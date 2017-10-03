Dan's Energy Digest: Snakes, Total, And Algeria, Oh My

Monday, October 2nd, was a pretty wild day for oil prices. After seeing oil climb 12% during the third quarter of this year compared to the second quarter, prices closed down on the first trading day of the fourth quarter as bullish sentiments wavered. Even so, there were a few companies out there that ended up reporting some rather interesting developments, all of which should prove bullish for them moving forward. In what follows, I will dig into some of these developments and give my stance on them and what they will likely mean for investors heading into the future.

A little update on oil

As I mentioned already, it wasn't a great day for oil markets as a whole. Fearing rising production from Libya and Iraq, in addition to an increase last week in the oil rig count in the US, WTI crude prices dropped 2.1% to close at $50.58 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude dropped a more modest 1.5% to close at $55.94 per barrel.

Good news from a duo

To start with, I figured I'd tackle Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Viper Energy Partners (VNOM). Before I hit their news, however, I would just like to take a moment to appreciate their ticker symbols. Management's creativity is truly impressive and I applaud them for that. That said, creativity from management isn't the only thing that these firms have to boast about. Let's begin with Diamondback.

According to a press release issued by Diamondback, their results during the third quarter have been quite positive. If management's numbers are accurate, production, which is mainly oil, averaged 85 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day during the quarter. This represents a 10% increase over the 77 thousand boe per day seen just one quarter earlier. More important than that, though, is the fact that they claimed they can continue to run the nine rigs that they have been running, which will allow their production to grow at a rate comparable with some of the fastest-growing energy companies in the business, while continuing to operate within cash flow.

This is especially positive for investors in the firm because this is a fairly rare phenomena at the moment. Most companies in the energy space, at least in the US it seems, are having to choose between growing production and generating positive cash flow. Some even have to choose between keeping production flat and generating neutral cash flow. While I do not like to see any E&P firm spend more than the cash it's bringing in, if they can do it in order to grow output and avoid taking on debt, that's about as good as you can get (other than them keeping output flat and being a cash cow).

Viper, a partially-owned subsidiary of Diamondback, had a similar announcement. Although more results will be revealed in the future, Viper stated that its production during the third quarter came in at 12.6 boe per day. This is a whopping 20% increase over the 10.5 thousand boe per day seen in the second quarter. In particular, management attributed this growth, which was better than the firm had anticipated previously, to robust results from some recent acquisitions that took place. Seeing higher production, keeping all else the same, should help cash flow and add value to both of these business.

Great news for some big players

In a press release issued by Total (TOT), I noticed that it, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), and Statoil (STO) had reached an agreement regarding storage in Norway. The partnership is geared toward maturing the development of carbon storage on the Norwegian continental shelf and will consist of the development of a full-scale capture and storage facility located in the country. Collectively, the firms believe that the CO2 project will be capable of holding capacity of 1.5 million tons per year.

However, the businesses haven't stopped there. In order to better plan for the future, they are ensuring that the facility will be able to grow so that it will be able to cover additional volumes in the future. The end goal here is actually quite ambitious. Between the location this facility will be located at, and the size of it (as well as its future capacity), the businesses plan to create what they say might be the first such project that will be able to receive CO2 from "industrial sources" from several different countries. Unfortunately, details were not provided regarding just how much this joint venture will cost, but the end result, if it does what management says it will, should make all three energy players more attractive.

Another project

Besides the big joint venture announced by the aforementioned parties, there was one development that came from an energy infrastructure company during the day. KBR (KBR) announced that it had landed a joint venture deal issued to it by JVGAS, a joint venture between Sonatrach, Statoil, and BP (BP). The project, which is located in Algeria, will involve engineering and project management services for major gas developments at In Salah Gas and In Amenas over a 48 month timeframe. While I would have loved for management to provide financial details, they did not from what I could tell. Even so, this deal, combined with others I have written about recently, points to a scenario where, indeed, the market for the energy space is showing impressive signs of life.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I like what I am seeing from companies like the ones mentioned here. I am dedicated to providing details on each energy company I come across on days when there's a lot going on, irrespective of whether the news is positive or negative but, so far, the picture has been overwhelmingly positive for most of the companies in the energy space recently. As E&P firms like Diamondback and Viper outperform and as other companies like Total and KBR announce increased activity for their businesses, I can't help but to think that we, the oil bulls, are in a good place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.