How To Get A 2.5% Discount On Gold And Silver, 10% On Miners, And A 10% Dividend

This series of articles does not aim at predicting where precious metal prices will go, but at showing investors where they can get more value for their money.

In my last update five weeks ago, I wrote about the price of gold:

It is likely to go to the next resistance zone between $1360 and $1380. The net short interest of commercial hedgers represents 20 million ounces, which is significantly above the average since the bear gold market started in 2012. It may mean that precious metal insiders are not confident that the rally will continue much higher.

Gold exactly hit the $1360 mark one week after my article was published. It has since been falling back in the $1200-$1300 range, where it has spent most of the year.

Gold Price Chart

Source: Yahoo Finance.

Gold is an asset for which supports and resistances work well ... until they are broken. It was not yet the time. It will soon be the "good season" for precious metals (November to February). We'll see what happens in the next swings.

Gold Price Weekly Chart

Source: Finviz.

The short interest of commercial hedgers went a bit down (note of caution: COT data are made public with a few days of delay). The situation is similar in silver (SLV) and platinum (PPLT). Platinum has already fallen closer to its support zone than the two other metals, probably making it a better play at this time.

Platinum Price Daily Chart

Source: Finviz.

Palladium has also fallen back a bit, but it is less than 10% below its 17-year high.

Palladium Monthly Chart

Source: Finviz.

I don't know if it is a good time to buy precious metals as an investment, but there is no bad time to accumulate small amounts as an insurance. For this purpose, some closed-end funds are an alternative to GLD, SLV, PPLT and PALL. The table below shows the discounts for some Canadian funds on Oct. 2, 2017.

Tickers +Premium -Discount Expense ratio Central Fund of Canada CEF -2.5% 0.32% Sprott Physical Gold Trust PHYS -0.49% 0.35% Sprott Physical Silver Trust PSLV -0.45% 0.45% Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust SPPP -1.66% 1.17%

Premiums and discounts are calculated with the price of latest LBMA fixing (12:00 p.m. for silver, 3:00 p.m. for gold).

CEF shows one of the smallest discounts seen in five years. CEF has traded at a premium between 2009 and May 2011, and has been at a discount most of the time since then. Investors preferring stocks and incomes might consider GAMCO Funds GGN and GNT. Their holdings are mostly precious metal mining companies and dividends are much higher than in GDX. GGN also has positions in energy: Exxon Mobil (XOM), Schlumberger (SLB), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A). GNT is more diversified: besides miners it has holdings in oil (Exxon Mobil: XOM) materials (Monsanto: MON, Syngenta: SYT), industrials (Deere: DE) and food (Archer-Daniels-Midland: ADM). ASA is another closed-end fund in precious metal companies.

Tickers +Premium -Discount Dividend Yield Expense ratio Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust GGN +2.01% 10.73% 1.26% Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust GNT -1.75% 8.57% 1.37% ASA Gold&Precious Metals ASA -10.74% 0.34% 1.26%

ASA has the best discount. GGN has the best dividend yield, but its market value is above its net asset value, and the yield is based on option strategies: it may be put at risk, like for GNT. These closed-end funds have no additional risk due to leveraging: GGN has a low leveraging ratio (close to 1.1), GNT and ASA are not leveraged. High dividend CEFs like GGN and GNT may suffer capital decay due to ROC (return on capital). However, ROC may be a good thing for investors with a lower tax rate on dividends than on capital gains (Seeking Alpha has readers all over the world and tax laws vary).

The top holdings of ASA are Randgold Resources (GOLD), Barrick Gold Corp (ABX), Newcrest Mining Ltd, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM), Newmont Mining Corp (NEM), Goldcorp Inc (GG), Royal Gold (RGLD), Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV), Anglogold Ashanti (AU), Cia de Minas Buenaventura (BVN). This group represents about 60% of the net asset value. ASA allows to hold shares of these companies and other ones with about 11% discount. Discount in closed-end funds is a normal state, but we can expect it to shrink in ASA if a rally happens on miners, unlocking additional value.

