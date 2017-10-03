Model 3 Is MIA And Model S And X Stories Continue To Fall Apart

We recently wrote about Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 ramp and raised the question: “Is Tesla Model 3 In Production Yet?”

Based on the Tesla Q3 deliveries press release, and other recent information, it is clear that the answer to that question is a resounding "no."

Let’s first consider the press release. The company says that, in Q3, it delivered 26,150 vehicles, of which 14,065 were Model S, 11,865 were Model X, and 220 were Model 3. The company also stated that Q3 production totaled 25,336 vehicles, with 260 of them being Model 3.

The company touted strong Model S and Model X sales, raised guidance, and explained away the abysmally low Model 3 production and deliveries.

But, is the company narrative credible?

A few thoughts about Model S and Model X

While the company has certainly seen a bit of an uptick in Model S and Model X sales, and has set a new record, it should be noted that:

For all practical purposes, Model S and Model X sales have stagnated for the last five quarters (see image below from Electrek ).



From the image above, it should be clear that Model S is on a slight decline and Model X is on a slight incline but overall the sales have been flat for about five quarters now.

Even these flat sales are coming from aggressive sales tactics including steep discounting and addition of new lower priority markets such as Korea and Dubai.

Consequently, the company’s gross and operating margins have been declining and Tesla is literally buying the business at this point. The company’s growth story is nothing but a fiction based on moving right on the demand curve at ever decreasing margins.

In Q3, the company’s gross margins are likely to fall below 20% compared to the corporate goal of 30%-plus.

Finally, the quarter was aided by an unusually strong month of September in Norway. It is unclear what drove Tesla sales in the country but in the past such steep increases in sales had to do with unsustainable one-time events.

Model 3 is NOT in production

When it comes to Model 3, the ramp continues to fall far short of the company’s optimistic expectations. Tesla faces four major challenges in getting Model 3 in to production. They are:

Getting Model 3 past the beta testing phase and getting the product to be production ready

Getting Autopilot technology ready for deployment

Getting Tesla Fremont factory ready for production

Getting Tesla Reno factory ready for battery production

We do not believe that it is accurate to categorize Model 3 as being in production until all of these challenges are overcome. It is also clear that Tesla has fallen short in all of these areas.

The proof of this can be found in the company’s anemic ramp. As can be seen from the following Elon Musk tweet from production announcement, Elon Musk was forecasting, as recently as July 2 that more than 1,630 units of Model 3s will be produced in Q3.

However, at 260 Model 3s produced in the quarter, the company missed its beginning of the quarter guidance by a proverbial country mile.

Getting Model 3 past beta testing phase

As we have identified in our earlier article, Model 3 is missing several basic features and does not appear to be production ready. Since we wrote that earlier article, Tesla friendly blog site, Electrek, has published that Model 3 has witnessed at least two significant hardware problems in the last two months.

First, according to the article, Tesla had to replace battery packs for Model 3s built in July. Secondly, it had to replace ground terminal bolts for Model 3 cars built in August. These incidents further buttress our view that Model 3 was not ready for production when Elon Musk declared the car to be production in July.

Given the nature of the problems we have witnessed to date, and given the car has not gone through a proper test cycle, we continue to be skeptical if the car will be ready for volume production in 2017. We continue to see acceptable quality Model 3 volume production as a 2018 event.

Getting Autopilot technology ready for deployment

Autopilot remains one of the biggest risks for Model 3 as, nearly a year after Autopilot introduction, there is no evidence that the technology is anywhere close to deployment.

Releasing key Advanced Driver Assistance System functions on Model 3 without validation will likely be a disaster for Tesla and we expect that Tesla will likely hold off on doing a volume launch until at least the basic autopilot is fully functional.

Getting Tesla Fremont factory ready for production

One of the highlights of Q3 delivery release was Tesla’s admission that the Fremont Model 3 production line is not ready. To quote Tesla:

“Model 3 production was less than anticipated due to production bottlenecks. Although the vast majority of manufacturing subsystems at both our California car plant and our Nevada Gigafactory are able to operate at high rate, a handful have taken longer to activate than expected.”

Note the choice of words: “a handful have taken longer to activate.”

“A handful?”

Does it sound like Tesla was in production when tahe CEO announced Model 3 was in production during the first week of July?

We have noted earlier that Tesla management commentary ahead of the capital raise was not credible. It is astounding how far the management is willing to stretch the truth ahead of a capital raise.

We will continue to point out the evidence that shows why we continue to find the credibility to be lacking.

Getting Reno Gigafactory ready for production

Note also that Tesla’s problems extend to the Gigafactory: “both our California car plant and our Nevada Gigafactory.”

This is the same Gigafactory that the management has been claiming to be in production since January of this year.

At the current point in time, it appears that at least one of the bottlenecks may have to do with equipment from Grohman which was expected to be installed at the Gigafactory. There has been no evidence yet that such equipment is either installed or functional.

Investors have to wonder what it is that Tesla has been producing at the Gigafactory since January. If it is not battery cells for automobile applications, could it be batteries for high volume stationary storage applications?

No such luck!

We already know that Tesla is using Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) batteries for the high-profile South Australia storage project.

So, what exactly has Tesla been producing at the Gigafactory since January?

While Tesla’s disclosures on the subject are evasive and questionable, there should be little doubt that Gigafactory is not ready.

No remedy in sight

When it comes to the Fremont and Reno factory narrative, what is worse is that management's narrative does not give any confidence that Tesla is in control. For example, note the following snippet from the Tesla PR:

“It is important to emphasize that there are no fundamental issues with the Model 3 production or supply chain. We understand what needs to be fixed and we are confident of addressing the manufacturing bottleneck issues in the near term.”

Essentially, thecompany is saying that it knows what needs to be fixed but has not fixed it yet. Not only that, the company does not even have a firm date on when it expects to resolve the problems other than saying it will be “near term."

Unfortunately, Tesla’s language here is not promising. Tesla has used similar language in the past claiming that Model X does not have any “fundamental” problems and the company is “confident” of fixing those problems. But, it took the company several quarters to get Model X to respectable volume production.

Summary

Tesla PR on delivery paints a rosy story for Model S and Model X but the narrative does not stand up to scrutiny.

More importantly, Model 3 production ramp appears to be in bigger trouble than management is willing to admit. Optimistic Tesla fans may see Q3 Model 3 production and deliveries and conclude that Tesla may be about three to four weeks behind production schedule. However, such an assessment would be inaccurate.

Given Tesla falls short on all the four critical challenges for Model 3, the ramp is likely much further behind. We continue to expect that it will be well in to 2018 before Tesla can begin quality high-volume production of Model 3.

Given the delayed ramp, coupled with contractual obligations, we expect Tesla’s cash burn to intensify in the coming quarters. We would not be surprised if Tesla has to revisit the capital markets before the end of 2017. Q1 capital raise appears to be a near certainty.

