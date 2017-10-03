Honeywell: Another Double Digit Dividend Hike

Although Honeywell doesn't take the cake in all operating metrics among its peer group, it holds its own and is a strong candidate for investment, at lower prices.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) is a best-in-class industrial conglomerate that I have admired for a long time. I wrote an article last October calling the stock a buy on a sell-off that put the stock down near $100 and close to its lows from the early 2016 correction. It wasn't long before the opportunity disappeared since the company is up 33% from the time of writing. I knew HON was a solid company to buy on weakness, but this return was not predictable, and it has made it tough to keep adding to my position. With the solid dividend hike recently, I would like to take another look at the company's prospects and how it ranks out against its peers.

Source: Company Presentation

A quick overview of the company's prospects shows strong growth in the aerospace market. HON continues to win new business, with 25 long-term service contracts and a growing backlog. Additionally, improvements in connection technology like JetWave, a 50 Mbit/sec air WiFi utilizing KA-BAND technology should continue to improve sales per aircraft going forward.

HON's motto is "the power of connected" and so it makes sense that they are leading the way in several categories of the internet of things within the home, as well. From home security to thermostats, air purification, smoke and gas monitoring, etc., HON is making its presence felt in the new connected home. These technologies are utilized in commercial buildings, as well, and the addressable market should see strong macro trends with the growing middle class worldwide.

Additionally, HON has a significant amount of technology used in manufacturing and warehouse processes today. Its innovations in clean fuel, air and water filtration, and connected warehousing gives the company a significant and growing share, especially in e-commerce distribution centers. It's well documented how quickly that industry is growing, and this should prove to be a strong tailwind for HON going forward.

Source: Company Presentation

Source: Company Presentation

Like I stated above, HON has plenty of macro tailwinds that should support company results well into the future. Overall growth in the aerospace industry combined with HON improving its penetration and product mix gives that segment a very strong outlook. E-commerce sales should drive significant gains for the company's warehouse connectivity technology as well, as shown by the exploding sales across the sector. Additionally, petrochemical demand and growth in the urban population will support the other 2 segments, albeit at a slower growth rate.

The following graphs use data collected from various sources, including Morningstar and Gurufocus, to compare HON to its peers, 3M (NYSE:MMM), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), General Electric (NYSE:GE), Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), and Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL).

I wanted to take a look across the industrial sector to see how HON stacks up to some of its peers. Being a conglomerate, these industrials are not all necessarily perfect comparisons, and this is especially true in margins where, for the most part, these companies are focused in different areas. However, the trend of margins is interesting to me, because comparing a company to itself in this regard is much easier. 3 of the 6 companies stand out to me here, and it doesn't really surprise me when I look at the names.

HON, ITW, and MMM all stand out as not only the 3 highest margin companies, but those with steadily improving margins over time. GE has seen deteriorating margins as a rule, and CSL/UTX have held relatively steady over time. I know the CSL addition may seem random, but I just did a write-up on the company, and the mid-cap industrial operates as a decentralized conglomerate and I think it merits a place here.

This checks the box for me with HON regardless of its third highest margin since it has steadily improved it, one of the marks of a strong industrial company in my view.

Looking at returns on equity, HON doesn't quite keep up with the other 2. CSL and GE drag anchor again here, and MMM/ITW have improved their returns considerably over time to be essentially tied for first place. I'm not looking to sound the alarm here, as debt loads can have a significant impact on ROE, and HON's return that remains steady in the mid 20% range is nothing to sneeze at.

Another metric I want to look at is return on invested capital. In GE's case, I would want to look at its weighted average cost of capital for sure because there is a good chance that shareholder value was destroyed in the years its ROIC was so low. CSL's recent ROIC was low, and only slightly above its WACC, which I addressed as a key risk for the company in my recent article. ITW's ROIC surpassed HON in 2016 and now MMM and ITW hold down 1st and 2nd place again. Just like with the return on equity, HON's ~20% level is solid, but it has fallen short of MMM and ITW.

MMM PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

I included this graph to show whether or not there is a valuation gap based on the metrics above. GE has had very intermittent earnings, which explains why it doesn't have a P/E ratio and why it is now at 30X. Besides that, ITW and MMM trade right next to each other, with HON slightly cheaper and UTX pretty significantly cheaper. As far as earnings growth estimates go, the companies are ranked basically the same. This puts HON in the middle of the pack, but not far off from the leaders, just like the other metrics, which makes sense.

HON Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

HON has taken on some debt in the last few years, although I see it as very manageable, with interest expense actually decreasing and a LT debt/equity of 0.55. Free cash flow hasn't grown significantly over time, although it has been consistent and strong enough to provide for impressive dividend growth.

HON Total Interest Expense (TTM) data by YCharts

The recent hike of 12% is in-line with the strong growth HON has seen in its dividend over the past 10 years. Its payout ratio today only stands at ~40%, with its FCF payout ratio at 38.7%. This leaves plenty of room for continued growth in the dividend, and with strong sales and earnings growth, I have no doubt that it will continue.

Looking at the long-term valuation graph for HON, it appears that the share price has gotten ahead of itself since the last time I wrote about the company. The current P/E ratio of 20.3 is well above the long-term average of 17X, and the current dividend yield of 2.1% is near the low end of the company's average over time.

Looking at a more recent graph, HON still appears to be overvalued, as the average P/E ratio is basically the same.

Based on analyst estimates and a return to its average valuation, an investment in HON today would yield only about 3% annualized. However, there is no guarantee if or when HON will return to 17X earnings. Based on the metrics analyzed in this article, HON tends to hold its own among its peer group, but ITW and MMM look to be the highest quality companies in the sector. That being said, I really like the growth prospects of HON and the industries it is involved in. The connectivity technologies it specializes in have a bright future, and HON should have no problem continuing its strong dividend growth well into the future. However, today's valuation is pretty prohibitive, so I don't recommend initiating a position at these levels. I plan on adding to my HON position on any weakness.

