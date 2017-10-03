Tractor Supply Company: Plowing Forward

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has given investors a whirlwind type of ride over the last two years, trading between $50 and $96. The company hit a new 52-week low of $49.87 in July 2017, which was the lowest since early 2013. Since this time, investors rode the company’s high growth all the way through mid-2016 until things began to slow. In this piece, we will dive into the Company’s latest earnings as well as look to see if company management can re-accelerate growth going forward.

Source: TSCO Investor Relations

Company Overview

Tractor Supply Company is the largest operator of rural lifestyle retail stores within the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and those who enjoy the rural lifestyle, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. As of its latest quarterly filing (Q2 2017), the company currently operates 1,790 stores within 49 states. The company reports revenue within five separate segments as follows: Livestock and Pet, Seasonal/Gift/Toy Products, Hardware/Tools/Truck, Agriculture, and Clothing and Footwear.

As you can see, based on the product segments, the company operates within a niche market for those living in rural America. The typical customer is usually a DIY consumer as well as farmers and ranchers. The company’s customers are a loyal group, which is why it places so much focus on customer interaction and relationships. TSCO offers a quality loyalty program which keeps customers coming back along with the quality of products they offer. They have private label brands, which span across all categories, which also help improve brand loyalty, as they tend to be of high quality with a better price point, but also offers the company higher margins, similar to Costco (COST) with its Kirkland brand. TSCO’s private label accounts for over 30% of the company’s sales and continues to grow. This should be a focus item for the company to attain higher growth in the future.

Recent Performance

As mentioned earlier, one of the main reasons the company’s stock has been in a downward trend is related to its slowing growth trend over the last few years. As you can see in the chart below, since 2012, comparable sales have decreased every year. However, through the first half of 2017, they have increased 0.2%.

In addition to slowing comparable sales, the company has seen growth in traffic at comparable stores stall over the last few years with the exception of 2013. This is not a trend company management is happy to see, but they believe that they are in the process of turning the tide.

Over the past five years, TSCO has seen their revenue growth numbers stall from 11% in 2013 to 9% each of the past two years. The revenue growth numbers do not alarm me, since near 10% growth is solid for a company of this kind. However, the slowdown in Net Income and Operating Income growth is a bit concerning. Here is a look at how these metrics have fared over the past five years.

Source: Created by author from information within company 10-K

As you can see, this is not a chart that screams growth. The steep downward trend is troublesome from an investor’s point of view. EPS growth has also stalled, with 2013 EPS growing 22% compared to just 9% in 2016. Other metrics that track management efficiency and how assets are being used, such as ROA, TL/A, and Working capital have all declined. ROA reached a five year high in 2014 when they operated at 18.2%, compared to just 16.3% in 2016. TL/A ratio was just 34.5% in 2013 compared to a high of 45.7% in 2016, meaning more and more of the company’s assets are being acquired via debt. The working capital ratio was 2.27 in 2013 compared to 1.95 in 2016.

Tractor Supply's gross margins have remained stable over the last five years, increasing 30bps since 2013 from 34.0% to 34.3%. TSCO is continuing to look to increase margins through new pricing strategies and supply chain efficiencies.

2017 Performance and Guidance

Through the company’s Q2 ’17 quarterly filing, TSCO has opened 38 new stores and increased net sales 7.9%. Transaction volume is up 2.2%, and EPS is up 2.4%. Through the first half, management appears to be turning a corner towards higher growth. Same store sales growth is still relatively flat at 0.2%, but the remainder of the year will tell us a lot about the health of the company. Going forward, the company is looking to open another 42 stores, roughly. TSCO management is looking for revenue to come in between $7.13 billion and $7.19 billion, with same store sales growth increasing 1.1% to 1.7%. A main focus for management has been the evolvement of their online sales. In 2016, TSCO had over 100 million customers visit their website and they continue to find ways for mobile in stores to drive sales going forward. For the foreseeable future, management will look to open 100 new Tractor Supply stores per year and grow their Petsense (acquired in mid-2016) store count by 15-20% per year.

Valuation

Year-to-date the shares have declined 17% due to concerns about slowing growth and the uncertainty around retail as a whole. Slowing growth is one thing, but the large items and the loyal customer base should protect the company from the likes of Amazon (AMZN). Its C.U.E. (consumable, usable, and edible) business of pet food, feed, and other items should be reasonably well protected from the e-commerce threat.

Currently, the stock trades at a price of $62.99 which equates to a P/E of 18.97x. Over the past five years, the stock has traded at an average P/E of about 25x. It has had uneven FCF growth, but has traded around a P/FCF of 44.15x on average, compared to the 21.51x P/FCF it currently trades at. Both of these metrics suggest the stock is trading at a deep discount, however, as we have seen above, the company is certainly not growing at the rate it was five years ago. As such, a slower growth company does not deserve a multiple around 25 like it has traded around. A company trading around a P/E of 19x, with decreasing growth, comps expected to come in under 2%, and minor margin expansion, is about warranted. The stock has rebounded 17% off its lows in July, and seems to be trading at or near fair value.

As noted above, TSCO is going through a tough stretch with slowing growth in Revenue, Operating Income, and Net Income over the past five years. When comparing results to the past five years and compare valuation metrics, the stock appears undervalued, but I caution you to take that with a grain of salt due to the slowdown in the company we have discussed. A current P/E multiple of 19x is not crazy for the company, but right now it is difficult for me to put my trust in the company long term until they prove they can turn things around. The Company does offer a dividend at 1.77% with only a 33% payout ratio, which may be intriguing to DGI willing to wait it out and see if management can plow the company forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.