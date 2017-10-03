Tesla Growth Tumbles To 4.5% Year-Over-Year

Tesla's (TSLA) release yesterday of Q3 quarterly delivery counts for Model S, X, and 3 are a mixed bag of good and bad news. Good news for the Model X but not so good for Model S and terrible for Model 3.

Inventory

Shortly after Tesla reported Q2 quarterly deliveries in the first week of July, I wrote an article about Tesla's skyrocketing inventory counts of new vehicles (here). To be honest, the dollar values and their rapid increase were greater than I had expected. In that article, I documented how the new car inventory count had risen from just 14 excess units built one year ago to 8,822 units by the end of Q2 2017.

The good news is whoever was asleep at the wheel in Q2 and the first part of Q3 woke up and hit the alarm bell. As we already know Musk offered the president of W/W Sales and Service a $700,000 bonus on August 23rd to do his job and move some units in late Q3 and Q4. How is he doing that? With big discounts. It is a great way to "move metal." Jon McNeill boosted September sales by discounting just about every inventory unit around the globe. Just how deep the impact was on gross revenues will not be known until later this month when Tesla reports Q3 financial results. While Q3 was an improvement to the overhanging inventory, Tesla still has more than 6,600 units of new, but stale inventory sitting at sales and delivery locations. Again, I'm only counting excess inventory produced just since Q3 2016. There are estimates that the inventory overhang before that period was an additional several thousand units. In a September article, Value Analyst documented how Tesla's inventory (in $) has risen steadily since 2013 and by more than $2 billion in the last three years. Review of the annual financials indeed shows a rapidly rising Finished Goods (mostly autos) Inventory.

Here are my updated calculations on the inventory count for combined Model S and X.



Period Total Prior Qtr Current Units Units Quarter Cumulative Delivered InTransit Production InTransit Built Surplus Surplus Delivered Deliveries Qtr End Inventory Inventory Q4 17 4,820 Q3 17 25,930 3,500 22,650 4,820 25,076 -2,394 6,648 Q2 17 22,000 4,650 17,350 3,500 25,708 4,858 8,822 Q1 17 25,000 6,450 18,550 4,650 25,418 2,218 3,964 Q4 16 22,200 5,500 16,700 6,450 24,882 1,732 1,746 Q3 16 24,821 5,150 19,671 5,500 25,185 14 14

The chart below gives the numbers better clarity.



While the overhang shows improvement, the discounting and subsidized special low rate financing need to continue to get the inventory down to manageable levels at least through Q4. The website shows the 72-month 0.99% financing still in effect. It was supposed to end on 9/30/16.

This past Saturday, InsideEVs.com released their year-to-date figures of Tesla worldwide sales. They showed Tesla in first place in global EV sales with 59,263 total deliveries through August. Since Tesla claimed sales of 47,077 in the first half of 2017, that meant Tesla only sold 12,186 combined units in July and August for an average of 6,093 per month for the two-month period. With their just-released total number of 25,930 units for Q3, that means Tesla delivered 13,887 S and X units in September, a new one-month record, and more than double the rate of sales for July or August. Slashing prices did its job of boosting sales (for at least a while anyway). But my belief is the financial results will be the worst quarterly loss in Tesla's history.

Only 260 Model 3's built, really?

This part of yesterday's announcement was definitely odd. During September I viewed every blog and website I could find to get news on the Model 3 production ramp. There was the widely publicized video of the delivery of VIN 000259 in Austin, Texas, that by now everyone has seen. But what you all may not have seen are the following pics of VIN 000313 which is not an RC unit. So is Tesla building units out of sequence? What happened to the other 53 VINs between 259 and 313? Did they not get built? Are there a number of cars missing certain needed parts that are still being held as W-I-P units? The other thing about 313 is the build date. The window sticker shows a build date of 07/2017. I have seen a number of lower numbered VINs with August build dates such as 000259. At first I thought the window sticker might have been doctored but in another posted pic (below) we can clearly see the dashboard VIN plate and sure enough, it was 000313. Hopefully, an analyst will ask about this on the next conference call.

Model S and X Sales

As usual Tesla did not break out the production numbers by model. But here is a recap for the last eight quarters of reported sales.

I'm a firm believer that a picture is worth 1,000 words. Is it just me or do the last three quarters of sales almost seem "engineered" with the Model X under-selling the Model S by almost exactly 2,000 units each quarter? Coincidence?

For anyone who had doubts, Tesla is firmly "demand constrained" on Model S now. Without the discounts offered at the end of August through September, the quarter might have been a huge disaster.

Anyway, let's talk about the numbers. Model S peaked way back in 2015, but Model X did indeed set a new record this quarter at 11,865 deliveries.

Here is another odd item on Tesla's numbers.

Twice in 2017 we have seen huge spikes in sales in the last month of the quarter. On April 1, Hong Kong canceled a huge tax break that spiked Tesla and other EV sales in the region. March sales soared with buyers trying to beat the deadline. Many did. Tesla sold 2,939 units in March in Hong Kong. Zero units were sold in April and just 5 in May.

Based on the sales tracking I do each month my numbers show that Tesla had to sell more than twice as many units in September as they sold globally in July to hit their reported sales of 26,150 units. Put another way, in September Tesla sold more than twice the number of units sold in July (5,259) and August (6,854) combined. In my book, that translates to a whole lot of discounting to move the needle to that extent. The mad dash to close deals in Hong Kong in March cost Tesla nothing. The mad dash to close deals in September should prove to have cost Tesla many millions from discounts off MSRP and discounted financing rates. If the average discount worked out to $5,000 on 10,000 of those September sales, that will hit Tesla's bottom line for $50 million.

Summary

Growth is nearly dead for Model S and X. Without the massive discounting (that was predicted to be needed to boost sales), Tesla would have suffered negative YoY growth in Q3. When the quarterly financials are released later this month we will know if the effort was worthwhile or just served to bury Tesla much deeper in debt and negative FCF. I fully expect the discounting to continue unabated until their on-hand inventory is reduced by at least another 40%-50%. But it makes no sense to discount new orders (if there are any) since production already is at 100% capacity and they have yet to get near selling that number since Q3 of last year. If Tesla is preparing to move to an inventory sales model, then they only need to discount units with miles or over three-months-old.

The Model 3 is off to the races with a thud, falling on its face. Others had written that the Model 3 was being rushed and will suffer the consequences. While I agree, I believe Tesla did not have much choice. They need to start delivering the cars before they lose even more reservations to the new market entrants. However, missing their September projection of 1,500 cars produced by roughly 1,300 is horrible. We know they met the July number of 30 units, and while predicting 100 units would be built in August, reports showed they delivered 75. Still not that bad as they were still hand-built cars. But only building 155 in September is a nightmare. This is compounded by the fact that if they are already delivering out of state employee units, less than 250 California employees bought the car at the $45,000 starting price. That is pretty dismal.

For months writers and readers on this site have debated the pricing of the Model 3. I would consider most Tesla employees good representatives of the mass market. If less than 250 have stepped up to buy the car, I believe the current pricing of $45,000 and up is just too high and will result in greatly reduced sales across the board. Too much publicity was given to the $35,000 Model 3. I believe that is now going to come back to bite Tesla.

If they already are shipping employee cars all the way to Texas and New York, it will not be long before the previous owners are "up to bat," perhaps even now already placing orders.

This will present Tesla with a whole new problem. Current owners are not about to be signing NDAs. If Tesla has worked through their employee Beta-Testers already, it would make sense that they are delaying customer deliveries until they have gathered more feedback from their employees and resolved whatever supplier issues they are dealing with.

Investors in this stock need to be ready for a wild ride for at least the next three months.