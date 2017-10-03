Coca-Cola's Buyback Should Be Renamed 'Employee Compensation'

Logo credit

It’s no secret that for the past few years, I’ve been pretty harsh when it comes to Coca-Cola (KO). The company’s core business has been stagnant at best for years now and that has severely impaired its ability to return capital in the way that it is accustomed. Those capital returns are still happening, but are taking a toll on KO’s ability to do anything else. The other side of that equation – the buyback – is smaller in size but no less important because, as we shall see, that hasn’t gone particularly well either.

Note that I’ll be using data lifted from company filings.

We’ll begin by taking a look at KO’s share count from the past six year-end periods and the first half of this year to get an idea of how the buyback has performed on a raw basis.

While there has been a steady reduction in KO’s float over this period, the gains are hardly enormous. We are talking about very small moves and this chart really shows the ineffectiveness of the buyback over this time period. Credit is due to KO for keeping the share count moving lower – many of its mega-cap brethren haven’t even been able to do that – but to be fair, this isn’t exactly a great result.

To get a closer look at just how diminutive the gains from the buyback have been, let’s take a look at each year’s individual impact.

To be honest, this chart makes it look like KO hasn’t spent but a few dollars on its buyback, but that simply isn’t the case. The biggest gain in our data set is a whopping 1.5% set in 2012; after that, the numbers get even smaller. In fact, the average reduction in the float for this time period is just 1.1%. Now, we know the dividend is the priority for KO and not the buyback, but this kind of result is pretty painful considering just how much KO has spent to achieve it.

The below chart gives us an idea of how much KO spent to get its 1.1% per year on a gross and net basis. The gross numbers are simply the amount reported by KO to buy back stock. The net number takes that and adds back in the proceeds from new issuances, effectively reducing the cost of the buyback. Since we are taking a look at the full picture, it is only right to add back in proceeds from new issuances, and indeed, this gives us a better picture than simply looking at the gross number.

These numbers are interesting for a couple of reasons. One, KO has spent a bunch of money in the past five years buying back stock. And two, its net expenditures are well below its gross, indicating that lots and lots of new issuances have occurred.

On the first point, KO has spent $27.5B in gross during this time frame, good for an average of $4.2B annually. And as you can see, the expenditures have been quite steady with only a small dip in the past couple of years. KO seems to have allotted roughly $4B to buy back stock each year and is set on executing. The thing is that we know KO has only reduced its float by a total of 5.8% over this time frame so what gives?

New issuances add back in right at $9.5B, reducing the net cost of the buyback to $18B over this time frame. That’s still a bunch of money, but it is admittedly much lower than the $27.5B gross number. The problem is that this level of new issuances doesn’t reduce the cost nearly enough to offset the dilution of those new shares and the end result is that you have a buyback that is as ineffective as KO’s.

Put another way, this chart shows us the average net price per share paid to retire one share of stock during this time frame. In other words, this is the average per year, on a net basis, spent to retire one share of stock, and unfortunately, it isn’t pretty.

Apart from 2012 and the first half of this year, KO’s average net price per share is over $60 each year. Those of you that are familiar with this stock will note the share price has never been that high and, in fact, is still around $45 today, where it has hit a proverbial wall for years now on the way up. Over this entire time period, KO’s average price per share retired is just over $68, which means that a bunch of its buyback money is being consumed by something other than retiring stock.

That “something” is actually two things; new issuances and timing. We already know KO has issued billions and billions of dollars in stock in the past five years and will almost undoubtedly continue this practice forever. But timing plays a part in buyback effectiveness as well as when purchases are made – and for what prices – can greatly impact how well a buyback performs. In KO’s case, the fact that the stock has been roughly flat for years now has made the buyback particularly ineffective because share price appreciation is the hallmark of a good buyback. After all, buying stock low and juicing subsequent returns is the entire purpose of a buyback, so when the share price remains flat, holders are robbed of this benefit.

But in KO’s case, that is a smaller problem than the new issuances, which are sizable, and this is why the buyback hasn’t been great. In total, KO’s $27.5B of gross spending gives way to $18B on a net basis and has retired 261M shares in this five-and-a-half-year period. That’s good for 5.8% of the float, or just over one percent per year. The average price per share of $68 compares rather unfavorably to the current share price of $45 and implies that 35% - or roughly $6.2B – was lost to frictional costs. The main culprit is new issuances, but the share price itself has contributed as well, and keep in mind that even with shares near their highs, KO’s buyback hasn’t been particularly impactful; this is the time when the buyback should look the best.

The bottom line is that if you own KO, keep in mind that when management tells you they are going to buy back stock, you aren’t getting even close to the full amount in terms of actual impact to the float. I suspect the buyback will take a back seat to the dividend in the coming years because KO simply cannot afford both. It has been borrowing for years now to finance its capital returns and that is necessarily unsustainable. Thus, I think the buyback will diminish in size which will make EPS growth even more difficult for KO, further stretching a ludicrous valuation. Pretty much the last thing I can think of that KO needs is an even more difficult time growing into its valuation, but that is exactly what is going to happen with a smaller or nonexistent buyback. That, in turn, makes the stock even less attractive than it already was. In short, if you want a company that returns lots of capital safely and with growth potential, KO isn’t the one; there are many, many better choices out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.