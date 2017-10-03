Zogenix - Share Offering And Double Top Reversal

The offering price is $37.50; the share count after the offering would increase by 31%, from 24.84 million to 32.54 million (massive dilution).

Investment Thesis

Zogenix (ZGNX) had a massive bull run on the day they announced positive results from a Phase-3 Clinical Trial of ZX008, to be used for treating Dravet Syndrome. For more than one reason, I strongly believe that the stock may pull back significantly.

Now What?

California-based Zogenix has been developing the anti-epileptic drug ZX008. Children and young adults with Dravet Syndrome could prospectively use this oral solution. There is another company, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-ADR (GWPH), developing a similar drug. GW Pharma is one year ahead in the battle for commercial market share, according to one report. The study for ZX008 may take more than a year to complete; the estimated completion date is December 2018, as below.

Source: Clinicaltrials.gov

Still, Zogenix says it believes it is on track to submit applications for regulatory approvals for ZX008 in the United States and Europe in the second half of 2018. The company posted a $23 million loss for the most recent quarter. When we look at the last five years, the company has posted $40 ~ $80 million losses for each year. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $64.7 million as of September 30, 2017. Following the positive results from the Phase-3 trial, the stock gained over 250% within two days. Current market cap stands at close to $1 billion dollars. The company has a share count of 24.84 million, with book value per share at $3.20.The stock is trading way beyond book value, close to $40 a share.

Even though the company has close to $65 million in cash and cash equivalents, it took advantage of the higher share price and filed for a secondary offering. The offering price is $37.50; the share count after the offering would increase by 31%, from 24.84 million to 32.54 million (massive dilution).

Source: Created by Author

In terms of technicals, the short-term uptrend has broken and the stock is heading down--see the chart below. On September 29th, the massive volume (29 million) pushed the share price very high, but the volume is dying, as evidenced by today’s volume of only 11 million.

The stock is currently trading at a 7-year high. This morning it hit $41.60, but pulled back right way to 38.90 in a textbook example of a double top reversal.

Source: Tradingview

Conclusion

There is no other catalyst to keep the momentum at this time. Apart from the 31% increase in the share count, the company says that there is a possibility the share count could increase further if the warrants are exercised. I expect that the share dilution will damage the share price. Sentiment is negative since the stock pulled back because of the double top reversal. To conclude, it is too late to place a buy order. With the share dilution and warrant conversion, I expect the ZGNX may pull back more than 40%.

