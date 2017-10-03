Under our current economy and debt burdens, a drop into recession is likely to get out of hand more quickly, leaving the Fed with fewer response options.

Part I: Darkening Skies Portend Lower Yields for U.S. Treasury Securities

In my recent piece "The Storm Is Coming," I warned investors that dark clouds in the distance should not be ignored. The economic data and the Fed's statements have alerted us to the fact that dark skies are now worsening, and while not imminent, the storm is far closer than we thought. As markets continue to hit all time highs, it is difficult for bulls to think about the storm ahead. Like sunbathers on the beach, the prospect of stormy weather is the last thing on their minds. Investors would be wise to be cautious, as the skies darken in the distance. This is part one of a three-part series.

The Errors of Central Bank Policy

The Federal Reserve concluded its two day meeting on September 20th, and while bond bears rejoiced from the initial reaction, which saw Treasury yields scream higher, once the information could be digested by the market, long term Treasury yields actually fell on the day. Any move higher for long yields that day or in the week that followed turned out to be a buying opportunity to lock in higher rates.

What I found most concerning was a question Janet Yellen was asked during the press conference concerning inflation. While she took a long winded route to arrive at a very simple answer, I will spare you the Fed speak and just cut to it. Questioned on why inflation was so low, she simply said she doesn't know. She doesn't know why inflation continues to run below trend, and the Fed as usual brushed it off as transitory. Anything could be further from the truth. Before I get into my response to the Fed's recent actions, I want to take a walk down memory lane.

In 1936 the Federal Reserve began a sequence of actions that would lead to the third worst recession in American history. Even after we had begun the work of recovery from the 1929 depression, the 1937 recession serves as a reminder to central bankers that removing accommodation before the economy is truly healed has serious consequences. I fear we are about to relive history.

The Ghost of 1936

One of the biggest mistakes of monetary policy, in my opinion, took place at a similar cross road as we find ourselves at today. From 1933-1937, America was seemingly on the long road to recovery. But, in 1937-38, the U.S. reverted from an accommodative fiscal and monetary policy to a tightening stance. This change in policy eroded some of the progress of the recovery and sent the U.S. into another downturn with unemployment rising from 14% to 20% as the U.S. entered recession. It wasn't until the Second World War that we began to get ourselves on solid economic footing again.

We cannot afford to repeat this mistake in the current economic environment, and yet the Federal Reserve has sought to pursue a course of action that, in my estimation, will lead to a 1937 style recession yet again. Why? Because they are ignoring the economic data around them, and beginning to tighten policy in an economy that is still working through the crisis.

The notion that the Fed is going to be able to reduce its balance sheet without significant hiccups in the equity market is fallacious.

The following excerpt from an article that originally appeared in zerohedge talks about the liquidity issue, and how this time is much worse than 1937:

Put simply, central bank's provision of liquidity for financial markets has been unprecedented. The extent of Wall Street addiction to liquidity is about to be revealed and the potential for unintended consequences is clearly high. Which is not to say that attempts to "renormalize" rates are unheard of: previously both Israel and the RBNZ tried it and failed, with markets promptly forcing them to reverse tightening.

The Federal Reserve currently holds $4.5 Trillion in assets on its balance sheet. We have seen an absolute explosion in the size of the Fed balance sheet, as indicated by the chart above. The Fed remains the first of the major central banks to begin withdrawal of its easing program, as the ECB and BOJ continue with their policy measures aimed at pursuing economic growth. The Fed is making what I believe will be judged by history, as a huge mistake: a repeat of the actions of 1936. The cycle of tightening, which began with rising rates and ends with this reduction policy, will be quickly reversed by the Fed as the market forces the central bank to rethink its policy. In a world with severe deflationary forces, why would the Federal Reserve depart from their global counterparts and begin a policy of normalization when we are clearly not back to normal?

The Federal Reserve seems to not be taking their mandate seriously, and has instead engaged in some form of Philips Curve interpretive policy strategy. Currently, the PCE remains severely below the Fed's 2% target. Furthermore, the unemployment rate is severely skewed by the extremely low labor force participation rate. We are not recovering as much as the market, and the Fed thinks we are. In reality the unemployment problems in this country are likely to get worse, partly through technological innovation, and partly through demographic trends that mean less workers, and partly from a large number of workers simply leaving the labor force. The number of able bodied people who have simply left the workforce is astounding, and will have serious consequences for the economy and the markets long into the future.

The Fed has done the economy a distinct disservice, as it has focused almost exclusively on the employment picture, assuming the inflation situation would work itself out, but it has not.

I made reference above to this reliance on the Philips Curve. For those who are unfamiliar with this, it comes from an economist by the name of William Philips. The Philips Curve sought to explain the relationship between employment and wage inflation thus; with higher levels of employment, come higher levels of wage inflation, or put in the inverse, with falling unemployment one can expect the rate of wage inflation to rise.

The Fed has clearly been engaged in this policy strategy, as they have sought to bring down the rate of unemployment, determined that doing so would lead to an increase in the rate of wage inflation. Unfortunately this has not worked out for the Fed, as wage inflation has remained subdued.

In part II I will look at rising risks and economic data that portends lower yields are ahead for U.S. Treasury securities.

