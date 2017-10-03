Markets Are Wrong 'All The Time': Nuclear Edition

This is a super-fun exercise that, although it may raise more questions than it answers, teaches some valuable lessons.

And once you've done that, let's look at how markets are pricing a threat to global peace.

Well, it's Tuesday as I write these lines and after logging eight consecutive quarters of gains, the S&P (SPY) started off Q4 in the green on Monday.

Here's a pretty amazing statistic for you. If the S&P's total return is positive in October, that will mark 12 straight months, the longest streak in Deutsche Bank's data going back 90 years. In terms of a calendar year, we're one month away from breaking a record as well:

(Deutsche Bank)

Against that amusing backdrop, I wanted to highlight the following quote from a real trader, Richard Breslow (full note here):

I’ve never cared for the comment that, “the market is never wrong.” They misunderstand things, or simply get out of whack from flows or unbalanced positioning, all the time.

Again, that's from a real trader. Breslow is a former professional FX trader and a former fund manager.

I emphasize that because there's no shortage of folks who have only been in this game (either trading or writing) since 2009 who will continually tell you just the opposite. That is, they'll tell you that "the market can't be wrong." Of course that's nonsense. What does "alpha" even mean if the market is never wrong? And as it turns out, there's another person you might have heard of who thinks the idea that the market is "never mispriced" is a nonsense statement. His name is Warren Buffett. There's literally not enough time in the day to detail his thoughts on that, but do yourself a favor and Google "Warren Buffett" and "mispricings."

Anyway, rather than regale you with more data to suggest that U.S. equities are mispriced based on pretty much every fundamental indicator you care to consult, I thought I'd draw your attention to a market that may be mispriced even though the fundamentals suggest otherwise.

Have a look at the following table which briefly recaps the fundamentals for South Korean equities (EWY):

(Goldman)

So here you've got a market that's trading at just a little more than nine times expected 2017 earnings and where EPS growth is expected to come in at a staggering 49%. And as you're probably aware, folks have been buying. The Kospi is up some 20% YTD:

As you can see in the chart however, the rally has stalled, and I'm sure you know why. Hint: it turns out that South Korea is close to North Korea (who knew, right?).

Obviously it's not a coincidence that things started to get dicey the very second Donald Trump uttered the words "fire and fury" and in the same vein, it's not a coincidence that things have remained tenuous since then, given the multiple missile launches, the H-bomb test, and the increasingly shrill rhetoric we've all been subjected to over the past 60 days.

Which brings me back to the table shown above from Goldman and to the argument about whether the market can be "wrong." What you're seeing in South Korean shares is a market that's attempting to price in great fundamentals, but is simultaneously constrained by the threat emanating from Pyongyang. In one sense, you might say that this is evidence that the market is in fact "right." That is, a sharp rally was justified by the fundamental backdrop, and that rally stalled just as soon as the threat of a nuclear standoff started to become more "real" (whatever that means in this context).

At the same time, you could easily argue that South Korean shares are completely "wrong". On the fundamentals, this market should be screaming higher (well, I mean not today since it's closed for a holiday, but you know what I mean). Then again, there's a pretty strong argument to be made that no one who is any semblance of sane would be piling money into South Korean assets at a time like this. And indeed, ahead of the holiday, foreign investors pulled some 3 trillion won out of the country's bond market.

I'm not here to tell you who is "right." But I am here to tell you that unless you think Kospi 2,394 is the number in terms of balancing explosive EPS growth and a rock-bottom P/E against the threat of a nuclear confrontation, well then South Korean shares are mispriced one way or another.

And guess what? CDS certainly seems to think something is amiss because South Korea is now wider than Thailand by a pretty wide margin:

Nothing further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.