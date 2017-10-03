Zogenix Brings About Rivalry For Rare Epilepsy Drug

On Friday, Shares of Zogenix (ZGNX) skyrocketed as high as 200% pre-market when the company announced positive phase 3 results for its drug ZX008 treating patients with Dravet Syndrome (rare form of epilepsy). This is good news for patients, and it underlines the need for new form of treatment in this space. In my opinion, the stock price for Zogenix will only go higher from here. That is especially true, considering that the company remains on track to file for FDA approval of its drug by the second half of 2018. In addition, the company is awaiting results from another phase 3 trial treating patients with Dravet Syndrome. If those results come out positive, that will be another catalyst for the stock.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 trial recruited a total of 119 patients with Dravet Syndrome. Patients first went through a six-week baseline observation period before they were put into one of the three dosing groups. The primary endpoint of the study was to determine a change in baseline from the frequency of seizures of patients receiving 0.8 mg/kg/day of ZX008 compared to placebo. The primary endpoint of the study was achieved. That's because the dose of 0.8 mg/kg/day of ZX008 achieved a 63.9% reduction in mean monthly conclusive seizures compared to placebo. That makes the result statistically significant compared to placebo, with a p-value of p < 0.001. In my opinion, these results are substantial. That's because patients that entered into the study were achieving 40 conclusive seizure frequency per month. Treatment with ZX008 was able to reduce that frequency by a large margin. The stock had a nice gain after results were released. The good news is that the gains are not yet done. That's because Zogenix is expected to release additional phase 3 data for another phase 3 study, known as Study 1504, in the first half of 2018. If it all pans out well in the next set of phase 3 results, the company anticipates that it will file for FDA and EMA approvals for the second half of 2018. That is good news in my opinion. That's because these events will all act as additional catalysts for the stock price.

Competitor

As soon as Zogenix announced the results of its phase 3 trial, shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) tumbled 9.6% on Friday. In addition, GW Pharmaceutical's stock also fell by an additional 2.94% on Monday. That's because investors feared the worse for GW Pharmaceuticals. In March of 2016, GW Pharmaceuticals announced its results of a phase 3 trial treating patients with Dravet Syndrome. Patients that took GW's Epidiolex achieved median seizure reduction of 40%. That's a good amount, the problem is that it doesn't compare to ZX008. That's because ZX008 from Zogenix achieved median seizure reduction of 72% (average of 64%). Although, it's hard to compare one trial and determine which will sell more. Still, it seems that ZX008 performed better in its clinical trial against placebo in patients with Dravet Syndrome. The main advantage that GW's drug Epidiolex has is that it will be a first mover. In other words, it will have first mover advantage. That's because Epidiolex is set to file for approval of the drug sometime this month. It was supposed to file for FDA approval by mid 2017, but it got pushed up to October. In any case, Zogenix has just only completed a phase 2 trial. That means that Zogenix will have to run a phase 3 trial. By the time ZX008 reaches the market, Epidiolex will already have first mover advantage. In my opinion, that's just a short-term win for GW Pharmaceuticals. According to the data, it seems that ZX008 has more efficacy compared to Epidiolex in Dravet Syndrome. The good news for Epidiolex is that it treats both Dravet Syndrome and another rare form of epilepsy known as Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS). On the other hand, Zogenix is planning a phase 3 trial for patients with LGS. In the end, the more treatment options that exist for patients the better it will be. On top of that, it is likely that patients will be treated with multiple drugs as combination treatments. It could end up being that some patients might respond better with not only one drug but possibly both.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Zogenix had cash and cash equivalents of $65.8 million as of June 30, 2017. The company stated that it would only have sufficient cash until the 1st half of 2018. Which is why it makes sense that on Monday, Zogenix announced that it would sell up to 4,300,000 shares of its common stock to raise cash. The cash will be used in anticipation of receiving FDA and EMA approval of ZX008 in Dravet Syndrome along with general corporate purposes.

Risks

The first risk associated with ZX008 is that it will still have to go up for FDA approval, before it can be approved to be marketed. There is no guarantee that the FDA will approve the drug. The FDA will take into account the risk-benefit profile and determine if it can be approved. The second risk involves the lead time that Epidiolex will have on the market. It could potentially be first to market for at least six months or more, before ZX008 is possibly approved. That means that the ramp up time for ZX008 could take longer than anticipated.

Conclusion

The positive phase 3 data from the first study lends credibility for ZX008 treating patients with Dravet Syndrome. The second study, which is expected to read out results in the first half of 2018, should allow for an NDA application to be submitted to the FDA for marketing approval. The company will also have the ability to file for EMA approval as well. The ability for the company to expand to LGS, as another epilepsy indication, is highly bullish. The downside is that GW Pharmaceuticals will have a nice lead time on sales, and that will be something that Zogenix has to overcome.

