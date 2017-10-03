Inflation? No Worries

"Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output" (Milton Friedman, The Counter-Revolution in Monetary Theory, 1970).

Since 2008, inflation in the US has been very subdued despite QE. This article explores why. I conclude that high inflation (above 3% annually) in the US is highly improbable for many years to come. Deflation presents a greater risk, but it is not highly probable.

The Equation of Exchange

Friedman's assertion that inflation is solely a function of the money supply is based on the equation of exchange, which is:

MV = PY, (1)

Where M is the money stock or money supply, V is the velocity of money, P is the general price level for all goods, and Y is the output of goods and services by the economy. Rewriting the equation gives us:

P = MV/Y. (2)

And it logically follows that:

chP =(chM x chV)/chY, (3)

where 'ch' means size of the change in each variable.

Equation (3) does not apply to percentage changes in the variables. Percentage changes in P are not completely determined by percentage changes in the other variables. In fact, velocity levels and percentage changes in M and Y accounted for less than 50% of the variation in the annual inflation rate expressed as a percentage. But, absolute changes in the price level (P) are completely determined by absolute changes in V, M and Y. So the equation is not really an equation, it is an identity, or definition if you like. This is what inflation is composed of.

It follows that, the only way for influences on inflation to act, is through M, V and Y. How can this be? We all know that jumps in the price of gasoline are immediately reflected in the CPI as are declines in the price. How can this be if there is no immediate response in the money supply and output levels? The answer is that if M and Y don't change, then the increase in P from a jump in gasoline prices must be because of an increase in the velocity of money. And that makes conceptual sense. If you're not going to immediately reduce your expenses on other things, then you have to take money out of savings (or use your credit card, which increases M - see below), and so you will increase velocity. It took me many months to realize that.

Money supply or money stock primarily refers to the amount of money in the economy that people can readily access for spending purposes, and M2 is the best measure of this. I have seen writers use the monetary base to measure the velocity of money, but the monetary base is simply currency and bank reserves at the central bank. It does not measure money circulating in the economy. Since 2008, the US monetary base has soared, as banks increased their excess reserves. But these reserves are like gold stored in a vault. The monetary base does not measure the amount of money available for transactions (spending) and investments. M2, which includes currency, checking accounts, money markets, and short-term savings deposits, does measure this.

M2 is solely created by the fractional reserve banking system. A US commercial bank may lend 90% of its customers' deposits. When it does so, those loans will end up as deposits in all banks, and those banks may then lend 90% of those deposits. This is how the money supply grows. When the central bank adds to bank reserves by buying bonds from banks, this need not add to the money supply. To increase the money supply the banks must use some of those reserves, and lend out the money. Let me emphasize this. The money supply can only be increased by commercial banks increasing the amount of loans, which includes government borrowing.

The consumer price index (CPI) is the appropriate measure for P. The proper measure should be the GDP deflator, but the two measures are very close, and I could find no historical index values for the deflator. Consumer prices are not to be confused with asset prices. The output of goods and services by the economy (Y in equation 1) is measured in units. Since GDP is reported in dollars, dividing the nominal dollar value of GDP by the CPI, generates a measure of GDP in terms of units of output.

"The average number of times per year (turnover) that a dollar is spent in buying the total amount of goods and services produced by the economy" is called the velocity of money (Frederic S. Mishkin, The Economics of Money, Banking, and Financial Markets. Addison-Wesley, 2006, 8th edition, p.494). V is totally dependent on the values of the other three variables. By definition, V is calculated by dividing the nominal value of economic output ($) by the money supply (V = PY/M). There is no way to directly measure it, unlike the other three variables. Therefore, the equation of exchange is not actually an equation, because P is not determined by the independent variation of M, V, and Y. The value of V is totally dependent on the values of M, P, and Y. Any one of the four variables is completely determined by the values of the other three.

Since 2008 we have had very low interest rates, economic growth of about 2%, M2 growth rates of up to 9% but now slowing to 5%, and little inflation. A high rate of economic growth should inhibit inflation, but 2% is not high. An economic growth rate of 2%, and a money supply growth rate of 7%, should have produced 5% annual inflation. The fact that it didn't means that the velocity of money is in major decline. From 1993 to 2007, velocity averaged about 2. This was a reflection of a low savings rate, and an orgy of borrowing, which was promptly spent. As of the third quarter of 2016, V stood at 1.44. What is going on?

Influences on M, V and Y

Equation 3 indicates that a large increase in money supply will increase the general price level if output and velocity do not change. Rapid economic growth will slow inflation because the economy is supplying the goods and services to meet demand, and that relationship is strongly supported by empirical analysis. Periods of rapid economic growth have had moderate inflation. So the Fed's dual mandate of stable prices and encouraging economic growth should not be a conflict of policies, in theory. However, slower economic growth would suggest higher inflation if M2 and velocity are constant. But, that doesn't happen. Economic growth slows because M2 growth slows more than Y, and velocity should decline also. Recessions lower the inflation rate.

An increase in the velocity of money, by itself, should increase inflation, because people are not holding or saving money, but spending it. Friedman thought that velocity did not vary enough to be much of a factor in inflation, and most of the time I think that is probably correct, except there was a clear hoarding of money during the Great Depression, and so velocity probably dropped a lot contributing to the deflation, along with the contraction in the money supply. Since 2009, the velocity of money has also been contracting steadily, although there has been no deflation (yet). People and institutions must be holding onto money despite earning no interest on it. I just don't know where the money is being held. Money market funds have not grown rapidly.

Friedman's statement was written at a time (the late 1960's) when inflation was starting to increase at a worrisome rate, from less than 2% in the first half of the 1960's to 5.66% as of January 1970. The increase in inflation was not related to oil prices, which had remained stable. The inflation was certainly a response to an increase in the money supply, partly as a result of government deficits to fund the Vietnam War and the Great Society. Since government borrowing does not invest in productive capacity (except for infrastructure), economic growth also slowed, but the velocity of money rose as a response to the inflation, and to the rise in interest rates to combat the inflation. Friedman's statement also explains the deflation of the Great Depression, when the Fed decreased the money supply at a rate commensurate with the contraction of the economy. Friedman did not think the velocity of money varied enough to have a significant effect on inflation, but it did increase during the inflation of the late 1960's, and it probably contracted a lot during the deflation of the early 1930's. I say 'probably' because we did not have good measures of economic output back then, and they are needed to calculate the velocity of money.

The equation of exchange completely accounts for inflation, although as I noted above, that is not true for inflation as a percentage rate. Therefore, to explain inflation we must identify what factors influence the velocity of money, economic growth rates, and growth rates in M2. These factors include interest rates, oil prices, currency exchange rates, unemployment rates, debt levels and demographics.

Says Law

This law can be summarized as supply creates its own demand. It is very relevant to the effect of interest rates on M2, V and Y. It is not a scientific law. There are no 'laws' in economics, but it usually holds true, and the implications are substantial. The idea is that if investments are made to increase the future supply of goods and services, then that will employ more people. People are employed to build the capital assets for the new production, and then the new production employs more people. The increase in employment creates consumption demand for all output produced by the economy.

It is often repeated that consumers are 70% of the US economy, but that is mis-direction. Consumption does not make the economy grow. If consumers increase their consumption, but buy only imported goods, then that is a drag on the economy. Capital investment alone grows the economy, and it is capital investment in new plants, and new production that drives economic growth. Much of this capital investment in productive plant will be borrowed, and so it contributes to growth in M2. Even if the capital comes from retained earnings, the investment will increase the velocity of money.

Money borrowed to buy assets in secondary markets will increase M2, but it does not increase output. Replacement of depreciated capital assets does not increase output, but usually such investments provide new plants that incorporate new technologies and raise labor productivity. So some of the replacement investments do contribute to economic growth, as do all of the new investments in new productive plant. Investment borrowing then, while increasing M2, should not affect inflation, because it raises Y.

Money borrowed to increase consumption increases M2, but it does not add to output, unless it spurs new investment to increase output, and so it increases inflation temporarily. Consumer borrowing (credit cards, auto loans, and even mortgages) simply moves consumption forward in time. Once the purchases are made, consumption should be depressed while the loans are paid off with interest. Student loans, however, should be viewed as a capital investment.

Home mortgages are borrowed against an asset, which does depreciate, but generally goes up in price over the life of the mortgage. The increase in M2 as a result of mortgages should not affect inflation if the mortgages buy new homes, because home construction increases output. Mortgages to buy existing housing, and equity withdrawals, however, will increase M2, and contribute some to inflation. Those mortgages reflect a rise in the value (price) of the housing stock (asset inflation), and the rise in the price of housing should show up in a rise of rental prices, which is consumer inflation. Much of the mortgage bubble from 2000 to 2006, however, was financed by the shadow banking system. It was not new loans originated by banks. This was capital that already existed, and so it did not increase M2. Much of this capital came from abroad (Bernanke's foreign savings glut). Also, pension funds either used new contributions, or sold other kinds of assets to gorge on higher-yielding MBS.

So investment in new production facilities should decrease inflation even if the money is borrowed. Increases in consumer debt should add to inflation, at least temporarily. The two kinds of debt should also respond differently to changes in interest rates.

Since 2008 much of the growth in M2 has been the result of government borrowing, corporate borrowing to repurchase shares, and student loans. Capital has also continued to flow into the US from overseas. The slow growth of new investment in productive facilities probably accounts for some of the slow economic growth. The sources of M2 growth, coupled with the slow economic growth, should have created more inflation than has actually occurred. This is accounted for the decrease in the velocity of money. Money is being hoarded, and much of the increase in M2 is not being spent on consumption.

Interest Rates

Interest rates are the 'usual suspect' as the cause of changes in money supply, velocity, economic growth rates, and therefore inflation. The Fed's policy responses to inflation (and recessions) have been enacted through their control of short-term interest rates. Since 2008, they have also tried to influence long-term rates via quantitative easing (QE), but I see little sign that they succeeded. Long duration T-bond yields increased during QE, and decreased when QE ended. My surmise is that investors expected inflation to increase because of QE, and so they demanded a higher yield on long duration T-bonds. The end of QE caused inflation expectations to decline, and so T-bond yields went down. However, when the Fed raises short-term rates, the yield of junk bonds should increase, because the risk of default rises.

A Fed raise in interest rates, because of inflation fears, should decrease the demand for loans, and therefore slow money growth rates. Governments, when they borrow money, don't seem to care what the interest rate is, but the private sector does. Less borrowing means a reduction in productive investments should ensue, concomitant with a decline in aggregate demand because of less borrowing by consumers. Therefore, in theory, M2 does not grow as fast, and output should slow its rate of growth or it may even decline. In equation 2, we see that if V and Y do not change, a decline in M2 would lower P. If M2 and V do not change, a decline in Y increases P. If both M2 and Y decline, P will decline, as long as the decline in Y is less than the decline in M2. Again, this assumes V does not change, but an increase in short-term interest rates should increase V.

Friedman did not think that interest rates would influence velocity, but I'm inclined to disagree. The velocity of money depends on the demand for money; that is, the demand to hold cash in its various forms. There are two opportunity costs associated with holding cash. One is the return from longer-term investments such as bonds and equities. As interest rates rise, investors are incentivized to buy long duration investments. Why earn 10% on your cash when you can get 11% on a 10-year T-bond? The 10% cash yield is not likely to last, but you can lock in an 11% yield for 10 years. So the investor does not hold cash, but buys bonds, and so the velocity of money rises. The other opportunity cost is the gratification received from buying things now rather than later. If interest rates are high because of high inflation, there is an incentive to buy now, because the purchases will be more expensive later. So spending increases and the velocity of money rises.

Also, there is an incentive to borrow the money to make the purchases, even at interest rates that are above the inflation rate, if inflation expectations are higher than the current inflation rate. If the expectation is that inflation will accelerate, and that the household income will rise faster than the inflation rate (that is, real income will rise), then paying a positive real rate of interest is worth doing, especially if the consumer can't do without this purchase. In the case of using a mortgage to buy a house, inflation will increase the value of the house. Therefore paying a positive real interest to buy a house is worthwhile, and if inflation decelerates, the mortgage can be refinanced at a lower interest rate. But other consumer purchases depreciate rapidly in value, and therefore, paying a positive real interest rate to make a consumer purchase, is not a good idea. The consumer is paying more for the item than she would have paid, if she had waited to buy it without using a loan. Still, if you don't have a car, you will pay a positive real interest rate to buy it, until the rate is so high that you can't get approved for the loan given your income. Higher interest rates in general must decrease borrowing to some extent.

So inflation, itself, has a positive feedback on inflation, because inflation should increase velocity, and it can also increase M2 at faster rates than before, despite the increase in interest rates. The lag time for higher interest rates to have an effect on inflation is extremely variable. The Feds have tended to raise rates gradually for several years before there was an effect on inflation, and a decrease in the inflation rate was often a consequence of the Feds raising rates by too much, such that they brought on a recession. It is the real level of interest rates that seems to have really mattered in the past, except since 2000. During the Great Depression real interest rates were very high, and we had deflation. During the stagflation period in the US (1968-1982) real interest rates were often negative or only slightly positive, and inflation continued unabated. Inflation subsided only when Volcker raised real short-term rates above 4% in 1981, and caused a recession. He then kept real rates above 3%, and they did not drop significantly until late 1990, when Iraq invaded Kuwait, oil prices rose, and the Maestro lowered rates.

Real interest rates

The following example illustrates why it is the real interest rate that really matters. Assume a business has an equity value of $2000 and no debt. Assume its annual revenues are $2000, and that the profit margin on those revenues is 10%. So its annual profit is $200, which is a 10% return on their equity. Now assume the business borrows $1000, which is expected to add $1000 to revenues by the end of the first year. If they borrow at an 8% interest rate, and there is NO inflation (a real rate of 8%), after one year their total revenues are $3000. With the profit margin on sales still at 10%, the gross income before debt service is $300. Deducting the $80 interest payment reduces the net income to $220, a return of 11% on the $2000 of equity. If investors are happy with a 10% ROE, then the equity rises to a value of $2200.

The assumption that the revenue gains can be realized in one year is unrealistic, but the point of the model is that firms can afford quite high real interest rates if inflation is low, and the economy is expanding. On the other hand, now assume that the inflation rate is 8% annually, however, and that the loan is made at a 12.4% nominal rate of interest. With 8% inflation, the old revenue flow becomes $2160, and the new revenue flow would be $1000 plus 8% inflation ($1080) equals $3240 total revenue. If the profit margin remains at 10% of sales revenue, then the profit, before deduction of $124 in interest payments, is $324, and $200 after the deduction of the interest cost. The $200 profit represents a 10% return on the original $2000 of equity. Therefore, there is no gain from borrowing this money at a real interest rate of 4.4%. Also, the high inflation would probably make it much more difficult to achieve the real sales gain of $1000.

The model illustrates that without inflation, firms can improve their net income (assuming no change in profit margins), even at high real interest rates. They still have an incentive to borrow when inflation rates are high, although they cannot afford high real interest rates. High real rates should lower consumer borrowing, but not necessarily borrowing to buy real estate, although home buyers will have a hard time qualifying for mortgages because their incomes can't afford the interest payments (unless you use negative amortization, which I did in 1984). Governments also increase their borrowing since they have to borrow more to pay the interest on their existing debt. The continued borrowing by everyone raises the money supply and spurs further inflation, until high real interest rates end the borrowing splurge. The nominal interest rates may be very high without ending the demand for loans. It takes high real rates to stifle loan demand. Note that during the 1980's (after 1982) real interest rates remained high, and the economy grew quite rapidly as inflation abated.

Lowering interest rates in response to a slow economy or to an economy in recession, and in which inflation has dropped to low levels, should reverse everything. The idea is that lower interest rates are supposed to encourage borrowing for consumption and investment, and therefore M2 should grow. But lower rates don't immediately have the effect they should have, because inflation is low. Consumers do not have an incentive to borrow to advance their consumer purchases because prices are now rising slowly. If there is deflation, then things will be cheaper in the future, and so money is held. The velocity of money should decrease as a result. This might be the case in this decade. Consumers are not in a hurry to purchase because they are already heavily indebted, and prices are not rising rapidly.

With low inflation, and in an economy that is anticipated to slow in growth or decline, there should be little investment demand for loans also, and so M2 growth is likely to continue slowing. Thus, inflation and economic growth should be slow to respond to lower interest rates, and that appears to be the case since the financial crisis. M2 growth was quite high in 2009, but it is steadily declining along with velocity. In late 2017 it has fallen below a 5% annual growth rate despite larger government deficits.

I am basically saying that, at times, monetary policy enacted via interest rates has little effect, and therefore, that fits with the Austrian School of Economics, which argues that we have no need for central banks. But, I don't agree with that, because if we let capitalism take care of itself, we get a Great Depression. We did have a central bank then, but it did little. There is no doubt the central bank staved off a depression in 2008-9, but they may have just deferred it. On the other hand, Japan has deferred their depression for more than two decades. So maybe our central bank can do likewise. My main objection to the Austrian School is that they do not include the means to protect our public goods from abuse, but that is another issue. My argument also suggests that if the Fed makes real interest rates positive at this time, it won't have much effect on anything, although it will raise income for those living off fixed income assets.

Finding the relationship between interest rates and inflation in the historical data is a fruitless endeavor. Although we know that high real interest rates must eventually lower inflation the lag in the effect of interest rates on inflation varies to such an extent that, in general, the relationship between interest rates and the inflation rate is positive. The tail wags the dog. High inflation causes higher nominal interest rates. There is no marked correlation with real interest rates, primarily because during the stagflation period real interest rates were low or negative most of the time, and since 2008, real short-term interest rates have been negative, but inflation has been low.

Yield Spreads

Yield spreads are the difference between short-term loan rates and long-term loan rates of the same quality. A common measure of yield spreads is the difference between the yield on the 3-month T-bill and the yield on the 10-year T-bond.

I doubt that yield spreads have an independent effect on inflation rates. The empirical record indicates that lower inflation rates are associated with both high yield spreads and inverted yield spreads. A yield inversion occurs when the nominal yield on T-bonds becomes lower than the yield on T-bills. Banks don't want to lend at rates lower than the cost of their funds. Loan supply then dries up. Yield inversions have tended to precede recessions since the 1950's. They occur when the Fed raises short-term interest rates to combat either inflation, or expected high inflation, because of rapid economic growth and low unemployment rates. Investors are prepared to accept lower interest rates on long-term bonds in the expectation that inflation will recede. The preference for long-term bonds versus holding cash should increase velocity, which should increase inflation, but the money supply growth rate slows because the loan supply dries up, and consumers pay short-term interest rates on their consumer loans. When recession ensues, unemployment increases, which lowers incomes, and that results in less consumption. So the velocity of money should decrease at that time.

As production contracts during the recession, the equation of exchange indicates that lower output should increase inflation, but the effect is overwhelmed by the decline in V, and the slower growth or decline in M2.

During the recession, the Fed has typically lowered short-term interest rates, and that has widened the yield spread. The wider yield spreads reflect a high demand for long-term loans. If the loans are made for productive investments, the economy usually grows rapidly, and a rise in Y, by itself, also tends to lower inflation. The increase in output lowers unemployment and increases consumption, and so velocity should increase. Also M2 will be growing rapidly, but the net result in the past was lower inflation rates as the economy recovered, because higher output made up for the increases in M2 and V.

So both low or inverted yield spreads and high yield spreads were associated with low subsequent inflation. What yield spreads produce higher inflation? I don't think yield spreads play a causative role. But, high inflation did cause inversions of the yield spread, and low inflation or low expected inflation may cause low yield spreads, as is now the case.

Oil Prices

Economists take a long-term view of inflation. Their economic models or theories attempt to explain inflation or deflation that persists for several years. Not only were there no oil price shocks before 1973, but, theoretically, an oil price shock should have only a temporary effect. Note that oil price shocks are exogenous to the US economy, and these price shocks only started to occur in 1973, after the US had become a major importer of oil.

If the price for an essential commodity, like oil, suddenly rises a lot, then consumers can't immediately reduce their consumption of that commodity. The result is that they have less money to spend on other things, and so they should lower their consumption of other things. The rise in the price of oil raises production costs for producers, and so their marginal cost of production rises. Coupled with a decreased demand for their products, producers lower their marginal costs by decreasing output. Lower marginal costs enable them to lower prices. Decreased production also means increases in unemployment, which further lowers the demand for all goods. Over time, therefore, a sharp rise in the price of an essential commodity should be transferred into lower prices of all other goods, and a recession ensues. We can see this effect when comparing core price indexes (excluding oil and food) with the overall price indexes. The core price index increases as a result of an oil price increase along with the overall index, although not as much. And the core price index descends when oil prices decrease. The most recent example can be seen in 2015.

The oil price surges of 1973, 1979-80, 1990, 1998-2000, and 2008 all had recessions associated with them. The result should be that the effect of an oil price increase on overall inflation should disappear. When oil prices decrease, this should spur consumption of other goods raising their prices, and therefore have little effect on overall average prices.

Empirical analysis suggested to me that sharp increases in the price of oil persisted in the inflation data, and oil price decreases also contributed to disinflation, but did not have the theoretical effect they should have had. The price increases of oil remained in the inflation data. The theoretical analysis assumes that there are no other changes in other variables, but the Fed has a dual mandate to provide stable prices and maximize employment. They have exhibited a tendency to make a priority of maximizing employment. After initially reacting to the inflation by raising interest rates, they then lowered them in the face of a looming recession. Typically, real rates of interest were negative, particularly from 1973 to 1982. This increased M2 and V, with the result that the higher oil prices were passed on to all other goods and services, and so the oil price increases stayed in the inflation record.

When oil prices declined, people readily increased their consumption of other items, and thus M2 growth and V were not affected. Thus, the prices of other items did not decline, and so the effect of the oil price decline on overall inflation was muted. This has not been true of the oil price decline since 2014, however. Velocity continued to decline and rates of M2 growth slowed, such that the inflation rate dropped to 0.19% in late 2015. It increased noticeably in early 2017 as oil prices bounced.

Unemployment Rates

Friedman did not think much of the Philips curve as a factor in inflation. The Philips curve describes an inverse relationship between wage inflation and the unemployment rate. When the employment rate is low, wage inflation is supposedly high, and this should be passed to the prices of goods, because the wage inflation raises the cost of production, and also increases aggregate demand for goods and services - in theory. The trouble is, empirical support for this is very weak, especially since 1970. For a nice dismissal of the Philips curve see Lacy Hunt's second quarter 2017 review and outlook here. But, Yellen pays a lot of lip service to the Philips curve, and uses it to justify raising interest rates at this time, because we are now supposedly at full employment, or above the purported natural rate of unemployment. No one knows what the level of the natural rate of unemployment is, but they are inclined to think that it varies. I think it's debatable whether it even exists. Japan's unemployment rate is around 2.5%, and has been that low for a long time, but Japan has had neither wage inflation nor consumer price inflation since 1990. But then, Japan is supposedly different from the rest of the world in some way.

How real wage inflation should increase the general price level has perplexed me. My problem with it is: how does real wage inflation impact M2 growth, economic growth, and V? In our capitalist system, some of the profit gains that stem from increases in labor productivity are passed on to the employees, but the employers retain most of these gains. The gains are mostly the result of capital investment in technology, which has raised the productivity of the workers.

If wages rise by an amount equal to or greater than the inflation rate plus productivity gains, then the employers are getting no return on their investments in raising labor productivity. So the employers would reduce their rate of new capital investment. Usually new investment is borrowed, and so the rate of growth in M2 should slow. Therefore output growth should slow, and people get laid off. In general, real wage inflation should take care of itself. Employers will retrench in borrowing and in production, and therefore the inflationary pressures will go away. By raising interest rates to forestall expected inflation, the Fed will hasten a slowdown in economic growth, which will likely occur anyway, and possibly cause a recession if they raise rates by too much.

The correlation between unemployment rates and real wage inflation is very weak historically, and even if it exists, the logic that it would contribute to overall consumer price inflation is suspect as I have illustrated in the previous paragraph. Low unemployment rates reflect a healthy economy, and growth in output (Y), by itself, should lower inflation according to the equation of exchange. Of concern, however, is the response of monetary policy to false expectations of inflation because of low unemployment rates, although I have argued above that positive real interest rates shouldn't harm the economy.

Currency Exchange Rates

It is patently obvious that if the US dollar devalues relative to other currencies, then the cost of our imports rise. This is especially important to the US, which imports far more than it exports. As the price of imports rise, production costs rise in the US, and consumers must pay more for those imports which are directly consumed. But, looking through the lens of the equation of exchange, how does a drop in the value of the dollar affect M2, V, and GDP, and why did the dollar drop in price in the first place? I think that changes in currency values are symptoms of other causes, rather than a cause of inflation.

Viewing currency exchange rates from a supply and demand perspective, a currency should decline if its supply is growing faster than that of the other currencies. I think that is the case with the US dollar where our M2 growth rates are higher than that of Japan and the Eurozone, and so their currencies refuse to decline significantly, despite their QE policies and lower interest rates. The US has had a higher rate of growth in M2 than Japan and the Eurozone for some time, and that is reflected in a higher inflation rate in the US than in those economic blocs, despite our higher rates of economic growth. I do not know what V is doing in Japan and the Eurozone. Ours is declining. I suspect the velocity of money has been declining in Japan and the Eurozone also.

I don't wish to explore this further, but I think I have made a sufficient case that currency exchange rates do not have an exogenous influence on our inflation. Currency exchange rates are an endogenous result of different rates in money supply growth, economic growth and inflation, which occur among trading partners. It is of interest, however, that if foreign US corporate cash is repatriated to the US, that should not only raise the price of the US dollar, which would be deflationary, but also it would add to the US money supply, which is inflationary. But then, would the velocity of money go down creating a net deflationary effect?

Debt

Debt levels and demographics represent a change in context for the relationships between M2, V, P and Y, which, I think, explains why inflation is not behaving as it should at this time. The current status of US demographics is a first time event. Elevated debt levels have played a role in the past, namely during the Great Depression.

After 1921, the US experienced mild consumer price deflation throughout the 1920's. This deflation was primarily in agricultural commodity prices, and the agricultural sector was in a depression of its own, even though it was becoming increasingly productive because of mechanization. The deflation meant that real debt liabilities rose for everyone, and farmers in particular. The amount of debt that they had was increasing as a percentage of farm income, and particularly as a percentage of total assets. Many farmers went bust, and it got worse when the Depression hit. Many rural banks became insolvent; that is, they went bankrupt, and the Fed made no attempts to rescue them, just as they did all the wrong things when these problems were experienced by the other sectors of the US economy in 1929, and deflation got much worse.

Short-term interest rates as measured by the 3-month T-bill rate were between 3 and 4% for most of the 1920's. Therefore in real terms they were high. The 10-year T-bond yield was 5.08% at the end of 1920, and fell gradually to 3.32% at the end of 1929. So for the most part the real yields were also quite high at times. The Treasury ran budget surpluses and reduced its debt from 1919 until 1930. Therefore, the 4% annual average increase in the money supply during the 1920's must have been private borrowing. Debt levels borne by the private sector as a percentage of GDP were high by 1929, and the debt service burden was high because of the high real interest rates. Since the rate of money supply growth was about equal to the average rate of economic growth, the velocity of money was presumably relatively constant. So a loss in velocity didn't contribute much, if anything, to the lack of inflation in the 1920's, but it probably did after 1929.

So the 1920's saw consumer price deflation and deflation in the value of farmland assets, but other assets like bonds did fine, and stock prices went up a lot. A lot of debt was used for the purpose of buying stocks. In 1929 the minimum margin was a mere 10%. It didn't take much of a drop in the stock price, therefore, to cause a margin call. The stock market crash of 1929 must have been fueled by a lot of margin calls. Often, perfectly good assets had to be sold to raise cash to pay the margin debt, just as we saw in 2008. Thus, all stocks were hit with major price declines. The liquidation of margin debt would have decreased the money supply, and the increased demand for money would have slowed velocity.

When loans are paid off the money disappears, until the bank re-lends that money. When loans default, the money does not disappear, but it can't be lent out. So loan defaults caused a credit crunch. There was a shortage of money to lend, and the banks were loath to make loans as default-risk rose. Therefore money supply contracted, and the hoarding of money would have lowered velocity. Those who had money to spend were loath to spend it, because deflation made money more valuable over time, and the goods that it could buy got cheaper.

Friedman and Schwartz (Milton Friedman & Anna J. Schwartz, A Monetary History of the United States 1867- 1960, 1963, Princeton University Press) argued that a recession was made into a depression by the actions or inaction of the Federal Reserve Bank. Aggregate demand decreased because of a major contraction in the money supply. Money supply fell by about one-third from August 1929 to March 1933. The Fed had a policy that the money supply should be commensurate with the amount of goods and services produced by the economy (the real bills doctrine), and so, as production contracted, there was no problem with letting the money supply contract also. This policy actually continued until the US government needed to borrow a lot of money to fund WWII.

Clearly the fall in the money supply must be deflationary, and the velocity of money fell as well because people hoarded cash. During the 1920's about 600 banks failed each year, with depositors losing about 20% of their deposits. In 1930 there were 1350 bank failures. 2293 banks failed in 1931, 1453 in 1932, and 4000 in the first 3 months of 1933. Banks did not need to be insolvent to fail. A bank run could make a solvent bank fail because it did not have the liquidity to meet a large number of depositors' demands for cash on the same day. If a bank was not a member of the Federal Reserve System there was no obligation for a regional Reserve Bank to lend liquidity to the bank, and most regional reserve banks did not do so. But, where Friedman and Schwartz find fault with the Fed is in the fact that many of the regional reserve banks did not provide liquidity to their member banks either. The Fed was supposed to be the lender of last resort, and they failed to deliver. Treasury bonds and bills were not sold at auction in the 1930's, and so the Fed did not have control of those interest rates. However, they could control the discount rate at which they lent to banks. In 1931 they actually raised the discount rate.

In sum, the events of the 1920's and 1930's were the result of a tight monetary policy by the Fed, prompted in part by a desire to prevent the out-flow of gold, and protect the value of the US dollar relative to other currencies. The tight monetary policy was reflected in high real interest rates, slow growth of the money supply, and then a major decline in the money supply accompanied by a decline in the velocity of money. The results were a collapse in economic production, no inflation in the 1920's, and then major deflation in the 1930's. The CPI fell 6.40% in 1930, 9.32% in 1931, and 10.27% in 1932. It bottomed in April of 1933, the first year of the Roosevelt administration.

The effects of deflation seem to have haunted the Fed ever since the 1930's, and we can see this in their reluctance to address inflation when it persisted in the 1970's, and in their extraordinary efforts to avoid it in 2008.

Demographics

Although concern was expressed at the time about rising government deficits, debt burdens clearly were not a factor in the stagflation period of 1968-1982. High debt burdens should contribute to low inflation or deflation because of the slow growth in the money supply that is a result of too much debt. Demographics can contribute to high inflation and to deflation. Baby boomers started entering the workforce in the mid-1960's, and those with college degrees in the late 1960's. I spent 10 years as a college student, and got my first full-time job in 1975, joining the workforce as part of a flood of entrants to the workforce, during a severe recession. It wasn't recognized at the time, and is still only recognized by a few of us, that of course we added to inflation by borrowing furiously as we entered working life and started families. The velocity of money did not vary much, but M2 growth soared every time the economy emerged from recession.

I have already discussed the effect that oil prices had on inflation during the stagflation period, and the effect of keeping real interest rates low or negative.

There was another factor during this period, however that played a role in inflation. The Bretton Woods agreement of 1944 obliged signees to maintain relatively fixed currency exchange rates based on gold and the US dollar. The US had nearly two-thirds of the world's gold reserves. The idea was that if you were British and owned US dollars, you would sell those dollars in exchange for British pounds at the fixed exchange rate. If you thought those dollars were overvalued, however, relative to the value of gold, you could demand payment in gold.

The US trade balance in 1971 was still positive, and the exchange rates were fixed. Because of the fixed exchange rates the US dollar had not declined relative to other currencies, but a large surplus of US dollars had built up overseas relative to the gold reserves in the US, which backed those dollars at the fixed peg of $35 an ounce.

Inflation in the US since 1944 had eroded the value of the US dollar relative to gold to such an extent, that if all countries wanted payment in gold instead of US dollars, the US didn't have the gold to meet that demand. Gold was already being demanded and was leaving the US, and so on August 15, 1971, the US (Nixon) abrogated the convertibility of US dollars into gold.

The Bretton Woods agreement was not formally abandoned until 1976, but by 1973, the major countries of the world went to a de facto fiat currency exchange system, whereby the US dollar became worth whatever other countries were willing to pay for them with their currencies. The result was that by 1980, the US dollar fell by a third relative to the currencies of its major trading partners, before rallying strongly. A weaker dollar meant imports cost more in US dollar terms, and that contributed to inflation. Also, monetary policy no longer needed to defend the value of the dollar vis-à-vis gold, and so M2 was allowed to grow rapidly.

Recessions occurred from December 1969 to November 1970, November 1973 to March 1975, January to July of 1980, and July 1981 to November 1982. The 1969 to 1970 recession saw annual inflation of 5.93% in December 1969. It then declined to 2.7% in July 1972, but rose rapidly to 7.80% by the time of the onset of the next recession. Lower interest rates after the 1970 recession, and the lower value of the US dollar probably contributed to that, and then came the first oil price shock. At the official end of the1973-75 recession, the inflation rate was even higher at 11.23%, but it was declining. High unemployment in conjunction with high inflation didn't fit with economic theory at the time, and thus, the term stagflation was applied to the phenomenon.

The 1974 recession was very severe, and so the Fed rapidly lowered interest rates, because recessions are deflationary. Real short-term interest rates hit a low of -6.50% in February of 1975, and stayed negative for nearly all months until November 1980. Inflation subsided in 1975 but for the most part stayed above 5%. President Ford had people wearing WIN buttons (Whip Inflation Now). The inflation low was 4.87% in January 1977. The second oil price shock was the result of the Iranian revolution, and nominal crude oil prices triple from late 1978 to 1981. When the second oil shock began inflation was above 8% and it hit 14.75% in April 1980.

3-month T-bill yields rose rapidly in 1978 and 1979, but not enough to provide a positive real yield, and money supply kept growing at a rate above 8% annually. I bought my first house in the summer of 1980. The fixed mortgage rate was 11.5%. Volcker had lowered interest rates because of the 1980 recession that unfolded because of the oil price increase. The 3-month T-bill yield was 7.0% in June 1980. The baby boomers, like me, took advantage and rapidly increased the money supply and the inflation rate.

Because of their dual mandate to maintain steady economic growth and price stability, Fed policy frequently changed direction, first in fighting inflation, and then stimulating the economy after recessions began. In 1981, Volcker decided to ignore the recessionary consequences, and chose to raise interest rates again to get rid of the inflation, even before it was clear that the 1980 recession was over. The nominal yield of 16.5% on 3-month T-bills by May of 1981, represented a real rate of 6.5%. The resultant recession lasted from July 1981 to November 1982, but inflation receded significantly.

Inflation fell below 7% in April 1982, and short-term interest rates dropped precipitously in August of that year, but Volcker kept rates quite high, with real interest rates well above 3% for many years. Inflation continued to recede. It helped that oil prices started to recede because of the global recessions. The money supply started to grow faster than the inflation rate, but economic growth resumed to consume it.

In sum, this stagflation period in the US was characterized by high rates of growth in the money supply, and negative real interest rates. Fed policy was oriented toward stimulating the economy after recessions. This policy of easy money had the effect of causing the oil price hikes to permanently devalue our dollar. In contrast, during the Great Depression, tight monetary policy brought deflation.

During the 1980's and 1990's real interest rates remained positive and quite high. The Maestro (Greenspan) termed this period as the Great Moderation, presumably because he thought his monetary policies were neither too tight nor too loose, and there was only one recession during the next two decades. But then, starting the 21st century, the policies did become too loose, and helped engender the financial crisis of 2008. The enigma of this century, however, is: why didn't we have more inflation?

The 21st Century and the New Normal

On 9/26/17 Yellen gave a speech entitled "Inflation, Uncertainty, and Monetary Policy". There was no reference at all in the speech to money supply or velocity. She did not look at inflation from the perspective of the equation of exchange. The discussion was merely about unemployment rates and inflation expectations. Inflation expectations supposedly affect labor compensation increases, although there is no empirical evidence to support that. Fed policy toward inflation is apparently focused on when wage inflation will occur, and they are bothered by the fact that low unemployment rates have not caused it. I find that shallow thinking, especially coming from a considerable intellect. But then, I've long wondered why no FOMC member ever uttered the phrase 'liquidity trap', even though Japan is in one, and we were in one in 2009.

Paul McCulley, an economist at PIMCO, originated the term, 'new normal', in 2009. He foresaw that low interest rates and a great deal of government borrowing would be with us for many years, but that economic growth rates would average 2% a year, at best, compared with 3-4% in the 1980's and 1990's. Despite the fiscal stimulus, and the monetary stimulus, which included the purchase of a great deal of Treasury debt and low interest rates, McCulley also foresaw that inflation would remain low for many years as the private sector increased their savings and did not take on new debt. And, that is how the next 8 years unfolded. Summers popularized the term secular stagnation to describe the same occurrence.

This century, so far, has been characterized by low positive, and often negative, real interest rates. They have not caused a rapid growth in the money supply, and since 2008 the velocity of money has dropped steadily, and by a lot. Oil prices rose steadily, and went into a bubble in 2008, which fueled some inflation, but since 2014, the oil price decline has been muting inflation. The average economic growth rate has been well below the levels seen in the 20th century. This should not be a surprise, because the growth rate of the labor force is slowing rapidly, and our society is heavily indebted. Except for the government, this aging population cannot take on new debt for consumption. Producers don't need to take on new debt for the purpose of investments in new production, because they do not foresee much future growth in aggregate demand. Corporations have borrowed a lot since 2009, but they have used the money to buy assets in secondary markets (their own stock), which contributed to asset price inflation, but not consumer price inflation.

The Fed began to rapidly lower short-term interest rates in December of 2000. The 3-month T-bill rate fell from 6.15% in November 2000 to 1.58% in January 2002, and to .80% in June 2003. The Fed was worried about a slowing economy in late 2000, and a recession was declared many months after it started in March 2001. It was a mild recession, but the recovery was very slow in 2002. Even though the inflation rate was above 3% for most of 2000, the Fed was also worried about deflation as a result of the collapse of the Internet stock price bubble. They indicated they were acting pre-emptively against possible deflation in lowering rates, and 9/11 increased the risk of deflation. The annual inflation rate hit a low of 1.07% in July of 2002. Both Greenspan, and his successor were haunted by the deflation of the Great Depression.

The Fed Funds rate was not raised until June 2004, and then it was raised in 0.25% increments every 6 weeks until mid-2006. Government deficits were steadily increasing, especially after the invasion of Iraq in 2003 and the tax rebates the same year. But, despite the Treasury deficits the M2 growth rate steadily dropped after September 2001. Money supply grew at a rate of 4-6% in the years 2004-2006, and the inflation rate stayed below 4% for the most part. Crude oil prices advanced from $23 in late 2001 to above $70 in mid-2006. This must have made a considerable contribution to the inflation that did occur.

From March 2001 to September 2006, the real yield on the 3-month T-bill stayed below 1%, and was usually negative. Ben Bernanke, who became chair of the FOMC in 2006, has argued that the low interest rates, and the loose monetary policy of the Fed, was not a major factor in the housing price bubble that began its collapse in 2006, and brought on the financial crisis, although it probably did contribute a little.

The money supply data supports Bernanke's argument that it was the way the housing bubble was financed, using a 'global savings glut', that produced both the housing price bubble and the housing credit bubble. Money supply did not grow rapidly from 2004 to 2006, despite the massive extension of credit to the housing sector. This can only be accounted for by the fact that banks were NOT making the loans, and therefore not 'creating' money. The capital for the housing credit was existent capital, which was coming from other sources, including from overseas. These other sources are now called the shadow banking sector, which was largely unregulated, and its role in the financial crisis was not fully appreciated by the Fed until after the collapse.

Foreign capital has been pouring into the US building new plants, buying our common stock or whole companies, buying corporate bonds, T-bonds, and other kinds of debt such as MBS. Our current account deficit was equal to 1.5% of our GDP in 1996, and 5.8% in 2004. House prices began to rise rapidly at annual rates of 7% to 8% from 1998 to 1999, 9% to 11% from 2000 to 2003, and 15% to 17% from 2004 to 2005. The median house price went from 3 times the median annual household income to 4.6 times that income. With the lower interest rates after 2000, many people (including me) refinanced mortgages at lower interest rates, and often borrowed against their equity. The source of the money was the shadow banking system, and so money supply did not grow rapidly. Home equity loans peaked at about $350 billion in 2005. Some of that money went into home improvements. Most was used for consumption. Forward consumption means that aggregate demand is diminished at a later date. We are still paying off those home equity loans, and so that is a drag on the growth of the money supply, because we have too much debt already, and don't need to borrow more money despite the low interest rates.

Monetary Policy after 2006

So money supply grew relatively slowly in 2004-2006, mainly because of the shadow banking system. Bernanke was a student of the Great Depression, and well aware of the effects of debt deflation and the Fed's monetary policy failures at that time. He was resolved not to make the same mistakes. When the financial problems in the housing market became obvious, and the stock market went into a tailspin in July and August 2007, the Fed lowered the Fed Funds rate that August from 5.25%, and continued to do so, until they reached a level of .15% in December 2008, where the rate stayed until December 2015. The real yield on the 3-month T-bill became negative in November 2007, and remained negative except for some months in 2009 when annual inflation was negative. I don't want to call it deflation, even though the annual inflation rate hit -2.10% in August 2009, because it wasn't severe, and did not persist.

Money supply growth stayed at around 6% annually even after the Fed started to rapidly lower interest rates. The borrowing, to increase the money supply, was probably being done primarily by the Treasury. By the year 2009, the Government was running a trillion dollar annual deficit, and the money supply growth rate peaked at an annual rate of 10.3% in January 2009. After Lehman's bankruptcy, credit froze, and so banks weren't lending, until the FASB abandoned mark-to-market pricing of assets on bank balance sheets, and so banks were suddenly solvent.

Despite the slow rise in money supply, inflation actually picked up in 2008 peaking at a year-over-year gain of 5.60% in August. But that was a blip fueled by an oil price bubble. Inflation then receded to become negative in April 2009, despite the Treasury deficits, and the infusions of money into the banks by the Fed and Treasury.

As noted above, inflation receded after August 2008, and became negative in April 2009. The money supply grew at a rate exceeding 8% until August 2009, and then dropped precipitously to an annual growth rate of less than 2% for three months in early 2010. It then increased rapidly, partly fueled by very large Treasury deficits, but the annual growth rate has remained between 5-8% since mid-2012. With economic growth averaging about 2%, that rate of money growth should still be enough to fuel some inflation, but it hasn't, despite the recovery in oil prices from 2009 to 2013. Inflation has averaged well below 2% annually since mid-2012, despite more quantitative easing, and the real yield on the 3-month Treasury bill has been negative for most of the time since 2009. The drop in oil prices helped.

The later rounds of QE were intended to keep long-term interest rates low, and to encourage borrowing, which it did somewhat, but the economy grew fitfully and slowly, and inflation was mild. Nearly all of the money, created by the Fed to buy the bonds, remained at the Fed as bank reserves. Even so, the money supply grew fast enough and the economy grew slowly, such that there should have been more inflation than there was.

If Y, which is output, grows at 2% a year, and money supply (M) grows at 7% a year, then inflation over the long-term should come in at about 5%. This assumes there is no leakage of the money supply overseas, and this does occur. However, the main reason for the lack of inflation is provided by the equation of exchange. The velocity of money has plunged.

All the debt accumulated prior to 2008 represented forward consumption. We consumed things then, and paid later, plus interest. This decreased the demand for both consumption goods and investment goods at a later date. Although, liquidity was ample, meaning that funds were plentiful for borrowing at low interest rates, borrowers did not want to borrow or could not borrow. There was too much debt. The government continued to borrow, and corporations borrowed a lot because interest rates were so low. The corporations borrowed the money to buy back their own stock, which creates asset price inflation, but not consumer price inflation. Households have also gradually added to their debt, particularly for car loans and student loans, but most of the money supply growth must be government borrowing.

Money supply growth has been dampened because there is too much debt, which the financial crisis did not get rid of. The Great Depression did get rid of the debt, but the Federal Reserve did not want to pay that price (a depression) this time, and so they encouraged more debt accumulation upon existing debt, by increasing bank reserves, and making the debt more affordable via very low interest rates.

But, the velocity numbers indicate the added debt is not being spent. People are hanging on to their money despite the low returns on it. I don't know where the money is because the amount in public money market funds changes little, although it may be in institutional money market funds. In the second quarter of 2017 Apple had more than $250 billion of cash, but most of that was held overseas where it was earned.

Increases in wealth since 2008 have gone disproportionately to wealthy people. They have a much lower marginal propensity to spend, meaning that only a very small portion of their increased wealth or annual income is spent. The vast majority of their income is re-invested. Investment transactions will not show up in the measurement of velocity, because velocity is the quotient of goods and services divided by the amount of money in the economy (M2). So it is probable that high and increasing income inequality in the US is contributing to the slower velocity of money.

The Fed has no control over velocity. The Government does. If they taxed the rich at a higher rate and then redistributed some of the money to the lower and middle-classes, then that money would be spent. But that's not going to happen. The implications of continuing decreases in the velocity of money are that inflation will not be a threat for years to come. Nay, the threat is still deflation. The Depression that the Fed averted in 2008-2009, may have only been delayed.

The terms 'new normal' and 'secular stagnation' are for the most part equivalent. The word 'secular' stresses that the slow economic growth may be chronic. Both terms embrace the fact that inflation is also likely to be mild or absent as a result, and that interest rates of all durations will remain low for many years to come. Many economists accept the notion that the advanced economies of the world are in secular stagnation and many causes have been postulated for it, summarized well by Wikipedia. The causes probably all apply to some degree, and they focus on the demographic headwinds to the economy, and the lowered rate of increase in worker productivity. I'm mainly interested in the monetary factors, because these are the ones that influence inflation.

The US had a borrowing binge prior to 2008, and this borrowing means that consumption, or aggregate demand was moved forward in time. Also, debt levels, measured as a percentage of annual GDP, are very high. Now people are paying off this debt or saving, and so aggregate demand growth rates are greatly diminished. Private sector debt is still growing a little, but national, state, and local governments are doing most of the borrowing. A surfeit of savings relative to a lack of demand for loans helps keep interest rates low. There is little demand for investment loans because businesses do not anticipate much growth in aggregate demand, and they can fund their capital growth using retained earnings. Their profit margins have been high since 2009.

We are not yet in a liquidity trap, but we are close to it. Japan has been in one for many years. Given Europe's negative interest rates, they are in one also. In a liquidity trap, the demand for loans won't respond to interest rates. Those who would like to borrow cannot do so, because they already have too much debt relative to their income, or they have recently defaulted on debt, and so banks won't lend to them. They're not creditworthy. Those who are creditworthy don't want to borrow, except to buy assets, no matter what the level of interest rates is. These are the people who are saving. They include the rich, and they include the elderly cohort of the population, which is growing rapidly. After the age of 55 we reduce our consumption a lot.

So it all boils down to an aging population, plus income inequality, and too much debt puts us in a condition where we have not been before, one of slow economic growth, low inflation and low interest rates, which the central bank cannot remedy. Japan arrived in this condition long before us, and Europe got there before us also.

Many people argue that we are not Japan, because our population and workforce are not in decline, and they are an export-based economy, and we have run trade deficits for many years. The latter is made possible because the US dollar is the world's reserve currency, and foreign countries are happy to buy our dollar-denominated debt in exchange for their production. But, I think Japan is still very instructive for us. For many years they have had very low interest rates, low inflation or deflation, and the private sector is not adding to debt. The Japanese government debt, as a percentage of GDP, is at levels never seen before, and growing rapidly. Their central bank funds the government. They are buying all new debt issued by the government. It's technically called monetizing the debt when the central bank forgives that debt, which it has not done. But, the Japanese government is borrowing from their central bank at zero interest rates, with no expectation of paying the money back, so that is tantamount to monetizing the debt. The government borrowing means that their money supply does grow somewhat, but there is no inflation, except when oil prices jump. They import all their oil.

I think that the US and Europe are on the Japanese path. We need not speculate where it ends. We can just watch what happens to Japan.

The three major episodes of inflation and deflation, which I have covered above, had major differences, but one major commonality. During the Depression the Fed maintained a tight monetary policy, which resulted in high real interest rates, debt deflation and price deflation. During the stagflation, the Fed fluctuated between tightening monetary policy as inflation advanced, and loosening monetary policy with each recession, which re-ignited inflation. Overall, real interest rates were negative, and inflation did not subside until real interest rates were raised to high levels and kept there. Prior to and during the financial recession the Fed engaged in a very loose monetary policy, and has maintained it since, but it hasn't produced inflation. It really is different this time.

The commonality in all three situations is the provision of liquidity. Liquidity is making funds available to be borrowed cheaply. It was not provided during the Depression. When it was provided, the economy grew. When it was withdrawn in 1937, the US entered another severe recession. During the stagflation the Fed alternated between withdrawing liquidity and then re-supplying it. The economy responded accordingly with three bouts of inflation, three recessions and three recoveries.

The financial recession was very unusual because the Fed did provide ample liquidity during and after the 2001 recession, but in hindsight they provided too much. When they restricted it by raising interest rates from 2004 to 2006, and there were problems in the credit markets because of the housing credit bubble, they quickly lowered rates again to provide liquidity to the banks and markets. But this time the lowering of interest rates could not prevent a credit freeze. That is, the lowering of interest rates did not provide liquidity by itself. In the past we trusted the movement of interest rates to guide us with regard to when the Fed was easing liquidity or tightening it, and stock and bond prices would promptly react positively to an easing of interest rates. In 2001-2, and again in 2007-9, however, the stock market continued to plunge after interest rates were drastically lowered.

The provision of liquidity has not helped the economy because of the burden of debt, and demographics. Both reduce velocity and the rate of money supply growth. Our aging population means that the labor force is growing quite slowly. It will grow at about 0.3% annually for many years to come. To achieve 2% economic growth would then require a 1.7% annual rate of growth in labor productivity, unless either the labor force participation rate rises dramatically, or we greatly increase our immigration rates. For several years now our rate of labor productivity growth has been below 1%. This is the new normal - economic growths rates of 2% annually or less for many years to come.

Lower economic growth rates should increase inflation according to the equation of exchange, but that is without a change in the growth rates of M2 or velocity. Without a significant increase in the number of people employed it is improbable that either M2 will grow faster or velocity will increase. In August and September, the annual rate of growth in M2 has dropped below 5%. Of course, the governments could greatly increase their deficits, which typically occur during a recession, but recessions slow inflation. Incidentally, despite their high debt burdens, governments could increase their debt a lot. The Fed will fund it, and Japan has showed the way. But Japan has not had inflation either. Trump's tax plan would increase the deficit, but its long-term effects are unknown. Since the tax cuts favor the rich, it is doubtful that the tax cuts would spur velocity.

The bigger problem with an aging population, in addition to the slow growth of the labor force, is that older people consume less than they used to. This is Japan's problem. If they move, the elderly tend to downsize their housing. They do not take out new mortgages. They drive less, and replace their vehicles at a much slower pace than before. Many baby-boomers borrowed against their equity in their houses before 2008, and we are still paying down those mortgages. So borrowing is not likely to increase, and therefore M2 is not likely to grow quickly. The Millenials have already accumulated a great deal of debt in student loans, and they can't afford to take on mortgages.

So other than government increasing its borrowing to fund larger deficits, there is no mechanism that I can see to increase the growth rate of either M2 or velocity. The inflation effects of oil price jumps tend to linger, but oil price shocks seem highly unlikely. The production of shale oil seems to respond rapidly to price hikes, and significant growth in oil consumption seems unlikely in our future, because of aging populations, and affordable substitutes to oil.

The Fed does pay interest on the excess reserves of banks. If they were to pay either no interest, or charge the banks to hold excess reserves as the ECB does (NIRP = negative interest rates), then that should be an incentive for banks to remove their excess reserves and lend them out. That is, theoretically, it should be very inflationary. However, in the Eurozone, although inflation did pick up a little, it was only a little. And such a policy would place the banks at a greater risk. If they lend the money to less creditworthy borrowers they are at greater risk of later loan defaults, and that would be deflationary. If the banks buy safer Treasuries with their excess reserves, interest rates would fall, especially on T-bonds, and might lead to a yield spread inversion.

The debt load that burdens our society must be diminished in some way before borrowing can pick up again. The Great Depression got rid of debt, but the Fed would not tolerate that, and so we just draw out the status quo as Japan is doing. There will be no worrisome inflation for many years. The Fed would like inflation, because that diminishes the real value of existing debt, and so it would diminish the existing debt burden enabling people to borrow more. But that policy is not sustainable.

Deflation is improbable also. If it threatens, we would probably see more QE, and NIRP. T-bonds are therefore the best investment, although they don't yield much, but then there are no alternative low risk investments that will yield more. Bond CEFs, and MLPs will probably provide a decent yield with some price risk. MREITs are not recommended at this time because yield spreads are likely to narrow, but if yield spreads invert, then the mREITs will be a good buy, because they will then be cheap. We are in a low return investment environment for many years to come, and as a result many pension funds will become insolvent. Many already are, both in the US and Europe.

