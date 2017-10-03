General Electric: Sell Everything If This Happens

General Electric (GE) is probably one of the most unloved stocks among long-term investors at this point. The stock price is suffering while the market is rushing from all-time-high to all-time-high. In this article, I will use the latest macro numbers and prior information to tell you why we are at a make-or-break point.

Size Matters

Personally, I'm a huge fan of companies with a large market cap that have been stock listed for many decades. This often makes them perfect macro investing tools since they are in a full-grown maturity stage. It also provides dividend investors with the opportunity to buy stable dividend stocks at a fair price compared to younger companies where traders are heavily betting on future dividend payments.

That being said, it is no news that General Electric is such a company with a market cap of about $210 billion and a history that precedes almost every other S&P 500 listed company.

It is therefore absolutely key that the US economy shows momentum to the upside. "Simply" because General Electric is dependent on capital expenditures like high ticket equipment.

Now, let's look at the graph below. This graph shows the ISM manufacturing index (plus new orders). This index is the No. 1 leading indicator of the US economy and therefore a good predictor of "real" economic activity like industrial production, new orders and last but not least GDP growth.

The ISM index has increased another two points in September to 60.8 which is a 13 years high. Let's think about this for a moment: Economic expectations are higher than they were right before the recession and even higher than the post-recession growth rally. Add to that the duration of the recent recovery. We are seeing massive momentum in a rather late stage of the economic cycle.

And just to be clear, why is one graph important to General Electric? Simply because it has been a very good indicator of the stock price performance. Strong economic momentum and growth like we are seeing today has historically provided >20% returns per year as you can see below.

However, at this point, we are at minus 18%. I would say that these levels are justified if the ISM index were close to 50 or below. Even then it would warrant a closer look as to whether there is an interesting buying opportunity.

GE Is Lagging Everything

Not only is GE lagging leading economic indicators, it also has decoupled from the industrials to S&P 500 ratio spread as you can see below. I used this indicator previously as a positive sign for GE because both were lagging back then.

The general industrial sentiment is close to breaking out after getting stuck at levels that might be considered to be "high."

One of those reasons is the bad performance of a few key industries. I explained this in an article I published in August of this year. General Electric was and is still suffering from an overcapacity of transportation equipment and a slow oil and gas equipment market. This among other imperfections has caused the business portfolio to fall behind its competition.

Article: General Electric - Don't Let Them Fool You

When This Happens, You Sell

Let's look at the graph below. It shows the stock price of General Electric. At this point, it seems that we are finally getting a higher bottom and something that looks like a reverse head-and-shoulders pattern.

It seems that the stock price is finally able to shrug off the negativity and return to my first target which is 25.5.

However, if the stock does not make it and falls back below 23.5, I believe the stock should be sold completely. There is no better business environment for GE to make money. Even the negativity around its lagging portfolio should clear as we get closer to the November report which should give us information about the long-term plans for the company.

A further decline would mean that the core is rotten indeed. In that case, long-term investors should allocate more money to stronger dividend stocks while mid-term traders should go for the real alpha generators like machinery and basic materials since we are in a strong economic expansion.

Please let me know what you think about this situation in the comment section below. What would it take for you to sell and do you agree with my thesis?