (KSS) is one of the few department store operators that have managed to navigate the difficult environment in the American Retail industry in the past few years. Although the company hasn't been immune to the negative effects of declining foot traffic and higher promotions, it has managed them better than peers such as Macy's (M) or other smaller retailers. Nonetheless, Kohl's revenue and margins started to decline in 2016 and 2012, respectively but gave signs of a bottom in the past few quarters.

In a previous article, I summarized Kohl's problems as follows:

Kohl's problems are not company-specific but clearly related to the weak retail environment in the United States. The excessive expansion during the years of low interest rates created a bubble that burst when the market's overcapacity became uncontrollable, worsened by the fast-growth of e-commerce players such as Amazon (AMZN). Like many other department stores companies and other brick & mortar retailers, Kohl's has announced the implementation of a turnaround plan that include measures to reduce capacity, although the company is more likely to downsize its stores rather than close them. The different approach surely doesn't make Kohl's' situation so different from that of its peers - the company is subject to the effects of the excessive capacity in the retail industry and has to shrink in order to protect margins. Although the company has started to face its problems and implement some changes to improve the situation, many market participants continue to be very negative about the prospects of an investment in KSS. For example, Hedgeye has recently picked Kohl's as one of its favorite shorts in the retail sector.

I continue to believe that there is no particular company-specific weakness to point out. Like basically every third-party retailer, Kohl's will continue to feel the pressure of e-commerce penetration and will have to manage the transition to an omnichannel environment trying to stop or at least limit market share losses that would benefit online pure-players, mainly Amazon. Department store operators are usually in a more difficult position in comparison to brands. That's because brands are usually channel-agnostic, as they cover more stages of the production cycle. Logic would suggest that a customer looking for a Ralph Lauren (RL) polo will go to ralphlauren.com, instead of looking on a third-party retailer's website or on amazon.com. Moreover, the fact that brands control the supply of their products and the price points for their offerings is a further competitive advantage not replicable from department stores.

Despite the headwinds and the fears that department stores are in terminal decline due to a generational disconnect and the lack of attractiveness of the business model for younger customers, financials don't seem to confirm such a bad condition, especially in more recent times. After the weakness in 2017, revenue has started to flatten and margins started to expand again as a result of better inventory management and lower pricing pressures.

Bottom of a Cycle?

Even after the recent expansion, Kohl's margins are well below the levels of 2010-2012. The operating margin in the last 4 quarters was just 7.4% against a 10.8%-11.5% range in the years between 2010 and 2012. This is not to say that the current marginality is set to go back to those levels again, but an analogy with what happened in those years may help us understand the current situation and the prospects of an investment in KSS. After the great financial crisis, KSS and peer stocks like M basically fell close to the current levels, due to a significant contraction in margins. The cyclical margin recovery was responsible for most of the rally that came after.

This time, we can't bet on a cyclical margin recovery as the overall economy has been in a good uptrend since then, but a margin recovery is possible and probable if we consider the softening problems in the industry. The numerous store closures and the liquidation of inventories in the past two years have contributed to downsize the retail industry closer to an equilibrium level. Weaker players have gone out of the business and several others will follow, while solid and stable players such as the aforementioned department store companies should be able to find their way to prosper in the new retail world. An important factor to make this possible is the focus on building a healthy omnichannel business, where e-commerce has a larger market share and where the integration between traditional stores and digital platforms opens the door to new shopping paradigms such as the "buy online pick-up in store" or the "buy in-store, ship at home" models.

Kohl's already derives almost 15% of its $18.5 Billion in revenue from the e-commerce segment, which the company has started to develop already several years ago. This clearly shows the company has the scale and experience to compete and gain a place in the new omnichannel world. If the company manages the margin pressure of an increasing penetration of e-commerce at the expense of brick and mortar, then the probability that margins continue to fall is very low.

In this regard, while I think the recent partnership with Amazon is not a game changer not anything to be particularly excited about, we must recognize the company's efforts and investments in the development of digital capabilities to sustain foot traffic, target customers with more tailored offerings, and so on. For example, they have recently implemented a new indoor navigation tool that associates can use to find products and determine inventory more efficiently. Moreover, they implemented the so-called "smart look book", a tool that leverages image recognition. When a customer sees an outfit that someone is wearing, he/she can scan the image and run a search into Kohl's database, so that the system will try to find and match that product or similar ones.

Some Thoughts on Valuation

Kohl's is a profitable company that generates excellent amounts of free cash flow -- $851 million in the last four quarters, equivalent to $4.91 per share. This puts the current valuation multiples at just 9x TTM FCF and roughly 11x TTM EPS. These multiples imply the expectations of no-growth or a 1%-2% perpetuity growth rate at best. They imply that the company's bottom line will never be able to improve from the current levels. I think this is a very pessimistic scenario for several reasons:

We have recently seen the bottom line expand and the top line stabilize despite the fears that e-commerce and off-price retailers would exert strong pricing pressures.

The management didn't update its guidance last quarter but the expectations of EPS in the $3.50 - $3.80 seem to be conservative. Both the company's performance in the first half of the year and analysts' expectations point a bit above the high end of this range.

Retailers have been addressing the problem of overcapacity quite aggressively in the recent past. The effects of a promotional environment are starting to soften.

For KSS to make sense as an investment at these levels, we just need the confirmation of a stabilization. In part, we had this confirmation in the first part of the year. With the large free cash flows the company generates, there is a good firepower for share buybacks that can help bottom-line expansion. Even subtracting the FCF needed for dividend payments, the company would have $306 million in FCF for share repurchases, around 4% of the current market cap. The company has a long and consistent history of share buybacks, so it's evident that even the high end of the 0%-2% perpetuity growth rate that the stock is discounting is not difficult to beat.

On the other side, the downside is more difficult to quantify. It's evident that the company is profitable and stable, at least much more than the market was discounting one year ago, but it's difficult to predict whether further pricing pressures will emerge and jeopardize the company's margins. In any case, the company has been a stable and profitable business even during the recent difficult times and there is room for profits to fall before reaching negative territory.

That's why I think the current book value should be a good indication of where the stock's valuation would start to make no sense. Tangible book value per share is currently very close to $30, which means the stock is trading at roughly 1.46x book value. In a pessimistic scenario where the company's profits start to contract again, I would see some support at $30, leaving roughly 31% downside from the current levels. For this to happen, the market should start to give no value to Kohl's profit-generation, which is very unlikely in the current situation.

Another consideration that is worth doing is that the stock offers a 4.8% dividend yield. The dividend is largely covered by free cash flows and should provide some downside protection as well. It's difficult to pick a support level, but I usually see the 6% level as a very strong support for this kind of companies. A 6% dividend yield with the current dividend payments would translate into a price of $35, leaving a maximum 20% downside from the current levels.

Conclusion

The retail environment is living profound changes. Thanks to its scale and good digital business, it's likely that Kohl's will be able to manage the related challenges without particular problems. The recent improvements in the bottom line and the stabilization of the top line are two confirmations that the business is much more resilient than many investors thought.

I think the stock still offers value at the current levels. Valuation multiples such as the P/E and the P/FCF clearly show the stock's current price implies expectations of anemic bottom-line growth at best. As long as the company maintains the current levels of free cash flow, the downside seems to be limited. There are more upside risks than downside risks in the current situation.

A clear appetite for buybacks can help improve the bottom-line well beyond the levels discounted in the current stock price, while a "cyclical" recovery in margins may unlock further upside. The rich dividend covered by huge cash flows surely helps the long thesis. Although I wouldn't have expectations of a stellar performance, I think that many would find value in KSS at these levels, especially income-oriented investors. As I wrote in my previous article, we must keep an eye on the company's digital expansion and its effects on revenue and margins, but I see more upside than downside at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KSS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.