ExxonMobil And An Increasingly Strong Dividend

ExxonMobil’s (XOM) FCF – and indeed the FCF of the entire oil/gas complex – has been in sharp focus for the past three years following the collapse of oil prices back in 2014. Since then, the oil majors have had to shift priorities and cut capex sharply in order to avoid liquidity issues, something Chevron has had a tough go of in the past couple of years. As we’ll see, XOM is in infinitely better shape than Chevron in terms of FCF but what does it mean for the dividend going forward?

We’ll begin with a look at the company’s revenue and FCF for the past five years as well as the first half of this year to see where it has come from.

XOM’s revenue has obviously suffered in the past five years as the commodities it sells have largely seen price weakness. Oil has found a range it likes near $50 so perhaps the waterfall declines in revenue are coming near an end for XOM, but with natural gas also largely weak, I’m not sure the outlook is all that rosy for the top line. To be sure, XOM has experienced some spectacular weakness in its revenue but it has also soldiered on admirably considering how some of its competitors have fared.

For some context, revenue in 2012 was $421B but last year was less than half that number at $198B. I’ve never personally seen a company lose more than $200B in revenue over any period of time, much less five years, so the fact that XOM has been able to keep the lights on is commendable, irrespective of what we’ll see now, which is that FCF has remained positive throughout this mess.

The orange bars show that XOM’s FCF – while it has fallen off a cliff – has remained positive this entire period. That’s not something Chevron can say – not even close – as XOM has kept its head above water by cutting capex to the bare bones. Capex has also been cut in half during this period with 2016 spending coming in at $18B less than 2012. Since capex is a huge part of the FCF calculation, that $18B savings are key to XOM’s ability to keep its FCF positive. FCF was just a few billion dollars annually for the past couple of years – almost nothing to a company like XOM – but it was positive and that’s important. And the first half of this year has been extremely productive from a FCF perspective, implying that not only is the worst behind XOM, but a state of growth may be ushered in as well.

What’s interesting is that as bad as the chart above looks, XOM’s FCF margin really hasn’t been impacted perhaps as much as one would think.

While this data doesn’t paint the rosiest of pictures, when compared to Chevron, who had its FCF go negative four years ago without the slightest hint of recovery, XOM looks like it is knocking the cover off of the ball. To be fair, three percent FCF margin isn’t exactly gangbusters but again, in the context of the commodity price weakness we’ve seen for the things that matter most to XOM, it’s quite the feat. And given that XOM has lost better than half its revenue over the past five years, one would expect FCF margin to fall by much more than it has, from 5% to 3%. What’s even better for XOM shareholders is that it isn’t like management is eschewing things (other than capex, as mentioned above) in order to make this happen.

For instance, last year’s FCF number of $5.9B contains an unfavorable $4.4B tax line item as well as an unfavorable change in working capital amounting to $1.6B. In prior years, like 2012, XOM had positives in both of those areas, boosting FCF by punting on some cash expenditures it needed to make. This is all quite legitimate so it isn’t as though some impropriety took place. But the point I’m trying to make is that 2016’s FCF number included about $6B of unfavorable cash flow related to something other than profits and capex, which are the two main components of FCF. XOM, therefore, has managed to keep its head above water with respect to FCF against all odds and unlike other companies more desperate for FCF, XOM isn’t kicking the can down the road, hoping things will get better. In addition, the first half of this year has seen FCF margin of almost 9% and while one half is not a trend, it certainly looks very good in the context of the past several years. FCF is messy, obviously, but XOM is doing everything right and I can’t help but be very bullish on its ability to produce FCF from here.

Given all of this, what implications does it have on shareholders? Obviously, most people would be interested in the dividend and you can rest easy; it is safe. The dividend should be something like $13B or perhaps a little less this year and while XOM’s dividend has consumed more than its FCF for the past two years, the deficit is small given its enormous scope and ability to borrow; I’m certainly not worried. As I said, FCF this year has been absolutely huge, so the dividend looks safer right now than it has at any point during the last couple of years. That’s not to say this isn’t important to keep an eye on FCF because it very much is, but XOM’s dividend situation is far from precarious despite its relative FCF struggles that seem to be abating.

Where shareholders won’t be reaping the same benefits – potentially for a long time – is with the buyback. XOM used to routinely perform buybacks in the tens of billions annually but that just isn’t in the cards these days. I mentioned XOM was financing much of its dividend from sources other than FCF and that implies that if it were to buy back stock, all of it would have to be alternatively financed, likely from new debt. That’s something XOM can do but does it want to given that cash is already tight? Does it want to borrow heavily knowing that the dividend takes priority and it may very well need to borrow to support that endeavor for a short to medium term? I suspect the answer is ‘no’ and thus, it may be many years before the buyback becomes meaningful again. As painful as that may be for shareholders, it is unequivocally the prudent course of action. XOM is in much better shape than some of its competitors but at the same time, it would be foolish to think it is impervious to the very powerful market forces – over which it has no control - that are shaping its future. This year has provided a glimpse of how good things can be going forward, but as I said, we cannot draw long-term conclusions from a two-quarter period.

Overall, given the very trying situation, XOM has found itself in over the past couple of years, it has performed very well. The fact that its FCF is positive at all is a testament to how well run this company really is. The dividend is certainly safe but the buyback is going to be a tough sell for management for the next few years. XOM simply doesn’t have the cash production to cover both and that’s the only word of caution I’d add for those that own it; EPS growth may be a little more challenging to come by in the coming years so long as the float isn’t receiving the tailwind of the buyback. Otherwise, if you want an oil major with a strong, safe yield, you’ve come to the right place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.