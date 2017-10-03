Jeffrey Immelt Steps Down At General Electric

Mr. Immelt's major problem was living in the shadow of his legendary predecessor which restrained him from moving earlier to refocus and renew the unwieldy conglomerate.

General Electric has performed relatively well during Mr. Immelt's tenure as major changes were made under his leadership and the company's return on shareholder's equity remained high.

Jeff Immelt left GE even faster than originally planned as the transition seemed to be going very well and his successor, John Flannery needed the control to make difficult changes.

After 16 years as the head of General Electric Company (GE), Jeff Immelt is moving on. He resigned as the CEO of the company on August 1, 2017 and then, unexpectedly, stepped down from the position of Chairman ahead of schedule.

He is getting out of the way of John Flannery, who had already assumed the mantle of CEO, but is now both Chairman and CEO of the company. The reason given: ”the CEO transition was going smoothly and that Mr. Flannery was ready to take over as chairman, according to a regulatory filing made Monday.”

This action seems to me to be consistent with the character of Mr. Immelt, humble and considerate. He is getting out of Mr. Flannery’s way and Mr. Flannery has a lot of work to doesn’t need to be distracted with his predecessor hanging around.

“People familiar with the matter,” say that Mr. Immelt stepped down “sooner than expected to give Mr. Flannery full control as he prepares to make some difficult changes at the company.”

Mr. Flannery is doing his homework, expected to be completed by mid-November, and has said that he will move quickly after it is completed.

This is certainly a different situation than when Mr. Immelt took over the reigns of GE.

Mr. Immelt stepped into the shoes worn by the legendary Jack Welch.

The only succession that immediately comes to mind that reminds me of Jack Welch turning the leadership over to Jack Welch is the one in which legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden retired and turned over his coaching position to - who was it that took over for Wooden? After all, UCLA won 10 national championships in 12 years under the leadership of Wooden, with 7 of the championships coming in a row.

Maybe Jeff Immelt will be remembered in this way after several years have passed.

Personally, I think that Mr. Immelt did a very acceptable job in a very difficult position.

After taking over the leadership of GE, Mr. Immelt seemed to do very little to change things at the huge, clumsy conglomerate. It seemed to me that living in the shadow of the “great one” left him very little room to maneuver at the beginning.

Only later did Mr. Immelt achieve the space he needed to make the adjustments he felt were necessary. And, then he moved, I believe, very dramatically to restructure an unwieldy organization.

Unfortunately, Mr. Immelt did not generate the stock returns that investors in General Electric had come to expect. One could argue that in the early years of his tenure as Chairman and CEO that a premium had been built into the GE stock price reflecting the presence of Mr. Welch - and the expectations of what Mr. Welch could or, would do.

But, investors were not happy that Mr. Immelt could not overcome the built-in aura that Mr. Welch left the company with.

To me, in terms of performance, Mr. Immelt, did a pretty good job.

GE’s return on shareholder’s equity remained well above 15 percent first seven years he was in the leadership position. This was the time that he could make few changes to the organization.

Then the Great Recession hit and GE’s return on shareholder’s equity dropped modestly below 10 percent, a rough estimate of the company’s cost of capital. One could argue that a 9.7 percent return in 2009 was not too shabby during that period.

But, Mr. Immelt seemed to get the support he needed to begin to change the company. It was during the Great Recession that the Board became much more receptive to restructure and refocus General Electric.

Changes took place, divisions were sold and major changes were brought to the company. In his last few years, Mr. Immelt moved to make General Electric a major part of the information technology revolution going on in the world.

And, all during this time period, the return on shareholder’s equity not only remained above 10 percent, but it continued to grow and crossed the 15 percent barrier in 2016. At the time of Mr. Immelt’s departure, the returns are expected to continue to rise - approaching 20 percent.

This, to me, a former-CEO myself, represents a very good performance. I wish that Mr. Immelt had gotten more investor recognition for what was achieved during his tenure.

Yes, there remains a bunch of work still to be done. I believe that Mr. Immelt realizes this, as does his successor, Mr. Flannery. I believe that one reason Mr. Immelt moved out so quietly and so quickly is so that Mr. Flannery has the clearest road possible to continue to refocus the company.

Actually, I believe that Mr. Immelt would like nothing better than for Mr. Flannery to be a tremendous success in his new position - get the stock price rapidly moving upwards - and cause investors to forget who preceded Mr. Flannery as Chairman and CEO.

I, too, hope that this will be the case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.