Hoegh LNG Partners From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

Which prompted this review of HMLP that, as far as I'm concerned, passed my smell test concerning its long-term viability outlook.

One of my long-time followers and a very knowledgeable fellow called me with this tip, one I've already taken advantage of. It concerns the newly issued Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) preferred, HGLPF. Although this is out of character, I jumped on the opportunity because of the faith I have in this tipster. Consequently, although after the fact, I decided to take a closer look at the company I just invested in while doing this review.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of Hoegh's preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online, which I set to open to HMLP. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that page:

Here we learn that HMLP is a floating LNG service provider that owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units and LNG carriers, which at the time of its IPO, 8/7/14, had a market value of $611 million.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:

Here we learn that HMLP offers a single preferred, HGLPF, initially offered at 8.75%.

Let's click on HGLPF.

I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, it accumulates and is owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And it must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

Currently, it trades on the gray market under the symbol HGLPF but will trade on the open market as HMLP-A.

These shares are callable on 10/5/22 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

It pays a yearly dividend of 2.1875, paid quarterly at the rate of .546875 on 2/15, 5/15, 8/15, and 11/15.

At the time of its IPO, 9/28/17, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.



Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following charts are supplied by Yahoo Finance.

The first displays how HMLP performed over the past three years, which, as far as I'm concerned, is the picture of a company whose shares traded at $24.30 on 8/24/14 and soon after fell to $12.84 on 12/7/15, yet have recovered nicely these past two years and currently trades at $19.25

I especially like that HMLP pays a steadily increasing common dividend, as illustrated below in this screenshot taken from DividendInvestor.com

The following Yahoo Finance chart displays how HMLP performed in relation to its peers over the past three years.





Its peer group of LNG shippers includes Dynagas (DLNG), Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG), Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), and Teekay LNG Partners (TGP), where HMLP is placed at the very top of the pack.

According to HMLP's Finviz financial highlights, as shown below...



...it has a market cap of $638.91 million and earned $66.80 million on sales of $116.80 million and a book/share value $13.49. I like that it shows little to moderate debt and the YTD performance of its share price has appreciated by 1.32%, which further demonstrates the 2-year recovery of the sector.

Unfortunately, there is little recent news to report since the last CC, Hoegh LNG Partners' (HMLP) CEO Richard Tyrrell on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript, dated August 31, 2017. Although they have recently announced a presentation on October 10th.

Is an investment in the preferred of HMLP a no-brainer? Certainly not, but it's not a bad bet as far as I'm concerned. I happen to like companies that are actually earning money. As usual, I urge that you do some additional DD before placing a bid. I have, and frankly, after this review, I'm comfortable with my investment and I thank Azure Blue, the culprit, who convinced me to make the purchase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HGLPF, TGP-A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.