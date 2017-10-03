AT&T Vs. BCE: Which Is The Better Telecom Stock?

Introduction

AT&T (T) is the largest telecommunication service provider in the United States. On the other hand, BCE (BCE) is the largest communications provider in Canada. Both companies are among the favorites for dividend growth investors. In this article, we will explore and compare both telecom giants to see which one is a better investment choice.

Since BCE’s earnings were reported in the Canadian dollar, we have converted any numerical figures to USD using a simple CAD/USD rate of 0.80.

Past Performance

Let us begin by comparing AT&T and BCE’s past shares performance. The top chart below shows both companies’ return rate in the past 10 years and the bottom chart shows the total return rate including dividends in the past 10 years.

Source: YCharts.Com

As can be seen from the top chart, we see BCE generated about 16.93% return since late 2007 while AT&T generated a negative return of 7.73%. If we include dividends, AT&T’s return would be 57.75% while BCE 90.39%. BCE is clearly the winner.

Financial and Operating Metrics Comparison

Let us begin by comparing BCE and AT&T’s revenue growth. As the chart below shows, AT&T achieved double-digit growth rate in 2015 and 2016 due to its merger & acquisition activities. If we exclude M&A, BCE would lead in most of the years in revenue growth.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Below is the chart of the ARPU or average revenue per user in the past 9 quarters. As can be seen, AT&T’s mobile ARPU has been slowly declining due to fierce wireless competition from T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S). On the other hand, BCE managed to grow its ARPU year over year. The dip in Q1 16 and Q1 17 was due to seasonality.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

In terms of retaining its mobile customers, AT&T has done a better job than BCE. As the chart below shows, AT&T has lower churn rate than BCE.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

In terms of profitability in its mobile segment, BCE appears to be more profitable. As the chart below shows, BCE led AT&T in EBITDA margin by about 200~300 basis points. This is not surprising as BCE was able to increase its ARPU in the past few years. What is more surprising is the fact that AT&T held onto its EBITDA Margin despite declining ARPU.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

In terms of return on equity and return on invested capital, BCE has an edge over AT&T in the past 4 years. The firm registered above 20% and 10% ROE and ROIC respectively. On the other hand, AT&T registered slightly above 10% and 6% ROE and ROIC respectively.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Financial Health

The following table contains a few metrics that helps readers to identify AT&T and BCE’s financial health. AT&T has a total long-term debt of $132.8 billion. On the other hand, BCE has $13.9 billion. The difference is not hard to imagine as AT&T operates on a much larger scale than BCE. If AT&T’s Time Warner (TWX) acquisition goes through, we expect AT&T to add about $50~$60 billion of long-term debt to its balance sheet.

as of 2017-06 AT&T BCE Total Long-Term Debt ($ billion) $132.8 $13.9 Total Long-Term Debt to Capitalization Ratio (%) 51.6% 48.2% Interest Coverage in the trailing 12-month (EBIT/Interest Expense) 4.86x 5.13x Long-Term Debt to EBITDA Ratio (Trailing 12-month) 2.66x 1.99x

Data Source: Company reports, MorningStar.Com

When we compare both companies’ total long-term debt to capitalization ratio, we see that BCE (48.2%) is slightly lower than AT&T (51.6%). In terms of interest coverage, BCE’s 5.13x is slightly higher than AT&T’s 4.86x. Likewise, BCE’s long-term debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.99x is better than AT&T’s 2.66x. Overall, BCE has better financial health than AT&T.

Dividend Growth and Sustainability

BCE currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.7175 per share or about $0.574 USD. This works out to about 5.04% yield. Keep in mind that BCE’s dividend is paid in the Canadian dollar and is subject to currency fluctuation. On the other hand, AT&T pays a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share equivalent to an annual yield of 5.00%. Both have comparable yield.

As we can see from the chart below, BCE cut its dividend in 2008 to reduce its debts as it was preparing for a privatization. The deal eventually failed and BCE reinstated its dividend payment the following year. After that, BCE raised its dividend at least once every year. As the chart indicates, the firm has better dividend growth rate than AT&T.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

In the following chart, we have compiled BCE and AT&T’s payout ratio based on its annual free cash flow generated. As can be seen, AT&T’s payout ratio is usually in the 60% to 80% range. With its Time Warner acquisition, its payout ratio will improve due to Time Warner’s strong cash flow generation. In the trailing 12-month, BCE has slightly higher payout ratio than AT&T. The rising trend of both companies’ payout ratio is worrisome as telecommunication industry is capital intensive and always in need of cash to upgrade its existing networks.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Future Prospects

Moving forward, AT&T aims to vertically integrate its content delivery service (wireless data) with content creation services (through Time Warner acquisition). AT&T hopes to gain growth through multiple services as its wireless revenue is prone to price war whereas Time Warner’s enjoys a wide moat. AT&T further indicates its shift of emphasis from postpaid wireless subscribers to growth in prepaid subscribers.

Unlike the fierce wireless competition in the United States, Canada’s telecom market is not as competitive. BCE has the advantage of already owning some premium TV contents in Canada. Moving forward, BCE continues to expand its broadband fibre program. This will allow the company to offer competitive broadband TV and internet services. The firm hopes to complete 40% of the installation by the end of 2017.

Investor Takeaway

BCE leads AT&T in most categories we have compared. BCE has managed to increase its mobile ARPU and maintained positive revenue growth in the past few years. In addition, the firm has better margin, ROE, ROIC, and dividend growth rate. Furthermore, the company’s balance sheet is also superior than AT&T. Perhaps AT&T will manage to deliver better results than BCE once it completes its Time Warner acquisition. For now, BCE is clearly a better choice.

Thank you for reading. Which company do you think is a better choice for long-term investment? Please share your comments.

If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click "follow" to receive future updates.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.