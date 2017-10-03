Don't Gamble Away Your Retirement: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

When I heard about Sunday night’s mass murder attack in Las Vegas, it occurred to me that gambling losses might have been connected to the attack, given the Vegas location. Not enough is known about the killer’s motive, and I don’t want to speculate. But given the impression such a horrible attack has made on everyone, it seems as good of a time as any to consider the fatal impact gambling can have on your finances. By gambling, I do not mean specifically the activity that takes place in casinos. Rather, I am referring to ostensibly investing-type actions that are in effect like gambling.

I was thinking about how I might illustrate this when – voila, Adam M. Grossman did that for me in an article he has written about bitcoin. He writes:

To be clear, I’m not opposed to bitcoin because I’m worried that it’s going to go down in value. I have no way of knowing that; no one does. The fact is, you might buy it and make a fortune. But, if you did, it would be pure luck, and that’s my real problem with it.”

Well said. Read the entire article (it’s fairly short) for the multiple deficiencies he finds in bitcoin (hint: he prefers lottery tickets to the cryptocurrency). But even when an investment has some sort of measurable value, people don’t always measure its value. Some folks purchase a stock for no better reason than that they’re feeling lucky about its prospects. Or because of its prestige. Or because somebody on TV said it has a great “story.”

If that is the method, then while your odds might be better than a lottery ticket, your outcome could be the same. The reason is that if an investor attaches himself to a stock for a certain reason, and the reason disappears (actually or apparently), then the emotional attachment to that investment will fade away as well. Thus, what I am suggesting is that an investor who buys a stock because it is “hot” is precisely the sort most apt to sell it when its value plunges – every day of continued ownership is an intolerable attack on pride in one’s judgment.

Fortunately, another article on today’s Seeking Alpha addresses this point head on. In “Fire Yourself or Fire Your Advisor?” John Lohr makes a simple and compelling case for firing yourself and hiring an advisor when an investor runs afoul of at least two of a long list of items he lists such as “You find yourself watching the inter-day market movements on your laptop at work” or “You beat yourself up because you didn’t buy at least one Bitcoin.” An equal opportunity critic, John provides a similar list of reasons to hire yourself and fire your advisor.

But the nub of this discussion is that we shouldn’t risk our retirements on mercurial “investment” decisions. We don’t know what drove an evil individual in Las Vegas to commit mass murder. But I think we would all agree that one problem with gambling is that it adds no value to society, so making that one’s profession is not apt to enhance one’s sense of self-worth; we also know that gambling is an addictive behavior. Those are two ominous pieces of contextual information as we learn more about the attacker’s motives.

Returning to the world of investing, no financial advisor nor alert investor can claim to be “shocked . . . shocked to know that gambling is going on” in many investors’ portfolios. We’ve all heard the expression “playing the market.” If it’s rolled off your own lips, consider yourself warned. Thus we need to honestly ask if we engage in habitual actions that do not contribute the growth of our retirement savings. The economist John Maynard Keynes once commented that casinos should be inaccessible and expensive; it probably behooves most investors to treat their portfolios in like manner.

