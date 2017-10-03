Seres Bombs a Phase 1B, but they said it was positive. Time to buy?

Greetings humans! First - you are welcome if you read our last update. We had a bi-directional (or non-directional) play that would have netted you some profits from this, given the market didn't fully appreciate the volatility of this Phase I. You could have even exited your shares in pre-market while holding on to puts during the day for some good returns.

What Happened?!

Well if you're interested in the stock you should be well aware that Seres (MCRB) released data on their biologically derived SER-287 drug for treatment of ulcerative colitis ( UC ). The topline data sounded really positive, but clearly the market does not like what it has seen, and certainly was not worthy of the recent ~50% gain in stock price over the past few months.

Let's just dive right and look at the results:

For simplicity, I will really only want to discuss the Placebo/Placebo and the Vancomycin/Daily SER2-87 arms highlighted here.

First - Clinical remission and endoscopic improvement are clearly doing well, both of which showed a 40% hit-rate in the treatment arm, whereas the placebo arm was a mere 10%. If these were the only data, we could be sure that this is a great outcome. However there is something at the bottom there - clinical response - where placebo and treatment are equal.

First it would be beneficial to understand what the hell these terms actually mean. They are all based on the 'Mayo' score for UC. The Mayo score can be looked up here, and is really simple. It has 4 sections that can be scored 0-3;

Stool Frequency Rectal Bleeding Endoscopic Findings Physician's Global Assessment

These are fairly self explanatory, except endoscopic findings which I am not sure is as 'objective' as Robert says it is.

What we first need to notice in these results is that placebo did worse in clinical remission and endoscopic improvement, but still did well in clinical response. Lets define these terms so we understand what they actually imply.

Clinical remission is defined as

Total mayo score ≤2 AND endoscopic score of ≤1

Clinical Response is defined as

Decrease in ≥3 in total modified mayo score, AND either [decrease ≥ 1 in rectal bleeding] or [absolute rectal bleeding of ≤1]

So with this we are still ill equipped to fully understand this data, however we can make some estimates as to what happened. I'll save you the labor and basically tell you that probably what happened is overall, the placebo improved in stool frequency, rectal bleeding, and physicians global assessment. However, it is most probable that the placebo did poorly for the endoscopic findings, and this is where the 'positive topline data' announcement comes from.

Next question - is this actually positive?

That is hard to answer! Remember the previous article where we specifically talk about this? Here, I'll again spare you the labor:

Tahdah! And here we are, the low $12s.

Anyway, let us try to answer that question. Seres seems to think that the data, as released, implies that the drug is doing its job almost solely in endoscopic improvements. And they seem to believe this is the most important factor. And! They could certainly be correct, and we should be fools for not buying the stock! But we have some things that are going to muddy that data, and investments don't like uncertainty. Lets look at who was actually in the trial:

Here we get a little bit lop-sided. There are some differences in the type of UC, as well as the severity of the disease when comparing placebo and the daily dose. Granted the small n, this is hard to avoid, but this is not something to ignore.

You can also pull out some differences from the prior treatments as well. Now the data gets pretty black-boxish as we're unable to connect the dots, but we know Seres can.

So back to the original question - is this really positive? Maybe. Just like before, we really haven't moved negative or positive, and as the stock price exploded recently, having no positive info is actually a negative on the stock price.

Now What?

Unfortunately, we have to wait for more data. That data will come in the beginning of next year, with some other possible microbiome readouts coming before year end, but I'm not holding my breath.

The only thing that would make me buy this stock again before that data is if management puts their money where their mouth is and buys into the stock. If they truly believe this is something positive, then they would definitely not shy away from making 100-200%, perhaps even 300%, on an insider buy in the next 2-3 years.

Some tid-bits

What is important to know is that these clinical response and remission rates are very good compared to other studies. It really is that damn placebo that has come and messed up a solid investment thesis. If that placebo had gone to a historical average, of around 20% for a LIALDA trial (thank you JBriggs), we'd have a full bullish article, and we could have expected the stock to enter into the $20s.

In reality, the most important response really is the endoscopic improvement, which is a more direct measurement of the disease. Clinical response likely ebbs and flows, and it may have been just a very unlucky break for Seres.

What would have been most interesting (although perhaps ethically not supported) is that damn vancomycin/placebo arm.

Also, since Seres is claiming this a positive, and moving forward with clinical trials, it is likely they will be awarded some $ from Nestle, further expanding the company's runway. So far no dilution risks are in sight for quite a while.

And lastly, let's make these indications objective (again) and move forward with alacrity - this was the first call I didn't hear Roger say that word. He was either too excited or too nervous - you decide.