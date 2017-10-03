General Electric: Dividend Cuts Ahead?

Few companies have a history that is as complex as General Electric (GE). Founded in 1892 through utility companies developed by Thomas Edison, the stock has fallen-off sharply over the last year. Some would argue that the problems stem from the fact that GE has turned into a 'jack of all trades, and a master of none.' There is some truth to this, as the GE's transition from being a simple lighting company to the massive conglomerate it is today has put the company at a disadvantage relative to some of its more modernized competitors. But changes at the upper-management levels show that the company is looking to redefine its image and cut costs in order to prevent further deterioration in GE's bottom line. The real question here is whether or not new CEO John Flannery will look to mitigate GE's free cash flow problems by slashing the dividend. So far, management has characterized the dividend as a top priority. But given the state of the company and its rapidly changing strategic agendas, this is a topic that must be considered as a possibility for anyone that has already bought the stock. We remain long GE but with the understanding that we are approaching critical strategic areas that will ultimately define where the stock is likely to move over the next year.

On a YTD basis, General Electric has dropped by almost 22.5% in a market context where the S&P 500 is currently showing gains of almost 13%. Most of the negative sentiment has been driven by the massive strategic missteps that were structured by the previous management regime under Jeffrey Immelt. After major miscalculations in the energy and financial sectors, GE's free cash flow is now uncharacteristically limited and this is something that could feasibly lead to suspensions or reductions in GE's elevated 3.9% dividend payouts if it is not rectified.

Analyst Recommendation Survey: Yahoo Finance

Supporting the likelihood of this as a possibility is the that that Flannery has made it clear that the company will need to take a more aggressive stance in terms of its strategies. Examples of this include the recent decision to sell the industrial solutions business to Swedish-Swiss multinational ABB Group (ABB), and the decision to sell segments of its signature light-bulb business. GE also announced plans to cut upper-level staff positions and stop spending money on corporate jets, all in an effort to cut costs by $2 billion in 2018. Will these tactics be enough to save the company and reverse the negative market sentiment? If we look at the broader analyst surveys for an answer, it would appear that the jury is still out on this one.

Revenue Data: Yahoo Finance

Most of the consensus recommendations are spread between 'buys' and 'holds' and this is ultimately encouraging. But given the inconsistencies here, it looks like we could be on the verge of major changes if a clearly-defined strategy is not presented for investors at the November 13th guidance update that has been scheduled by Flannery and his team. Over the last three years, we have been seeing a disconnect between GE's erratic earnings and strengthening revenue performances and this does have some important implications for the broader strategies that have been undertaken by the company. The market is now in 'wait-and-see' mode in terms of its assessments of whether or not GE's strategic cutbacks will materially influence the company's bottom line and create a protective shield for the stock's dividend. Changes here in any direction would almost certainly lead to another collapse in share prices.

GE Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

In the chart above, we can see that GE is currently trading at highly critical levels on the long-term time frame. Indicator readings in the Commodity Channel Index are turning up from oversold levels while the price valuations themselves are contending with the 200-month exponential moving average and historical demand from 2015. This area can be viewed as a 'line in the sand' as the activity that develops from here could either confirm or invalidate the prior bullish breakout over and above the broader downtrend that has been in place since 2000. We will continue to monitor market behavior in these areas for GE because it will be critical in understanding where the stock is likely to be trading in 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.