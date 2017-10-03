Does Micron Need To Build A New Production Fab Like All Its Competitors?

Micron Technology (MU) announced its 4QFY17 earnings results, posting revenue of $6.14 billion (+10% QoQ), operating profit of $2.5 billion (+27% QoQ), and net profit of $2.37 billion (+44% QoQ). Analysts, traders, and investors were clearly happy with the results, and its stock has increased more than 16 percent since the earnings call.

Revenues have grown based on demand for memory devices. In 2016, smartphone shipments grew just 3.4% YoY. However, mobile DRAM shipments jumped 52% YoY, largely driven by Chinese players’ increase in mobile DRAM content in smartphones. Going forward, mobile demand, which lagged in 1H 2017, is picking up. Besides Apple’s new iPhones, Chinese smartphone makers’ sales volume should also improve in 2H on the back of new model launches.

Server DRAM shipments, which climbed 32% YoY in 2016, are forecast to expand 34% YoY in 2017. With shipments of Intel’s server CPUs and Nvidia’s processors dedicated to machine learning, Amazon’s cloud investments and revenue, and investments in video streaming servers by internet giants’ (e.g., Google, Facebook, etc.), server demand remains solid.

A shortage of memory chips the industry is experiencing is a result of two factors: the strong demand in various applications, and the lack of capacity increases through the building of new fabs. That is now changing.

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix have both ramped up DRAM capacity in 2H17 by more than 30,000 wpm and 20,000 wpm, respectively. Samsung will add a new production line at the sight of its first semiconductor fabrication line in Xi’an, which was constructed in 2014 and is presently in full operation. The $7 billion line will be used to make 3D NAND chips.

Couple that with three new fabs being built in China, and which construction scheduling is accelerating. Fijian's Jinhua Integrated Circuit plant is slated to finish the construction of its key plant structure in October this year. Wuhan-based YMTC is investing a total of US$24 billion in building three large-sized 3D NAND flash manufacturing plants. It’s No. 1 plant is set for official run in 2018, with a monthly production capacity of 300,000 wafers. Finally Hefei-based Rui-Li IC is actively placing orders with suppliers for a variety of DRAM manufacturing equipment, and is expected to take delivery of the first batch of advanced lithography machines by the end of 2017.

What about MU? The company is not planning new fabs, having recently completed its Fab 10 in Singapore, but is anticipating huge bit growth increases from moving to newer DRAM and NAND nodes. A 40% increase in DRAM bit growth for 1x compared to 20-nanometer technology can be attained, as well as more than a 20% greater cost reduction. Moving from 32-layer to 64-layer NAND gains the company a bit growth of 100% and cost reduction of 30%.

Is this strategy working?

DRAM and NAND Shipments

Shown in Figure 1 below are DRAM shipments for MU, SSNLF, and SK Hynix by quarter from CY 1Q 2016 through CY Q2 2017. Data plotted for MU are for fiscal quarters, but have been converted to calendar year. Data are in millions of 1 Gb equivalents.

MU’s shipments include 4Q FY2017, and we need another several weeks to find out 3Q CY2017 for the other two companies. Even with no new DRAM fabs built in 2016-2017, MU’s DRAM bit growth is consistently increasing, while both SSNLF and SK Hynix suffered a drop in Q1 due to slow mobile DRAM growth.

Figure 1

For NAND, I’ve plotted shipments in 16 Gb equivalents for the three companies in Figure 2 below. For these devices, it’s clear that MU’s growth in bit shipments has been consistent, while competitors NAND shipments suffered from a pause in smartphone growth in Q1 2017.

Figure 2

DRAM and NAND ASPs

DRAM average selling prices (ASPs) plotted in Figure 3 below show the much publicized data on increases since Q3 2016. For Q2 2017, the latest quarter with all companies reporting, MU’s ASP was $0.66 versus $0.77 for SK Hynix and $0.72 for SSNLF.

Figure 3

NAND is a different story, and I’ve plotted ASPs for all three companies for the same period in Figure 4. Here, MU’s ASP are considerably lower than those of its competitors. In fact, MU’s ASPs have been flat over the past seven quarters while those of its competitors have increased. In Q2, 2017, MU’s ASP was $0.48 compared to $0.65 and $0.63 for SK Hynix and SSNLF, respectively.

Figure 4

DRAM and NAND Operating Margins

DRAM operating profit margins (percentage) are plotted in Figure 5. All three companies have witnessed an increase in OP Margins due to the increase in ASPs, and hence revenues. For Q2 2017, MU’s OP was 42.1% compared to 52.5% for SK Hynix and 60.0% for SSNLF. Hence, MU’s OP margins for DRAMs are significantly lower than competitors.

However, MU’s growth has been significant. In Q3 2016, the start of positive OP margins for MU, its OP margins were only 4.2%, whereas the OP margins for SK Hynix and SSNLF were 23.1% and 40.6%, respectively.

Figure 5

NAND operating profit margins (percentage) are plotted in Figure 6. OP Margins in Q2 2017 are nearly identical for MU and SK Hynix (23.0% and 24.9%, respectively), but significantly lower than the 48.6% reported by SSNLF.

Figure 6

Investor Takeaway

I still remember the immortal words of AMD (AMD) founder Jerry Sanders in the 70s when he remarked “real men have fabs.” Times have changed over the past 40 years as fabless foundries have flourished. But the memory companies continue to follow the tenet.

Micron Technology is at a juncture – whether to build a new fab to increase capacity, as all its competitors are doing, or use technical advances to increase DRAM and NAND shipments by making chips with smaller dimensions and thereby increasing bit shipments. Currently the company has decided to do the latter.

So far it’s working, particularly when comparing the company with SK Hynix. But keep in mind that SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics also are working to achieve smaller dimensions and increase the number of bits per device. And their new fabs are just beginning to ramp up DRAM production.

My biggest concern is the ultra-low NAND prices that MU is selling its chips. It remains to be seen whether MU will be forced to lower NAND prices further when increased capacity comes on board from competitors, which I discussed in a July 31, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron Technology Continues To Outperform The Memory Industry As A Whole.”